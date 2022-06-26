5 Ways to Teach Your Partner How to Treat You

How do women want to be treated in an intimate relationship? Some men know the answer and treat the women in their lives well based on that knowledge. However, other men are not entirely clear about how their significant other should be treated in the relationship. In an authentic tradition, the Prophet referred to women as ‘glass vessels,’ indicating that they deserve kind and gentle treatment from the men in their lives. But ladies! What if your man doesn’t know the proper rules of engagement when it comes to your kind and gentle treatment? Is there a method of teaching him how to treat you? YES! Below are 5 things you can do to teach your man how to treat you.

Communicate

As I’ve stated before, communication is 90% of the relationship. The other 10% is making time for one another. The quickest way to teach your man is to communicate how you want him to treat you. In other words, tell him what you like and what you dislike. Now, of course, there are methods that should be used that will allow your words to have the proper effect. First, this should be done with self-awareness and timing. Meaning, that you shouldn’t try to talk to him about these matters during times when you know you won’t receive his full attention. Secondly, it shouldn’t be done belligerently nor should it be done during times of anger. If you try to teach during these times, more than likely, your man will become defensive; therefore, you won’t accomplish your objective. When you talk to him about what you like and dislike be clear in your speech so he doesn’t have to assume anything. For instance, “Baby! I like that you put your arm around my waist in front of your friends.” “Honey! I don’t like it when you make fun of me in front of your mother.” Remember! Lack of communication brings about confusion. This doesn’t just mean not talking. It also means talking but not being clear about what you like and dislike.

Treating Yourself Well

In most cases, your man will take his cue from you. If he sees how well you treat yourself, he will automatically have a sense that you are not willing to tolerate the opposite from anyone else. An important point here is, “He should be correct about that.” One of the reasons that you treat yourself well is because you respect yourself; thereby, you won’t allow yourself to be disrespected. When he witnesses this, it is a visual confirmation that you hold yourself in high esteem; therefore, he must do the same.

Treat Him The Way You Want To Be Treated

If you want him to be open and vulnerable with you, extend the olive branch first. I’ve spoken about this on numerous occasions, so it is my job to remind you. If the relationship is new, start with smaller issues and see if he receives them well and reciprocates. If he does both of those things, continue down that path. If you want him to surprise you and be more affectionate, then you should be that way with him. If you want him to be a better lover, show him what pleases you in the bedroom. Don’t be shy with him about these matters. After all, he is the man you’ve chosen to share yourself with. Invite him to do the same with you.

Don’t Be A Party-Girl Or A Side-Chick

Let me clarify this a little. I am not saying you shouldn’t have fun. Men like women who are fun. What I am saying is, don’t make that a constant goal. Where you always want to go out and party. This is not good because he will begin to view you in that light. Men with principles and values want a woman who is consistently displaying principles and values. With that in mind, you don’t want to be viewed as just a party girl, which will eventually place you into the side chick position.

Don’t Settle For Less Than Kind And Gentle Treatment

Ladies! You must understand and know your value. In knowing that, you must realize that you have options if he is not treating you the way you deserve to be treated in the relationship. A relationship is about give and take, care and concern, affection, and mercy, from both parties involved. If you’re giving and giving but not getting what you need and deserve, don’t settle for that. Don’t let the desire not to be lonely or any other factor make you stay in a relationship in which you are not being treated well. If your man doesn’t know how to treat you, these are the 5 ways you can teach him. Employ these methods and they will work wonders.

Previously Published on louismorriscoaching.com

