5 Worst Ways to Prevent Cheating (But You Think They’re Great)

Cheating has the power to destroy your relationship in seconds. It’s no wonder you’d want to do anything you can to prevent that. But there’s one trick that nobody tells you.

You can make it even worse.

What if your attempts to prevent your partner from cheating are precisely what pushes them to do it? You’re on a fine line between fighting for what you love and manipulating your partner.

You need to stop making these mistakes before they destroy your relationship.

1. The ultimate marriage saver. Or is it?

You’d think children are a blessing from God that will finally fix your relationship (or, at least, make your partner stay). Except they’re not.

Children turn your life upside-down.

You need to change your routine, priorities, and your financial situation. It’s the biggest challenge of your life. Even well-established couples struggle with it.

When you’re in a crisis, children will only put gas into the fire.

Children are a massive responsibility. When you’re not well as a couple, you simply won’t be ready to tackle this challenge together. You won’t play as a team; you’ll play one against the other.

Children won’t make your partner stay when they want to leave.

2. You create an emotional wall.

When you’re mad at your partner, you’ll want to pull away. You want time to process your emotions. Let’s be honest: you also want to punish them for making you feel unsafe.

Except, the silent treatment only makes the problem bigger.

There’s only one way to fix your relationship problems: communication. You need to understand what’s wrong, speak up, and work on a solution together. But what happens when you pull away?

You create space when you need to stay close.

Instead of showing you’re open to talking, you create a wall between the two of you. Your partner won’t feel loved; they’ll feel lonely (and that’s when they think of cheating).

3. You become a helpless romantic.

Romantic gestures always save the day in the movies. But in real life, they don’t. There’s one small detail that everybody seems to forget.

Your gestures need to be genuine.

It’s great to show your partner how much you love them. But it has to happen naturally. When you make gestures out of fear or guilt, your partner will feel it. You won’t fix your relationship; you will look desperate.

Grand gestures don’t mean anything if you don’t act accordingly.

When you buy them a car and treat them like crap every day, your partner still feels like crap. One nice gesture doesn’t make up for daily mistreatments.

Don’t focus on grand gestures. Focus on creating a nice relationship.

4. You become a police officer.

Let’s be honest: you know it’s wrong to look at your partner’s phone. But wouldn’t you cross that line to prevent them from cheating? The fear of losing someone you love makes you do desperate things.

That desperation will cost you your relationship.

Let me put it into perspective. How would you feel if you caught your partner reading your private texts? I’m guessing you’d feel disrespected, to say the least. Now, after this disrespect, does that make you less likely to cheat?

You might think you can control your relationship, but you can’t.

You can follow your partner, check their phone, and call their friends. None of that will stop them from cheating if they truly want to. It will only stress your relationship.

5. You work alone.

Why is it your job to prevent their cheating? It’s great that you want to do your part to save your relationship. But relationships take two people.

You can’t save your relationship alone.

Both you and your partner need to be equally invested in the relationship. You need to work together towards the solution. When you don’t work as a team, nothing works.

When you put in the effort, and they don’t, it’s already over.

When you take all the responsibility, you won’t stop them from cheating; you’ll just burn out. And you deserve way better than that.

What you should do to truly prevent cheating.

You know what you should never do to stop your partner from cheating. What now?

I don’t have a step-by-step guide to control your partner (and you shouldn’t want that). But there are a couple of things you can do.

But beware: they’re quite unsexy.

Have an honest conversation. Your partner can’t help you if you don’t tell them what’s wrong. So when you feel uncomfortable, the best course of action is to understand your emotions and talk.

Your partner can’t help you if you don’t tell them what’s wrong. So when you feel uncomfortable, the best course of action is to understand your emotions and talk. Set your limits. Everybody has limits. When your partner crosses the line, it’s your job to respect these limits. Learn what you will not stand in a relationship, and don’t be afraid to leave.

Everybody has limits. When your partner crosses the line, it’s your job to respect these limits. Learn what you will not stand in a relationship, and don’t be afraid to leave. Let go of control. You may want to control your partner, but you can’t. That’s why you can never “stop them from cheating.” This need for control will only stress you and steal your energy.

You may want to control your partner, but you can’t. That’s why you can never “stop them from cheating.” This need for control will only stress you and steal your energy. Create a nice relationship. If there actually is one way to prevent cheating, I’m putting all my money here. The secret to a nice relationship isn’t to prevent bad things from happening but to focus on building something nice together.

When you want to prevent your partner from cheating, the best thing you can do is work on yourself.

The bottom line.

Let me be clear: it’s not your fault they cheated. When your partner wants to cheat, they will (and when they don’t, they won’t). It’s as simple as that. But I want to show you another approach.

You don’t have to stop them from cheating. You need to create a nice relationship.

When you suspect that your partner will cheat, you have two options.

You can stress out and try (and fail miserably) to control them. You can just focus on creating something nice together.

Which option do you think is more effective?

Let me leave you with one final piece of advice. You don’t deserve a relationship that makes you feel unsafe. You don’t deserve to feel the need to control your partner. You deserve a partner who works with you to make this relationship work.

