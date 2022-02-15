50 Ways to Say “I Love You” on Valentine’s Day and Always

Valentine’s Day symbols in use today include the heart-shaped outline and doves. The rose flower is also trendy.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year worldwide. This tradition originated in AD 496 as a Christian feast day honouring Saint Valentine of Rome, who died in AD 269. But, Valentine’s Day has eventually become a vast cultural and commercial celebration of romantic love. Most couples express their love for each other by presenting flowers and sending greeting cards.

There are many ways to say, “I love you”, to your cherished ones this Valentine’s Day and going forwards.

This year’s Valentine’s Day is here. Now is the best time to consider the variety of ways you can express your love and affection to your loved ones. Are you currently single, engaged or married? No matter your station in love, you are sure to find a method here that will suit you.

Love is the universal language that transcends countries, borders, barriers, and differences.

There are so many ways to express one’s love for their partner. It is ideal to choose options that align with your spouse’s primary love language or vital emotional needs. Doing that will ensure that you earn the highest love unit deposits.

Some of the specific primary love languages of couples include:

Acts of service

Words of affirmation

Quality time

Physical touch including sexual intimacy

Receiving gifts

The love languages work this way. For example, if your spouse craves words of affirmation, but you instead shower them with gifts, you will not score many love points. But, in your mind, you will be puzzled about what you may be doing wrongly!

Acts of service, family commitment and domestic support

Passionate love is a quenchless thirst. Kahlil Gibran

1. Make your favourite meals and enjoy them in bed. 2. Help them out with house chores not yet done. Examples include dishwashing, laundry, vacuuming, lawn mowing. 3. If you cannot assist with house chores, hiring paid help to complete them will be great. 4. Take their turn in caring for the children. 5. Take their turn in caring for your pets. 6. Cook homemade meals together, or your partner’s favourite meal 7. Try to change an annoying habit, such as quitting smoking and controlling anger. 8. Try to start a good habit example, cultivating patience better listening skills. 9. Arrange a surprise Valentine’s Day off work for your partner (if you can). Or try to leave work early. 10. On cold days, get up first and turn up the heat. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Words of affirmation, affection and admiration

I like not only to be loved, but to be told I am loved. George Eliot

11. Send postcards, especially if you are away from your mate. 12. Send a love letter through express mail. 13. Tell your mate that you love, adore, admire, cherish, desire, want, need, prize, esteem, idolise, revere, treasure them. 14. Write a love poem for your partner. 15. Post a unique Valentine’s message about your partner on Social media. 16. Buy and send them a Valentine love card which can be a physical one or an eCard. 17. Please make a list of your partner’s good qualities and virtues, then show it to them. 18. Make it a point not to criticise your spouse during the week of Valentine’s Day. 19. Hide a love note under your partner’s pillow

Quality time, companionship and intimate conversation

A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seem too short. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Andre Maurois

20. Spend time playing your favourite board games together 21. Listen to your favourite love song and dance together. 22. Go for moon or star gazing together in a Planetarium or the dark sky. 23. Undertaking a mini vacation on Valentine’s Day with your spouse 24. Go to watch a new or romantic movie together. 25. Go with your partner to watch their favourite sporting activity. 26. Go on a date night and enjoy good meals and drinks. 27. Go together for a rejuvenating massage session. 28. Go out walking together in the woods or nature. 29. Go lodging in an Air BnB or hotel for Valentine’s Day. 30. If you have kids, hire a babysitter for the day and go out together. 31. Go camping together 32. Read aloud to each other in bed. 33. You can surprise your partner with two tickets to a play. 34. Trace your family genealogies together 35. Remove the TV from your bedroom and spend quality time together.

Physical touch, including sexual intimacy

Kiss: A contraction of the mouth due to an enlargement of the heart. Anonymous

36. Hug and kiss your spouse 37. Plan for sexual intimacy 38. Cuddle your partner in bed or in front of a campfire 39. Shower together or have a bubble bath together 40. Massage your spouse

Receiving gifts

Every woman should have four pets in her life. A mink in her closet, a jaguar in her garage, a tiger in her bed, and a jackass who pays for everything. Paris Hilton

41. Buy them a flower bouquet. You can buy flowers in your local shops or at online stores. 42. Buy and send them confectionery such as a box of chocolates. 43. Buy your spouse a piece of jewellery such as a pair of earrings or necklace. 44. Buy your spouse’s favourite perfumes, makeup or hair care products. 45. Surprise your partner at work with a red rose 46. Buy them a beautiful outfit. 47. Collect beautiful photos of the two of you, bind them into a photo book online and gift that. 48. For drink lovers: buy your partner a bottle of their favourite vintage or Cognac. 49. Hide a greeting card under your partner’s pillow. 50. Make a monetary donation to their favourite charities.

