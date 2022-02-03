When it comes to relationships, it’s always important to ask tough questions. You need to be certain that you and your partner are on the same page, and that you’re both working towards the same goal.

If you’re feeling uncertain about whether or not your man loves you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a list of 55 questions to ask your man to see if he really loves you.

By asking him these questions, you’ll get a good sense of where he stands and whether or not he’s truly committed to making things work with you.

So, what are you waiting for? Start questioning your man today.

QUESTION #1: Do you think that a woman should break up with someone if they’re not willing to change anything about themselves?

QUESTION #2: Do you think that a woman should always do what her significant other wants to do even if she doesn’t want to?

QUESTION #3: Do you think that it’s better to have a lot going for you than being beautiful?

QUESTION #4: Do you think that all women care about is looks?

QUESTION #5: Do you think it’s important to be able to talk about your feelings?

QUESTION #6: Are you a jealous person?

QUESTION #7: Do you think there’s a difference between being jealous and being protective?

QUESTION #8: Do you feel like you need to earn the love of a woman?

QUESTION #9: Do you think it’s okay to fall in love with someone for their money?

QUESTION #10: Would you be okay with a woman putting you down in front of others?

QUESTION #11: Do you feel that a woman should let a man do the talking when he is expressing his feelings?

QUESTION #12: Do you think that a woman should just relax and enjoy the “ride”?

QUESTION #13: Do you think it’s okay for a woman to make the first move when it comes to sex?

QUESTION #14: Do you think women should be treated like “the weaker sex” at all times?

QUESTION #15: Do you think most women are superficial?

QUESTION #16: Do you think that a woman should take her time to fall in love?

QUESTION #17: Do you think a woman should give a man a chance to be friends if he wants?

QUESTION #18: Do you think a woman should let a man take the lead in daily tasks?

QUESTION #19: Do you think that a woman should take it slow when meeting her significant other’s friends and/or family?

QUESTION #20: Do you think that a woman should wait for the guy to text/call her first?

QUESTION #21: Do you think that a woman should initiate touch when she wants physical contact?

QUESTION #22: Do you think a woman should date someone she doesn’t have feelings for if he’s really nice?

QUESTION #23: Do you think a woman should let a man pay on the first date?

QUESTION #24: Do you think a woman should be treated like a princess?

QUESTION #25: Do you think a woman should let a man light her cigarettes?

QUESTION #26: Do you think that a woman should let her significant other always pick what TV shows they watch together?

QUESTION #27: Do you think that a woman should break up with someone if she feels like they’re not right for each other?

QUESTION #28: Do you think that a woman should do what her significant other wants to do on the weekend even if she doesn’t want to?

QUESTION #29: Do you think that a woman should let her significant other watch whatever sports games he wants to, even if she doesn’t like watching them?

QUESTION #30: Do you think that a woman should break up with someone if she feels like they don’t see eye-to-eye about raising children?

QUESTION #31: Do you think that a woman should break up with someone if they’ve been together for a long time and she doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere?

QUESTION #32: Do you think that a woman should always do what her significant other thinks is best?

QUESTION #33: Do you think that a woman should let her man make the plans when going out?

QUESTION #34: Do you think that a woman should put the happiness of her significant other before her own?

QUESTION #35: Do you think that a woman should only date someone if she has the same interests as them?

QUESTION #36: Do you think that a woman should put her significant other before herself if she knows that it will make them happy?

QUESTION #37: Do you think that a woman should always let her significant other win in an argument?

QUESTION #38: Do you think that a man should settle with somebody who’s not his type?

QUESTION #39: Do you think that a woman should break up with someone if they cheat?

QUESTION #40: Do you think that a man should date someone more attractive than him?

QUESTION #41: Do you think that a woman should let her significant other make all the decisions?

QUESTION #42: Do you think that a man should put his own needs before those of his significant other’s?

QUESTION #43: Do you think that a woman should never break up with someone over text message?

QUESTION #44: Do you think that a woman should break up with someone if they don’t appreciate her?

QUESTION #45: Do you think that a man should go after any woman he likes, even if she’s out of his league?

QUESTION #48: Do you think that it’s okay for the woman to do the asking when it comes to dating (asking them out, getting their phone number) or should the man always make the first move?

QUESTION #49: Do you think that a man should be the one to ask for a relationship if he likes a woman?

QUESTION #50: Do you think that a woman should let her significant other choose what movie they want to see together?

QUESTION #51: Do you think that it’s okay for a woman to let her friends choose her outfit when she’s going out with someone?

QUESTION #52: Do you think that it’s okay for a woman to break up with someone if she doesn’t feel like they are the right fit for her?

QUESTION #53: Do you think that it’s never okay for a woman to be alone?

QUESTION #54: Do you think that a man should change who he is just to make a woman happy?

QUESTION #55: Do you think that a woman should always give up her seat for a man?

Take away

Is your man truly in love with you? Do you sometimes have doubts? If so, don’t worry, you’re not alone. A lot of women find themselves wondering if their man loves them or not.

The truth is, there are certain things that you can ask him to see if his feelings for you are real. By asking him these 55 questions, you’ll be able to get a clear picture of where he stands and whether or not he’s really in love with you. So go ahead and give it a try. You may be surprised by what you find out.

Photo credit: Shutterstock