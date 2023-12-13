Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

58% Of American Consumers Plan to Spend $500 or Less This Holiday Shopping Season, Survey Finds

58% Of American Consumers Plan to Spend $500 or Less This Holiday Shopping Season, Survey Finds

In this Experian survey, we share consumers' spending plans as the 2023 holiday shopping season comes to bear.

by Leave a Comment

 

WRITTEN BY: Chris Horymski

If it’s not the most wonderful time of the year, the holiday season is, at least in one way or another, a bit extra for most people. More calories, more travel and errands, and—for many consumers—more spending.While many retail stores and outlets have scaled back their temporary holiday workforce, the earliest holiday spending data from Black Friday and Cyber Monday suggests that spending this season is, if not spectacular, at least healthy. Most consumers have less in savings than in previous years, which may mean more moderate spending for the rest of the holiday season, according to retail observers.In this Experian survey, we share consumers’ spending plans as the 2023 holiday shopping season comes to bear. Perhaps more importantly, we also wanted to get a sense of how consumers feel about all the “normal” hustle and bustle returning to the calendar after a few years of pandemic-induced cutbacks. The survey asked 1,216 consumers about their holiday spending plans and was conducted on November 26, 2023. The sample was collected using a third-party company and was not from Experian’s consumer credit database.

Most, but not all, consumers plan to spend this season

First things first: Not everyone engages in holiday shopping. We asked 1,200 consumers if they did, and 1 in 6 told us they weren’t intending to spend any money on the holidays this year.

The percentage of consumers not spending this holiday season is highest for those with household incomes of less than $50,000 annually: 21% of these consumers aren’t planning to spend anything this season, while only 11% of those with higher household incomes are planning to sit out the spending season. Inflation and costs were mentioned as an impediment to shopping by some consumers.

In addition, those not spending in stores may not be in the holiday spirit otherwise. When we asked if they planned to give gifts that they weren’t planning to spend on—think baking, crafts, or regifting—those spending in stores are more likely to also give cost-free gifts than those planning to sit out the gift-giving season.

Most consumers say they plan to budget for the holidays

Budgeting is hard. From envelope stuffing to mobile apps, sticking to a budget is a challenge for most individuals and families. So it’s hardly a wonder that consumers aren’t completely on board when it comes to creating, never mind sticking to, a holiday budget.

Keeping in mind that 38% percent of survey respondents say they don’t have a holiday budget, most plan to keep holiday spending at or under $500 this season. But nearly a quarter of respondents may plan to spend between $500 and $1,000, while 18% say they may spend more than $1,000.

Will that be cash, credit, or buy now, pay later?

Most survey respondents told us they expect to use a combination of cash and credit cards to pay for their holiday purchases this season: 75% said at least some of their purchases would be paid for with cash, while 56% said that they’ll use credit cards to finance some or all of their spending. Meanwhile, buy now, pay later plans have also entered the picture: 15% of consumers said they’ll use financing from these alternative payment methods to pay for some of their gift-giving in 2023.

How are consumers feeling about holiday shopping?

For all the hustle, bustle and other frenetic activity often associated with the end of the year in the U.S., survey respondents generally had more positive associations with the season than negative ones. Gratitude, festiveness and cheer were reported more from those we asked than anxiety, stress, and panic.

But most respondents weren’t exclusively on the side of the Holiday Spirit or Team Scrooge: They reported a heightened, but decidedly mixed, bag of emotions and sentiment. One person volunteered that they “love holiday shopping, but I have a lot of anxiety about my credit card debt,” while another encapsulated the season as “stressful and fun at the same time.”

This story was produced by Experian and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

 

Previously Published on hub.stacker

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Stacker

We founded Stacker in 2017 with a simple vision: provide publishers with engaging, data-driven stories. News organizations have long relied on legacy newswires to fill coverage gaps and complement original reporting. We saw the need for approachable journalism that combines rigorous data analysis with rich editorial insights—and we rapidly became a go-to source for data-driven features.

As we developed new storytelling methods and expanded our publishing network, our mission grew. We wanted to support the world’s newsrooms and build a future where journalism is more sustainable to produce, distribute, and fund. The first step was to make our newswire freely available to all publishers, whether local or national.

Today, Stacker is built around a dynamic newsroom that brings together thinkers and storytellers from beyond traditional media to tackle age-old industry challenges, from how to scale storytelling concepts to imagining a new way for brands to ethically contribute to a tradition of trustworthy journalism.

Our unique storytelling method and partnership approach allows us to work with publishers looking for engaging content and brands committed to creating authoritative, newsworthy stories. This powers our free newswire and ever-growing storytelling platform, enabling publishers to effectively inform and engage their audiences while providing them with the resources to focus on their own original reporting.

