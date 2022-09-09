6 Best Ways You Are Not Handling Partner Conflict (But Should Be)

Fights will happen in a relationship. Every partner has a different way of coping with disagreements. Some will push back, stay quiet about their feelings, and others will leave the zone for a while. Most people’s fight resolution skills are self-focused. It means these are high emotional moments with little thought or clarity about consequences.

Self-focused disagreement solutions work. Until they don’t because someone gets tired of letting the other have their way. Here is how you can feel heard without hurting your partner’s emotions. Here are six tips to help you handle partner conflict.

…

Don’t Correct

I learned this gem from Dana Chanel. Your partner is not a child. Telling your other half outright they are wrong will make them defensive.

Some get quiet.

Some huff and puff, then back off.

Some take the L and complain to friends and family group chats.

Listen without interruption. Give your spouse your perspective and allow them time to self-correct. Not all pieces of advice will get heard the first instance. Put a pin in the discussion. And regroup after you’ve both given it thought.

…

Don’t step back

If you feel great about a change, make it a boundary. Expand your comfort zone to accept it.

Many times, you think you got lucky when compromising goes your way.

Commit to the change.

So, you don’t have to fight for this option again.

…

Don’t be emotional

Most people already know what’s bothering them in their partnerships. If the person can’t sit with their feelings anymore, they take one big emotional step. This action doesn’t earn you respect. Your partner will make a temporary change out of pity.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you want respect and permanent change, do this when you chat with your partner about the problem.

Praise them.

Show you are more prepared with facts.

Suggest a plan.

Preparation is your advantage.

…

Photo by iStockPhoto.com

Don’t always use pity to win.

Wouldn’t it be great if your partner could read your mind? Or understand your suffering. Since humans are self-focused, don’t make the fight about yourself. Use a greater good for both of us approach.

Focus on how the change benefits both of you.

Celebrate your person, rather than pity your situation.

Delegate wins to make the talks feel fair.

…

Don’t spend the morning arguing.

Be mindful of what you fill your heart and mind with before work. Fights affect not only your home life. Partner disagreements can make 8 hours at work harder. Eight hours or more is a long time to stay mad at someone. Or unsettled when ready to apologize.

Put pins in fights.

Use music or space to ease tension if sharing an environment.

Avoid going into full silent mode.

Acknowledge your partner’s olive branch.

…

Don’t be firm with routines.

Do you have kids or a partner who loves to get dolled up? Do you often fight when leaving the house together? Be flexible.

Get yourself ready early. This way, you lead by example. You show it is essential to be on time with your behavior. Plus, you free-up space for your partner and kids to run around and get ready.

…

Thank you for reading this post.

© Annie Wegner 2022-Present.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***