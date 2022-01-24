5 Signs That You Are With a Narcissistic Person

In addition to biological factors, our personality is formed by the society and culture in which we live. Behaviors that negatively affect our communication with our social environment are called personality disorders. A narcissistic personality disorder, briefly, is a lack of empathy. This means the person will be unable to function positively in social environments. It also means they may continually hurt other people, even those they say they love.

If you have a narcissist in your life, here are 5 things you may experience:

#1

The narcissist makes you feel like they love you—but they are actually just using your vulnerability to gain your emotional dependence. The person with a narcissistic personality is always confused when it comes to love, no matter what they say. They can’t feel real love without empathy. It is your heart that is aware of what is missing.

#2

They value themselves very much, they do not hesitate to spend you when necessary; your parents, spouse, child, and narcissist who is your brother, they ignore you when they feel like. They always have an excuse, they can’t understand the pain they caused you as much as you want—all their issues are their efforts to survive. They say they made sacrifices for you, but you know very well how much they neglected you. That they disregarded your feelings.

#3

They put you in such a state that you don’t even have respect for your own self. It is the result of being constantly belittled and suppressed.

#4

They have no remorse or empathy for what they have done. They never admit to guilt or that that they are wrong, except when they try to portray themselves as victims or victims. Sometimes they play the victim role so that you will never leave. They know very well your weaknesses and your soft spots.

#5

The narcissist feels justified for all they have done. They will find ways to convince you of that. On top of that, they know how to make you feel guilty. They are masters of manipulation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You want to get out of their life–but they won’t want you to. You want to remove them from your life, they won’t let you get rid of them. You feel stuck in vicious circles that become permanent.

They make it impossible to remember the last time you tasted the feeling of happiness and peace.

After a while, you start to think that all people and the world are bad, so you agree to stay with them. Of course there are beauties, happiness, peace, and beautiful people in the world, but you pass through this world without seeing them.

You may need help escaping this cycle. Reach out, talk to people, develop a strong support system and get professional help if needed.

Dayda

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—

Photo credit: ZHANNA TIKHONOVA Tt from Pexels