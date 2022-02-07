6 Common Signs of Manipulative Personality

A manipulative person is excessively dishonest, selfish, and self-centered. These qualities can take on many forms over a lifetime and vary by the individual — but they are often seen as signs of a malicious personality type.

Manipulative people understand how to use emotional manipulation to cause others to make decisions in their favor or do things that they wouldn’t want to do otherwise.

They are skilled at taking advantage of others and usually benefit in some way from the relationships they form while doing so. A manipulative person often uses a victimized approach to relationships, making others believe that they have been mistreated or even narcissistic.

But this isn’t the case. Manipulative people are very good at portraying themselves as the victim and use this strategy to get what they want.

The signs are not limited to manipulation in romantic relationships but can apply to family members, friends, and even people you work with.

In this blog post, we will talk about the signs of manipulative personality.

So, here are six of the most common signs of a manipulative person.

1. They Use the “Blame Game” as a Tool To Deflect From Their Wrongdoing

“The blame game is a manipulative personality’s favorite tool to deflect from their wrongdoing. The more noise they make, the less attention is given to their failings.”

Many people are often blamed for something they didn’t do or did not deserve to be blamed for. Sometimes, these individuals can get caught in a game of finger-pointing with their faults of the past quickly forgotten.

This is no accident; it is intentional, manipulative behavior by someone who wants to get the focus off of themselves.

Manipulative people blame others for every problem in their lives, even when this is not the case. They always seem to be pointing fingers and accusing others of wrongdoing. This is especially true in the situations that they find most challenging or upsetting.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Manipulative people will want to question everything they do, making it seem like others have victimized them. If a problem arises, they will go on the offensive because it’s easier to blame someone else than take responsibility for themselves and their actions.

2. They Are Concerned With Their Own Needs and Never Worried About Anyone Else’s

I have always had a hard time with manipulative people. They seem like they are okay, but then they do something that makes you wonder what their motives are. It has always seemed like they are only concerned with their own needs and never worried about anyone else’s.

The only thing that matters to them is their feelings and whether or not they have met their self-centered needs. If something does not benefit them somehow, it is not essential and will be overlooked.

A manipulation is a selfish act, and the manipulative individual always puts himself first, while others always come second.

3. Their Words and Action Don’t Match

The words that come out of this type of personality aren’t believable. They often say one thing but mean another. This is a significant sign that the person is not being honest with you or themselves and is trying to manipulate or confuse you. Many manipulative people can lie without remorse, even when caught doing so.

The manipulative person will say one thing and do another. They will say their action is the opposite of what they want to do or say something to please you.

For example, They may tell you how much they love you and then go and cheat on you. They may say that they will be there for you when they are plotting against you in reality.

4. They Use Their Emotions Poorly and Inappropriately

Manipulative people often misuse their emotions and don’t recognize or regulate them — this is another sign that they are not being completely honest with you.

Manipulative people will often use their emotions in a way that will benefit them. If they’re angry, they may direct that anger towards you — but if they’re happy, they’ll make sure you know it. They will use their emotions as an attack weapon and diffuse their feelings onto others.

For example, if a manipulative person is sad, they will make you feel guilty for the negative feelings. If someone is angry, they may make you frustrated towards yourself that you don’t have.

It’s important to recognize when someone shows their emotions manipulative and how this can make them seem like the victim. It’s also important to recognize how your own emotions can escalate and be used against you as well.

5. They Are Adept at Justifying Why They Hurt Others

Many manipulative people know precisely what buttons to push to get the most effective reaction from others. They know how to confuse and confound their targets to make them feel guilty or regretful for their words and actions.

With this knowledge, they can convince themselves that they won’t do it again without justification. Or, if they do engage in similar behavior, they can convince themselves that this time it was different because their intentions were good or right.

This is often a very convincing and dangerous approach because it makes the victim feel guilty and regretful for having done what they did. Instead of feeling justified, they end up feeling like they are to blame in a situation that was entirely out of their control. As mentioned before, this can be a very powerful manipulation.

6. They Take Advantage of Someone’s Vulnerability or Need for Attention

Short-term manipulation is probably one of the most effective techniques for manipulating people in general. By knowing what vulnerable spots to target, someone can control and manipulate others into giving them what they want.

This type of manipulation can be easily overlooked because people tend not to think about it. It’s important to recognize when someone is taking advantage of you in this way so that you can avoid this behavior and put a stop to it when it happens.

Use your judgment to identify if someone is being manipulative or not. If you feel like they are, then take the time to investigate and identify why they are doing so that you aren’t allowing them to continue this behavior.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock