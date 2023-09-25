6 Extreme Weather Events From 2023 That Show the Devastating Global Impact of Climate Change

2023 has seen a series of extreme weather threats that confirmed climate change is no longer a distant threat; it’s a harsh reality gripping the planet today.

As global temperatures continue to rise, extreme weather events lay bare the devastating impact of our changing climate. In this article, I detail six recent extreme weather events that serve as alarming reminders of the pressing need for climate action.

From catastrophic floods in Libya to record-breaking wildfires in Canada and the deadly Hawaiian inferno, these events underscore the urgent need for a collective global effort to combat climate change before it further reshapes our planet and endangers life on a terrifying scale:

6. Libyan floods caused by Storm Daniel

Much of the 100,000 population of Derna, Eastern Libya was left underwater after two dams and four bridges collapsed. Up to 10,000 people were recorded missing after the flooding caused by Storm Daniel, the Red Cross says.

Devastation has been caused, with multi-storey apartments collapsing and full residential areas being left submerged underwater. The storm, which hit on Sunday 10 September 2023 is said to have flooded up to a quarter of the city and is also affecting the eastern cities of Benghazi, Soussa and Al-Marj.

5. Israeli wildfires caused by June heatwave

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services were called out to fight at least 176 separate forest fires across Israel in June, following a severe heatwave that soared throughout the country.

High winds whipped up hundreds of fires across the country, shuttering roads and forcing some buildings to be evacuated according to the Times of Israel.

Temperatures reached a staggering 44°C (111.2°F) along the Gaza border, 45°C (113°F) in the Jordan Valley, 43°C (109°F) in Tel Aviv, 35°C (95°F) in Jerusalem and 38°C (100°F) in Haifa. During the heat, blackouts were reported throughout the country as the electricity grid struggled to keep up with the high demand for air conditioning.

4. Japan’s hottest-ever July

Japan sweltered during its hottest July since records began 125 years ago. With temperatures regularly surpassing 95 degrees (35C), a record 11,765 people were taken to hospitals for heatstroke according to a report from the Washington Post.

A “special heatstroke alert” was issued in 32 prefectures in Japan, leading to cancellations of school activities and closures of tourist sites. 73 people died of heat-related illness in July, according to the Tokyo Medical Examiner’s Office, with over half not using air conditioning at home.

3. Record-breaking Canadian wildfires

The 2023 Canadian wildfire season was the largest, and most devastating, on record, with nearly 14m hectares (34m acres) burned, an area larger than Greece and double the previous year’s figure.

The fires had far-reaching consequences due to the output of thick smoke that blew over Canadian cities including Toronto and Ottawa before engulfing parts of the US including New York, which temporarily had the worst air quality in the world as a result.

A report from the Guardian said the fires, which left a dozen fatalities and thousands of evacuations, were at least twice as likely to occur due to the human-caused climate crisis, according to Scientists.

2. Flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria

Following Greece’s summer wildfires was a series of severe rainstorms which caused flooding and eight deaths across the country and nearby Turkey and Bulgaria.

According to Al Jazeera, two holidaymakers were swept away from a campsite during flooding in north-western Turkey while two people died in neighbourhoods in Istanbul.

Further north in Bulgaria, two people died and three were missing after a storm caused floods on the country’s southern Black Sea coast.

Flooding caused rivers to overflow, leaving severe damage to roads and bridges. The area also suffered blackouts, with authorities warning residents not to drink tap water due to contamination.

1. Hawaiian wildfires, the deadliest in the US for more than a century

Destructive wildfires ravaged the town of Lahaina, in Maui Country, Hawaii. The blazes The blazes wiped out most of the historic Maui town with the fires declared ‘the worst natural disaster in Hawaii state history.’

Reports state the fires may have started by a power line fault and were fuelled by grasses dried by elevated temperatures, drought conditions and extreme winds from Hurricane Dora, which was passing the state hundreds of miles to the southwest.

The confirmed death toll has been reported as 115, with 66 people still declared missing.

Conclusion

The events outlined above offer a sobering insight into the consequences of our warming planet. As floods, wildfires, and heatwaves become increasingly common and damaging, the evidence is clear to see: climate change is not an issue for future generations; it’s here, and it’s affecting us now.

The time for action is running out, but it’s not too late. Transitioning to cleaner energy sources, implementing sustainable practices, and adopting policies aimed at reducing emissions will mean we can still mitigate the worst effects of climate change. It is now a question of whether we have the collective will to act decisively and protect our planet for future generations. The choice is ours to make, and the stakes could not be higher.

