6 Harsh Truths You Need To Accept To Live a Happy Life

People are inherently flawed; many have a temper, a short-term memory, and limited foresight. But despite our imperfections, people live happy lives.

This isn’t just because life is good or because we’re chasing after happiness — it’s that most of us can overcome our flaws without any severe problems. There’s a difference between knowing what you’re up against and accepting it, though — as tricky as life might sometimes be, it’s also rewarding and worth the challenge.

The idea that happiness is one of the best things in life is old. Plato wrote The Republic and Aristotle penned the Nicomachean Ethics to identify what makes people happy and explain why we pursue happiness in the first place. Many other philosophers have taken up these ideas over the centuries: Thomas Hobbes believed that people seek happiness for self-indulgent reasons, whereas John Locke claimed that it was partly out of a desire for social approval. The takeaway is simple: being happy is something that everyone strives for.

In real life, we can’t successfully pursue happiness on our own. Seeing the big picture isn’t easy, and it’s even harder to find the silver lining in a bad situation. Sometimes a challenging problem can be overcome by simply accepting it and making peace with your flaws.

These are the six things you need to accept before you can move on from an awful situation.

Not Everyone Is Going To Like You

There can be a real temptation to try to please everyone. This is an age-old impulse that is as strong today as it was in the era of the pharaohs, and it’s not just reserved for politicians and salespeople. In general, we want others to like us, so we do what we can to make this happen — even if that means sacrificing our happiness in the process.

But there are some things you can’t change about yourself, and other people will inevitably judge you for them. If they’re not going to be pleased with you, it’s your job to accept that. If you can’t accept the fact that some people just won’t like you, then you’ll never be able to make peace with yourself.

Bad Things Happen in Life

No matter how careful we are, accidents will happen from time to time. Sometimes, no matter how well you prepare, tragedy will strike.

As much as it’s important not to dwell on bad situations and mistakes, it’s also essential to accept them. You can’t live in fear of bad things happening — but the worst thing you can do is pretend like they didn’t happen. It’s easier to deal with a situation once it’s over, but even so, you’ll still want to move on and put your life back together as soon as possible.

To move on, you need to know that life isn’t perfect. Life won’t always be picture-perfect.

Fear Will Keep You From Living a Full Life or Happy Life

There are plenty of things in life that will make you crazy. We’re all capable of doing some pretty stupid things, but that doesn’t mean that anyone has to go through those kinds of troubles daily. Fear is a powerful thing, and it’s easy to get obsessed with your problems without letting yourself accept the possibility that other people have it worse.

The way you feel about your problems is just as important as how you feel about other people’s problems, though. If you’re constantly scared and stressed out without any real reason, it’s easy to feel trapped and depressed. But don’t let fear keep you from living life to its fullest, whatever that means for you.

There Is No Perfect Time To Do Anything

Waiting for the right time to act takes a lot of patience — but that doesn’t mean there’s never a right time. Sometimes it is better to wait until you feel ready before facing your fears, but at other times, you need to put yourself out there before you’re ready. Waiting for a rainstorm to stop won’t make it go away; sometimes, the best course of action is just to put on some rain boots and get out in the downpour.

Not all of us are so strong that we can keep our patience in a difficult situation, but it’s important to recognize when it’s the right time to act and when it isn’t. If you wait too long to do something — or if you wait and then don’t act — you risk losing the opportunity or doing something much worse than your original intention.

Here again, is the silver lining: if you’re able to take action in difficult situations, they’ll be less painful as time goes on.

Sorrow Isn’t Forever

No matter how happy and strong we are, we’re all bound to see times of sorrow in our lives. You’ll be better equipped to handle the next challenge if you can see beyond these difficult times. These trials will become less painful and less frequent when you start accepting them, so don’t avoid your sadness or try to make it go away.

Some things can’t be changed, and there are things that you can accept. Most of the time, our mistakes help us grow and educate us about what we need to do to change our lives for the better. If we put our hearts and minds into making the same mistakes again and again, the results can be disastrous.

Sometimes you have to put your pride aside and say “I’m sorry,” or even just “Thank you.” It’s possible that you don’t deserve gratitude or even forgiveness, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t say them anyway.

You Can’t Change Some Things About Yourself

The most important thing to accept is that we’re all flawed. We all have limitations, and it’s your responsibility to work with what you’ve been given at the end of the day.

Some people are born with disabilities — physical or mental — and it can be challenging to know how you’ll adjust to a new lifestyle if you’re one of them.

Others just aren’t able to make the right decisions. Our limitations are often what we can’t change — but they’re also what we need to accept.

Some of us crave acceptance, and some people just want to be liked. We can feel confident enough to look at our flaws, work with them, and find a way to move forward in life.

For most of us, accepting these truths is simply a matter of realizing that we can accomplish something difficult by working through our problems and mistakes. It’s accepting the reality of our limitations and adjusting to changes that we can’t avoid.

There’s nothing wrong with dreaming of a better life — but you can’t stop working toward it just because you’re not there yet. Sometimes it’s best to just do what you can and trust in the future.

