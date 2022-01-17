6 Key Business Takeaways From COVID-19

What COVID-19 can teach business owners to help build their businesses faster.

When COVID-19 broke out in 2019, most if not all governments were taken by surprise. The lessons from the pandemic can and will be used in national and international healthcare programs worldwide. However, businesses should also be prepared for disaster. Below are 6 lessons that can be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and applied in all industries and organizations.

Expect the unexpected.

Governments and health organizations were caught off guard regarding hand sanitizer, face masks, and life support equipment.

In the same way, we have seen businesses being caught off guard regarding backups, hacking, natural disasters, and other types of unforeseen events. But also less apparent events can ruin a business. A few examples of such events are a supply shortage when you depend too much on one or a few suppliers. It could also be having only a few customers or external issues like exchange rate volatility or a financial crisis.

Every business needs a disaster plan where management identifies critical risks and the best solution to eliminate them or avoid being hit too hard when they occur.

Focus your efforts on one problem at a time.

It usually takes between five and ten years to develop a vaccine against a virus. For COVID-19, it took around 12 months before the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine was approved.

Businesses would benefit from taking the same approach, solving the problems one at a time instead of focusing on too many issues at once. Improved coordination, communication, and leadership are the tools that would support this approach. This would allow flexibility and a more ad hoc based task force structure which are the traits of many businesses at an earlier stage in their development. Controlled chaos is not a bad thing.

Isolate the business units.

Governments worldwide have offered a variety of packages of loans, grants, and subsidies as a result of COVID-19. The requirements for some of these have been that the company has lost a certain minimum percentage of revenue. However, for some businesses like hotels with their own restaurant, chain stores, and many other industries, the level of financial aid was much lower than what could have been achieved with a different company structure. This could be a hotel that had the restaurant closed down or a hotel restaurant with no hotel guests. In some countries, the shopping malls have been closed while the shops in the streets have remained open.

The lesson is that you should always consider having a separate legal structure for each type of business and maybe even for individual units like hotels or shops.

Diversify your business.

Relying on only one source of income is inadequate. We have seen this with the airline industry, amusement parks, cruise ships, and a lot more. Companies like Disney and Lego have diversified income streams. Even when they had very few people in their parks, they still had plenty of income from the other areas of their diversified businesses.

On a smaller scale, even the local restaurant or butcher can deliver fast food. Shops can go live on social media and establish a webshop. Even the hairdresser can get new customers by growing a following on social media. They might be showing how to style your hair when the hairdresser is closed, perhaps even using products sold from their webshops.

Keep reserves in your businesses.

The companies that thrive during a pandemic like COVID-19 have the most significant reserves. Buying competitors in a crisis can be done very cheaply, while the weakest have to file for bankruptcy.

Set aside a sum of money that can run the business for a certain number of months. The number of months can grow slowly as the company grows. Also, set aside a specific opportunity cash fund to invest when you see a huge opportunity. Such opportunities could, for instance, be a competitor that needs to divest parts of the business.

Work together.

Even though business is slow in some companies during the pandemic, it is possible to use time wisely. For example, you could have photoshoots for upcoming product launches, improve websites, improve social reach, educate customers, and much more. If the funding isn’t adequate for that, take the most straightforward and cheapest solutions, and get some local help where you might get the necessary credit line.

Also, try to improve your network by offering your help and asking others to help you. Getting an outsider’s perspective will often bring new ideas, new offerings, and enhanced confidence into your business.

Don’t let COVID-19 grind you down, but learn from the pandemic and improve your future business. Good luck!

—

This post is republished on Medium.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock