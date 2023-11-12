6 Pieces of Boomer Advice That No Longer Apply

By Martha A. Lavallie

In a world that’s constantly evolving, advice that was once considered golden can quickly become outdated. Here are a few pieces of advice that were popular two decades ago but have lost their relevance in today’s context.

From job applications to investment decisions, we explore how societal and technological changes have reshaped our perceptions and practices.

1. In-Person Job Applications

The job application process has seen a significant transformation over the years. In the 1980s, faxing your application was the norm, and by 1989, email applications became a possibility. The first job board appeared online in 1999, revolutionizing the way job seekers connect with potential employers.

Today, online applications are not just an option but a necessity, with many companies exclusively accepting digital applications. This shift towards digitalization has made the job application process more efficient and accessible, but it also means that job seekers need to adapt and develop new strategies to stand out in the increasingly competitive online job market.

2. Not Prioritizing Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance is more than just a buzzword, it’s a crucial aspect of employee well-being and productivity. There was a time when employees were encouraged to avoid taking vacation days during their first year of employment to demonstrate commitment. This advice is no longer relevant in today’s work culture.

Employers now understand the importance of work-life balance and encourage employees to take time off for rest and rejuvenation. Employees who maintain a healthy work-life balance are happier, take fewer sick days, and demonstrate high levels of productivity.

3. Printing Maps Before Traveling

Before the advent of GPS and smartphone navigation apps, printing out directions from MapQuest was a common practice.

Today, digital navigation systems, including GPS and smartphone apps, provide real-time updates and accurate directions, making printed maps a thing of the past. This evolution underscores the impact of technological advancements on our daily lives and how they have transformed the way we navigate the world.

4. Memorizing Information

In the past, memorizing information was crucial as it wasn’t always readily accessible. Today, with the internet at our fingertips, the ability to find the right information quickly is more important than memorization.

The digital revolution has significantly shifted the way we access information. Knowledge used to be confined to libraries and educational institutions, making information accessibility a privilege. However, with the advent of the internet, information has become more democratized.

Today, a wealth of knowledge is just a click away, transforming how we learn, work, and interact. This shift has also brought new challenges, such as the spread of misinformation and the digital divide, highlighting the need for digital literacy and equitable access to technology.

5. A Diploma Equals Life Security

The perception of education has evolved significantly over the years. Traditional views of education often emphasized the importance of degrees and formal qualifications. However, in today’s rapidly changing world, there’s a growing recognition of the value of skills, practical experience, and lifelong learning.

This shift is reflected in the rise of alternative education pathways, such as online learning, vocational training, and micro-credentials. While formal education remains important, there’s an increasing emphasis on adaptability, creativity, and critical thinking – skills that are crucial in the 21st-century job market.

6. Online Dating is Frowned-Upon

Dating advice has undergone significant changes over the years, reflecting shifts in societal norms and expectations. In the past, dating advice often revolved around traditional gender roles and formal courtship rituals. However, with the rise of feminism and the LGBTQ+ rights movement, there’s been a shift towards more inclusive and egalitarian dating advice.

The advent of online dating has also transformed dating advice, with a focus on navigating digital communication and maintaining safety online. This evolution of dating advice underscores the dynamic nature of social norms and the impact of societal changes on interpersonal relationships.

Reflecting on the past can provide valuable insights into how far we’ve come and how much we’ve evolved. The advice that was once deemed invaluable has been replaced by new norms, demonstrating our adaptability to change.

As we continue to grow and learn, it’s crucial to question the relevance of the advice we receive and adapt it to our current circumstances. What worked in the past may not necessarily work in the present or future.

