6 Popular Pieces of Dating Advice That You Think Work (But It Doesn’t)

You should never underestimate how much bad advice can hurt you. Especially when you’re single and want to find a partner, this advice gives you a false sense of reality. So you make bad decisions and stay single.

But here’s the problem with bad advice: it looks good at first sight.

When you hear it for the first time, you believe it makes sense. It’s powerful because it’s convincing. That’s how this advice has become so popular.

But they don’t tell you the whole truth.

This advice conveniently leaves important information behind. It doesn’t take into consideration your goals, your personality, and your feelings. But when you’re looking for a relationship, that’s exactly when you have to care for your goals, personality, and feelings.

But don’t worry: once you know what doesn’t work (and why), you can change that. You can follow the path that makes more sense to you and finally achieve your goals.

Here’s the advice that’s popular but won’t help you find a relationship:

1. You have to love yourself first.

The most important relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself. Relationships aren’t made of two halves; they’re made of two complete individuals.

But “love yourself first” doesn’t guarantee a relationship.

Loving yourself is a prerequisite to finding a great relationship. So the advice is right in a way. When you don’t love yourself, you’ll accept whatever comes your way, will always put others first, and will never care for your needs. That’s how you end up in a sh*tty relationship.

What they don’t tell you:

When you love yourself, you’ll raise your standard (and that’s great). But a high standard means you’ll be single for long.

You shouldn’t lower your standard just to be in a relationship. But when you love yourself, you have to accept that it becomes more difficult to find a partner. You’ll also have to deal with the frustration of waiting for the right person (and that’s when most people give up).

It’s a great strategy, but you have to learn to execute it right.

2. Love comes when you least expect it.

When you try too hard, you become too emotionally involved. Imagine working on a project for months and not seeing any progress. How frustrating is that feeling?

That’s when your make decisions with emotion (and not logic). And, of course, you fail.

That’s the logic behind “love comes when you least expect it.”

You can’t control love. No matter how hard you try, you can’t control how you (or your crush) feel, when you meet, and how things happen. Your love life is not in your hands. So the idea is to let go of control and enjoy the process.

What they don’t tell you:

It’s true: you can’t control your relationship. Putting effort into something you can’t control (or measure progress) is frustrating.

But if you follow this advice to the extreme, you’ll never do anything.

And guess what? Doing nothing is even more frustrating than taking action and not succeeding. At least when you act, you feel progress (although you’re not necessarily progressing).

This advice has good intentions, but in practice, it doesn’t help you find someone (and it certainly doesn’t make you more relaxed). The best course of action is the middle ground between putting yourself out there and accepting your lack of control.

3. You just haven’t met your person.

When you go on a series of bad dates, you’ll lose all hope in love. Nobody is a good match for you, no matter how hard you try. That’s when your friends will try to cheer you up and say:

“You haven’t met the right person yet.”

This advice isn’t completely wrong. Love isn’t a numbers game: you only need one killer goal to win the match. It doesn’t matter how many wrong people you date; it only takes one right person to end the game.

What they don’t tell you:

This advice makes you believe there is one right person for you.

You may find this idea comforting. I find it terrifying. What happens if I never meet my one person? Am I destined to be alone forever? Or what if I’m in a good relationship but not with the right person?

I believe we can find multiple right persons.

Relationships take work and commitment. It sounds unromantic, but you’ll find multiple people you like and could be a good match for you (as long as you put in the effort).

4. You have to put yourself out there.

You may not think about it, but relationships work like a business.

When you want to sell a product, you have to distribute it (otherwise, people can’t buy it, no matter how good it is). So you create stores, sell in the supermarket, and make an e-commerce website.

When you want to find love, you have to be in the right places.

You won’t find a great relationship in your bedroom while you watch Netflix. That’s why your friends tell you to “put yourself out there.”

What they don’t tell you:

Here’s why it doesn’t work: you have to go to the right places.

You can put yourself out there and go out five times per week. Still, you won’t find love if you only go the places like nightclubs. It’s not that you can’t meet nice people there, but you can increase your odds by going to different places.

Go to a place that shows your interests.

If you want a serious relationship, you need someone with the same values as you. And the places you go help you find these people. Maybe start a new course, go to the library, or exercise.

This way, you’ll meet people with a higher potential for a serious relationship.

5. There is plenty of fish in the sea.

What do you hear when you just get out of a relationship and are heartbroken? “Don’t worry; there is plenty of fish in the sea!” It might even sound comforting at first.

Yes, there’s plenty of fish in the sea. But would you marry most of these fish? What about building a family and raising children?

You can argue that more shots increase your odds of success. But instead of multiple crappy shots, you should aim for a few effective shots.

What they don’t tell you:

Tinder proves that a lot of fish makes the sea worse.

Now, you have easy access to multiple people on your phone. If your date doesn’t work, all it takes is one swipe to the right to move on to the next. It makes relationships shallow:

You become more intolerant because it’s easy to move on.

You hesitate to commit because you can meet someone better.

You don’t create intimacy because you don’t stay long enough.

What’s worse: these relationships steal your time and energy. Relationships are either yes or no. So when you waste time in these shallow relationships, you’ll have no time to look for the right relationship.

6. You have to lower your standards.

Great people struggle to find a relationship because they have high standards. When your life is great, you’d never accept someone who makes it worse.

The solution sounds obvious: lower your standards.

But nobody tells you how dangerous it is to lower your standards. When you lower your standard, you risk marrying the wrong person.

I get it: being single sucks. But imagine being stuck with an annoying person for the rest of your life. Even if it takes longer, it’s best to wait and find the right person.

Your standards are there to protect you from the wrong people.

What they don’t tell you:

People underestimate how much the person you marry influences your life:

You’ll raise children together.

You’ll make financial decisions together.

You’ll spend most of your free time together (every day and on vacations).

It goes way beyond your love life. It’s your professional life, your routine, and your children. The person you marry can make your life a dream or a nightmare.

That’s why lowering your standards might even help you find a relationship. It just might not be the relationship you want.

These pieces of advice are dangerous because they’re believable. People have been repeating it for ages (I’m sure you lost track of how many times you’re heard them).

But, if they were true, everyone who wants a relationship would be in one. I can guarantee that’s not the case: I know many amazing people who want to find a relationship but can’t.

The good news is: Once you know what doesn’t work, you can focus on what works. Stop accepting these one-fits-all rules. When you stop listening to deceiving advice, you can finally look for a relationship in a way that respects your personality.

—

