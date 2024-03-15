6 Possible Reasons He No Longer Has Feelings for You

It happens sometimes. The rhythm in the dance of love can change without warning, making one partner feel out of sync.

While going through whole complicated stages of relationships. It can be helpful to know why the music may have stopped playing for your partner.

So Today I am going to talk about the SIX Possible Reasons he no longer has feelings for you.

The Evolution of Love

Evolution, but in different directions. Growing apart instead of together.

For example, Emma and Jack’s love story. It started like a fairy tale, and with strong feelings and goals, they both had. You know that type of forever goal.

But as time went on, they began to go in different directions.

She followed her dreams by becoming an artist, while he found his calling by working to protect the earth. Their chats, which used to be full of excitement and shared interest, But now they have turned into one-sided talks about their problems.

So, in my opinion, Love changes over time, just like people do.

Partners may grow in different ways, with new goals and hobbies that don’t match up with each other. This difference is not due to fault; it’s the normal course of human growth.

To understand the change in thoughts and grow as a person, recognizing this can be the first step.

The Echo Chamber of Communication

You know these words: “Silence Speaks Louder.”

In society, we have seen many couples who were always seen laughing and saying sweet things to each other. Just like Sara Liam’s. Everyone admired them.

But on the other hand, their contact was only on the surface. They avoided deep conversations and faced problems.

The laughter stopped over time, and an awkward quiet filled the space. Good conversation is the key to keeping any type of relationship strong.

But A psychological gap forms when contact drops to a surface level. And even worse, it stops altogether. This gap can make it hard for feelings to grow because it can cause a loss of closeness and understanding.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shadow of Insecurities and Doubts

Even though he always told her she was worthy of his love, she always felt a little less so.

Her fears made her needy and jealous. which eventually hurt his feelings over time and turned his love into a burden instead of a source of joy.

Insecurity can cast a long shadow over a relationship. Making people act in ways that separate them instead of bringing them together. So, it’s important for both people in a relationship to trust each other. Without it, love can become less stable over time.

Mirage of Perfection

Here I am talking about Chasing an UNTAINABLE IDEAL.

In his mind, the ideal relationship had no flaws or problems.

He put her on a platform and expected her to live up to this standard. When reality showed its flaws, his feelings faded, leaving her confused and hurt.

The problem isn’t always with the relationship itself, but with people having too high hopes for what a relationship should be like. To keep a realistic view of love, it can help to accept that flaws and problems are part of the journey.

Maybe it was just an attraction

Yepp. Maybe it was just an attraction and now Losing the essence of attraction.

Natalie and Eric had a lot of energy when they met for the first time.

But after the original thrill wore off, They had trouble keeping the spark alive and fell into a cozy but dull pattern. The excitement of finding it turned into a sense of familiarity. which made him feel less excited.

It has always been seen that at the beginning of a relationship, people are often very attracted to and excited about each other. But keeping that spark alive takes work from both partners.

Finding new ways to meet and keep the relationship alive can help keep the spark alive.

The Past on Present

His last relationship hurt him deeply on an emotional level.

He loved Amanda very much, but he couldn’t fully commit because he was afraid of being hurt again.

This unaddressed stuff put up a wall that his feelings couldn’t get through.

In simple words, how we approach new relationships can be greatly affected by things that happened in the past… And many psychological theories say that.

So, Unresolved problems from past relationships can make it hard to fully commit to a new love. which can slow the growth of deep, permanent feelings.

…

I hope you enjoyed the read. If you like this then subscribe to my medium Newsletter.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Brock Wegner on Unsplash