6 Practical Love Tips To Steal From a Dog’s World

Dogs are masters of love. Why not steal of few of their affectionate tricks?

1. Greet Your Partner With a Smile

“The greatest fear dogs know is the fear that you will not come back when you go out the door without them.”

— Stanley Coren

First impressions matter. You get a chance at a first impression every time your greet your partner. What does that encounter convey? What does your body language demonstrate? Does it say, “I love you” or snarl, “What are your doing home so soon?”

How you welcome your lover sets the tone for the duration of your encounter. Create an atmosphere that’s inviting and respectful. All it takes is a simple, “Welcome home,” and a body language that is embracing and caring.

Do you still get a thrill

When ya see me comin’ up the hill?

Honey, now do ya?

— KT Oslin, Do Ya

2. Give Unsolicited Hugs and Kisses

People don’t always ask for what they need. But their outward appearance discloses lack. People walk around all day long uptight, frustrated, angry, lonely, scared, sad, etc.

This is bound up emotional energy that leads to stress. You can dissipate this stress with exercise. Or you can dissolve it with a sincere, unforced hug or kiss.

People let their guard down around dogs because of those seemingly unwanted but welcomed hugs and kisses.

3. Shut Up and Listen

“Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring — it was peace.”

— Milan Kundera

Annoying comments dogs will never say:

But you said you would.

You’re late again.

I told you so.

You’re lying.

I just hate it when you…

Why do you always have to…

You can’t be serious.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shut up!

Having a dog is like having the greatest psychologist in the world, that you only have to pay with food and shelter.

Dogs listen, without interrupting. After listening, dogs do not pass judgment. They just sit with you in your situation, in a supportive and caring fashion.

The dog’s noble act allows the human to experience a sense of relief without the burden of an indictment. Sometimes, people just want to be heard, without any feedback whatsoever. Give your lover the space to do that.

Then they sat on the ground with him for seven days and seven nights. No one said a word to him, because they saw how great his suffering was.

— Job 2:13

4. Be Helpful

A dog’s love is true because it is sacrificial. What have you given up to demonstrate love to your partner? Ignored a phone call so that you could spend more time with your partner? Agreed to go to an event you dread only because your lover wanted you there, by their side?

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”

— Josh Billings

Love is work. And a good chunk of that work consists in doing things you’d rather not do, but you do them for the sake of love.

5. Go for Walks Together

Walking together does two powerful things. It gets you into another environment and it gives you a chance to be together quietly. Being in a new environment allows you to change your perspective.

Doing something together with your mouth shut gives allows you to communicate using another language- which deepens your bonds to each other.

I can see love has increased; when we are walking together, I feel happy, I feel he loves me because in all tasks we are helping each other.

— Upendo, Tanzania

Walks don’t always need to be hush-hush though. Sometimes your need to have “a talk” and your home is not the ideal location. Take a walk and if the moment arrives bring up a topic that you and your spouse need to talk about.

6. Poop Outside

Have you ever noticed that a bad day at work can translate into a horrible night at home? That’s because someone didn’t poop outside before they walked through the front door.

A lot of things can mess up your day like running late, accidents, arguments at work, or bad news. All of those things are poop on your day. Wipe all of that turd off of your head before you come home.

That way, you won’t smear crap all over your home or get any on your spouse. Plus your house won’t smell like poop.

The Takeaway

Always get a thrill when you see your partner coming up the hill.

End the hug shortage in your home.

Resist the urge to talk when you need to listen.

Make a sacrifice for love today.

Take your lover for a walk.

Leave today’s garbage at the front door before entering.

Now go and love like a dog, at home.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock