6 Questions to Ask Your Preschooler at the End of the Day

For adults, all day long, we hear the question, how are you? It’s a formality in any social situation that doesn’t require we actually respond with more than one or two words. Our children are catching on to this, and though there is a time in place for these short answers when your student arrives in the car after a long day of school, and we ask, “How was school?” the last thing we want is simple, “Good.”

However, think about how much happens in a full day of school— simply asking, how was school, can be a daunting question when a day has natural ebbs and flows. So, instead, consider the below conversation starters the next time you’re pulling out of the carpool lane.

What was your favorite part of today?

It’s a positive, open-ended way to begin a conversation.

What was the book about that your teacher read?

Reading is magical! This encourages recollection and the ability to retell a story.

Teach me something you learned today.

All day long, adults have done the talking. Boost the confidence of your little one by handing the reigns to your student.

Who did you play with today?

Your child will find it easier to talk about positive and negative social encounters at school.

What was the funniest thing that happened today?

Laughing releases endorphins and creates a more relaxed atmosphere.

Was anyone in your class gone today?

This creates a sense of awareness for others and opens the door to talking about the students your child socializes with.

…

Be sure to follow your child’s lead. The goal isn’t to drill them with questions but to open the door to a conversation in which you can use those answers to continue a natural dialogue.

It takes practice, so don’t be surprised if these conversation starters aren’t a hit right away. At the end of the day, your full attention and presence in these moments are what’s most important.

—

