6 Reasons a Blunt Best Friend Is the Best Type of Friend to Have

First off, let’s get something straight: friends are important. Like, “can’t live without them” important.

They’re the ones who’ll hold your hair back after one too many tequila shots, the ones who’ll help you move house for the umpteenth time, the ones who’ll stick with you through thick and thin.

But among this motley crew, there’s one particular breed of friend that stands out from the crowd: the blunt bestie.

Now, when I say ‘blunt’, I’m not talking about someone who can’t distinguish between a butter knife and a steak knife. No, a blunt friend is the one who tells it like it is, no sugar-coating, no fluff, just pure, unadulterated truth.

They’re the ones who’ll tell you when you have spinach in your teeth or when your new haircut looks like a bird’s nest.

In short, they’re like a walking, talking reality check.

They’re the type who will tell you that yes, those pants do make your butt look big, and no, your ex is not coming back just because they liked your latest Instagram post.

Some people might call this person rude.

But you?

You call them your best friend. And there’s a damn good reason for it.

Let’s dive into the 6 reasons why having a blunt best friend is like winning the friendship lottery.

1. Honesty is their policy

they genuinely believe that honesty is the best policy. It’s like they’ve got this internal compass that always points to the truth, no matter how painful or uncomfortable it might be.

And sure, in a world full of fake news and alternative facts, a little honesty can be refreshing.

But sometimes, just sometimes, wouldn’t it be nice to live in blissful ignorance?

I mean, do you really need to know that your new haircut makes you look like a reject from an 80s hairband?

Or that your latest crush has all the personality of a cardboard box?

But no, your blunt best friend won’t allow it. They’re like a one-person truth squad, always on hand to burst your bubble and bring you crashing back to reality.

So yeah, if you like your truth served up raw and unfiltered, then a blunt best friend is definitely the way to go. Just don’t come crying to me when they tell you that your favorite shirt is the fashion equivalent of a dumpster fire.

You asked for it, after all.

2. No beating around the bush

With your BFF, it’s like playing charades with all the answers written on the card. There’s no ‘reading between the lines’, no hidden messages, no cryptic clues.

You see, your blunt buddy has this charming little habit of saying exactly what they mean. And I mean exactly!

It’s communication at its finest — or its most horrifying, depending on how you look at it.

So, while the rest of us are stuck playing detective, trying to decipher what our friends really mean when they say they’re “fine” or that our new haircut is “interesting”, you’ve got it easy.

You’re sitting pretty with your human lie detector, enjoying the blissful simplicity of brutal honesty.

No decoder ring necessary? More like no decoder ring possible. Because let’s face it, even if you wanted to misinterpret what your blunt bestie was saying, you couldn’t. It’s like trying to find a hidden message in a stop sign.

3. They help you grow

I mean, sure, their words can sting like a swarm of angry bees, but hey, they’re not saying those things to hurt you. They’re doing it to help you grow.

They’re there to give you that tough love, that harsh reality check, that kick in the pants you need to become a better person.

All those brutally honest comments?

They’re not insults, they’re growth opportunities. Every stinging remark is a chance for you to learn, to improve, to become a more awesome version of yourself.

And hey, if you end up with a few emotional bruises along the way, well, that’s just part of the process, right?

No pain, no gain and all that jazz.

4. They’re reliable

If they say they’re there for you, you can bet your bottom dollar they mean it.

Why?

Because lying requires too much effort and subtlety, two things your bestie has absolutely no time for.

It’s like having your very own personal guide through the maze of life, complete with a loudspeaker to announce every wrong turn you make. How… helpful?

So yeah, if you’re into that kind of thing — constant honesty, brutal feedback, and a friend who’s more reliable than your morning alarm clock — then by all means, keep hanging out with your blunt best friend.

Just remember: their version of “being there for you” might involve a few more harsh truths than you’re used to.

But hey, at least you’ll always know where you stand, right?

5. Time-saving

With your BFF, there’s no need for interpretation, no need for deciphering hidden meanings or reading between the lines.

It’s all out there in the open, like a neon sign flashing their thoughts and opinions. What you see is what you get.

I guess in a way, it is time-saving.

After all, why waste time wondering what someone really thinks when you can just have your blunt bestie blurt it out in all its honesty?

But let’s be real here — it’s not always sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes, that ‘time-saving feature’ feels more like a slap in the face.

6. They boost your confidence

It’s not every day you get a compliment from someone who’s usually as sweet as a lemon. But when you do, oh boy, it’s like finding a unicorn in the middle of a desert — rare, magical, and slightly unbelievable.

Because, your blunt bestie doesn’t do fake. They wouldn’t know how to sugarcoat if their life depended on it.

So when they say you’re killing it, you better believe it. It’s probably the only time they’ll say something nice without a “but” attached.

So, next time you get a compliment from your brutally honest pal, savor it. Frame it. Heck, tattoo it on your forehead if you want to. Because who knows when the next one will come along.

But remember, with this kind of friend, you’re likely to get a reality check right after your confidence boost. So, enjoy that moment of glory while it lasts. You’re going to need it!

Keep on cherishing your blunt best friend and their time-saving ways. Just remember, with great bluntness comes great…well, bluntness. And whether that’s a pro or a con is entirely up to you. Enjoy!

—

