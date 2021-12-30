Why Do People Give Up on Relationships?

Why do some people struggle with relationships? This question has been discussed for centuries, but it is still one that many people are asking.

The answer to this question may be different depending on the person’s situation, but some common themes run through all of these answers.

There are many reasons why people struggle with relationships. It could be that they have a hard time opening up, or they don’t make an effort to connect with the other person.

This blog post will discuss six reasons why someone might have a difficult time with their personal relationships.

“We can improve our relationships with others by leaps and bounds if we become encouragers instead of critics.” — Joyce Meyer

…

The Reasons

1st Reason: Some people feel that they don’t have anything to offer to someone else.

A lack of self-worth could make it hard for them to connect with others, but they are really just afraid of being hurt by another person.

They may have been burned in the past or gone through a traumatic experience that has made them very guarded against opening up again.

Some people struggle because they feel like everyone around them is more attractive than they are.

Their own insecurity can hold back their ability to engage with other people and create meaningful relationships.

Another common reason why some people don’t want to be close with other individuals is that they often compare themselves unfavorably to those who seem so much better off than themselves.

A Solution

If you have trouble building relationships, there are many ways you can overcome this challenge.

The best solution is to start engaging with people positively.

Meeting new friends can help you build your self-esteem and learn how to overcome the challenges holding you back from connecting with others.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

2nd Reason: Some people are afraid of being hurt again.

Some people may struggle with relationships because they are living in the past. If you have had something terrible happen to you, it can be hard to move on and start creating new connections with other people.

They may have experienced past trauma, or they may feel like too much trust has been broken. They think it’s better to keep people at arms’ length and not get close because of the risk involved with opening up again.

A Solution

If this is happening for you, then there are many ways that you can work towards getting over what happened before so that your future doesn’t continue being clouded by negative emotions.

This could help open up doors for more opportunities like building stronger personal connections, which will give back benefits such as happiness and healthiness.

When someone has been hurt or experienced trauma in previous relationships, their mind often protects them from experiencing those feelings again by causing them to push others away when trying to connect with them romantically.

…

3rd Reason: They might be afraid of getting hurt again or not want to feel that pain.

There is no way that you will avoid being hurt in life, but if someone doesn’t let anyone into their heart, they may be destined for loneliness and isolation, which can lead them towards depression and other mental health issues.

If you don’t want this future for yourself, start building personal connections with others to grow your social world.

A solution

Reaching out to friends who care about you could help reduce your anxiety when meeting new individuals, as well as build up your self-esteem.

…

4th Reason: People who struggle with relationships often have a difficult time communicating their needs and wants.

They may not know what they want or how to express it, which makes them confused.

They are also afraid of being judged by others since there is a risk that their desires will be rejected.

Many people who have trouble engaging with other people think they don’t need anyone else in their lives because they can do everything on their own without any help.

This often leads them towards depression and loneliness, and feelings of emptiness due to the lack of close relationships in your life.

A Solution

If you struggle to communicate with others, working on this skill could help improve your social world.

Some great ways for improving communication skills include talking out loud about things that bother you so you can start solutions instead of bottling up all those negative emotions.

Talking with a close friend or reaching out to other people in your community could also help you practice communicating more effectively and increase the number of individuals that can support you emotionally and socially.

…

5th Reason: Sometimes it’s hard for one person to meet the other person’s needs and expectations

If you are worried that you will never be able to meet another person’s emotional needs, then it can make them feel like they don’t have anything good enough in their lives.

They may fear being alone for the rest of their life because they think there won’t ever be anyone else who could want someone as flawed and imperfect as themselves.

A Solution

There is nothing wrong with wanting a partner in your life who supports you emotionally and fills up all those empty spaces inside of yourself.

If this seems impossible due to past experiences or feelings about not having enough value, reach out to others around you so that you can build more connections within your community which could help boost self-esteem over time.

…

6th Reason: There can be a fear of intimacy or commitment, which is why some people avoid getting into a relationship in the first place.

People who have a fear of intimacy may avoid relationships because they don’t want to get too close.

They can also become possessive and controlling in an effort to keep their partner from leaving them or cheating on them with someone else.

A Solution

If you are afraid of being vulnerable, then it could be helpful for you to start connecting with more people so that your social world begins filling up again instead of feeling empty all the time.

Working through any fears about being abandoned or betrayed by others is something that takes a lot of work but will improve your life drastically over time if done correctly.

“Find joy in everything you choose to do. Every job, relationship, home… it’s your responsibility to love it, or change it.” — Chuck Palahniuk

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

The Bottom Line

It’s understandable why some people struggle when building relationships due to past traumas, mental health issues, communication problems, etc., which is why it’s crucial to find ways for improving your social relationships and finding the love you crave.

If none of the ideas and solutions mentioned above work for you, then consider seeing a professional, therapist, or counselor who has experience helping others improve their interpersonal skills.

If there’s an area where someone needs improvement, it may be wise to seek out outside assistance so they can live a healthy life filled with meaningful relationships.

…

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

…

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***