6 Reasons Why Your 2022 New Year Resolutions May Fail — And How To Avoid Them

I have made loads of New Year Resolutions over the past few years. But only a few of them actually worked. Why did some work and others fail?

1. You Are Not Specific Enough

Photo by Paul Skorupskas on Unsplash

One of the few resolutions that worked for me was learning a new language. But when I did make the resolution, I wasn’t just thinking that I would learn this language fluently.

I planned, “I’m going to learn Hindi, and within a year I hope to learn around 1000 most important words to maintain a basic conversation!”

And, it worked.

How to Avoid it?

Always make a SPECIFIC goal and work towards it.

2. Your Resources Are Scarce

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

If you want to lose weight, but the closest gym to you is hours away, it would be hard to go there every day.

This was my case. I went to the gym for a few days, and then got tired of traveling, and it stopped.

But then one of my friends suggested instead of stopping, I should rather buy a skipping rope and work out at home.

I did, and I lost nearly 30 pounds.

How to Avoid it?

Find resources that are closer to you and easily accessible.

3. You don’t have a Compelling Reason

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Back in 2014, I learned Hindi because I wanted to impress someone. As simple as that. The thought of impressing your crush would drive you to lengths you would have never thought of.

You need a very strong reason if you want to stay true to your resolutions.

How to Avoid it?

If you don’t have a reason, find one for the sake of your resolutions.

4. Your Goals are Too Big

Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

Losing weight had been a new year resolution for me way too many times until it worked in 2020.

Back in 2017, when I weighed nearly 200 pounds, I made a resolution to get 6-pack abs in 3 months.

No need to say why it failed, because I was sorely disappointed by how slow the weight loss journey was.

I should initially have had made a resolution to lose just 10 pounds and then go on from there. It would have had worked way better and sooner.

How to Avoid it?

Always make realistic goals.

5. You don’t have Cheer Leaders

Photo by Briana Tozour on Unsplash

During when I was learning Hindi, I was studying in a college with so many international students, and I had so many friends who spoke Hindi. They kept encouraging me and teaching me new words, correcting my grammar and pronunciation all the time.

This encouragement made me feel less shy and more confident in speaking the language.

How to Avoid it?

You need to find people who support your resolutions to keep going at it.

6. You Have Too Many Resolutions

Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash

“‘Too many cooks spoil the soup, and too many resolutions ruin the year’

– Me”

Some years I used to have 3 or more resolutions and all of them horrendously failed. Having to find the energy to do several new things may bore you out easily.

Find ONE(or maximum of two) resolution/s per year that you really need to work on.

Having 3 or more will simply spoil the soup and make it unconsumable.

How to Avoid it?

Choose what you need to do the most during the year and stick to it. Make a priority list and then choose the one you need the most among the list.

…

New year resolutions are a part of the New Year culture, but in reality, it doesn’t have to be. If you feel like starting doing something on a random December 9th, go for it. Don’t wait for a better time to arrive, because no time is better than right now.

Whichever resolution you have, you need to have 3 important things to make it a success. You need

Motivation to start Perseverance to continue Leap to Finish

Keep running toward your goals, and don’t wait for January 1st, 2022 because that’s just another random day like today.

