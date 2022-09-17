6 Relationship Hacks To Improve Your Love Life for $0

Every time couples have issues, what is the first resort? Therapy.

Those are expensive hours.

You don’t have to wait until you feel off in your relationship to improve it. Maintenance is free, and it helps build lasting lifetime unions.

Here are six relationship hacks I’d consider helpful to live as a couple.

#1. Communicate your need for space.

Many women are afraid to cry in front of their men. They don’t want to appear weak.

Some men get heated during arguments, especially if they don’t feel heard.

While it’s something radical to change, you can make one slight tweak to your behavior. Excuse yourself from the area to have a private moment. But before you do so.

Let your partner know how long you might be gone and where you might go. It’s a preventative measure. You avoid saying statements you regret because your emotions cloud your judgment. And your partner feels calmer knowing where you could be and how long you’d be gone.

#2. Realize you can’t change your partner.

You can motivate and nag with the same statements. It all depends on the mindset of your partner.

If you expect your man to provide, you’ll need to find one with a provider mindset. Someone who will see your words as encouragement. Instead of viewing them as “what more do you want from me?”.

Many focus on “what are your goals for the next five-year” questions. It is also good to ask “what are you working on for this month or year” questions.

#3. Repeated discomfort is a sign you need boundaries.

Why do I always think this way?

I’m sure I am being so petty right now.

It’s not your responsibility to course correct. You can say, “I don’t like when you XYZ.” and someone will take offense. It feels like you’re calling them out for something they consider minor.

Offer preferred behavior. “Hey, can you XYZ next time? I’d love to see you XYZ, and I’d appreciate it so much.”. People prefer suggestions over critiques.

#4. Share when empowered.

People talk about relationships because they’re happy, confused, or angry.

Those are all emotionally charged feelings.

Speak from a place of empowerment.

It allows you to stand by what you believe versus get swayed by the words of friends and family. If you’ve made an act a boundary, tell people about it when you are sure it is what you want.

Empowerment also gives you the power to not talk about your relationship. You don’t need to open up to some people like that.

#5. Notice effort

One not-so-great event can sour an entire day or experience. It feels hard to notice good things because we assume that’s how it should be. It’s what we deserve.

But internal encouragement or positive feedback to your partner helps create momentum.

It makes (good) habits form.

It reminds you of your partner’s continuous effort. So, you don’t build high expectations.

You feel better when you reciprocate.

When the honeymoon phase is over, the focus turns to work, life, and kids.

The grand gestures of your earlier love won’t be enough. It’s not young, hot, and fresh anymore. What helps? Intimacy. Touch, providing help, chats, and buildup.

What if you’re not in the mood, when you notice your partner creating an environment for sexual action? You won’t be able to match their mood every time. In these moments, be empathetic to yourself and them. Then, give kind words of acknowledgment and schedule it for another time.

#6. Gratefulness for your role

Society is changing what it accepts and expects of women and men.

Some men are becoming softer. Some women are becoming aggressive. The roles you play at home don’t have to mimic how you behave in public. You can decide on responsibilities or make some tasks shared.

Everyone is figuring out their place in society and homes.

It is critical to talk about duties in your household. So, you can have “I get to add to someone’s life in this way” happiness about your role in your partner’s life.

