6 Reversible Emotions of the Dismissive Avoidant To Avoid Deactivating

As humans, when faced with conflict, we take two routes; seek the help of others or turn inward and take on the world independently.

Nobody struggles with the need for independence more than the dismissive-avoidant.

Another struggle you are dealing with in this attachment style is the coping mechanisms you often use to disconnect in these moments.

For the dismissive-avoidant attachment style, a few instincts cause this need for independence.

While these can be destructive to you or your partner’s mindset, the good news is these thoughts, actions, and instincts can change with a few tweaks.

…

Thinking about deactivating

While this might make you chuckle, it is an issue for the dismissive-avoidant.

As a dismissive-avoidant, it can take you a while to sift through the pieces of an issue, which leads to “shutting down.”

Your instinct is to push the problem out of sight since you cannot develop a concise answer for why it exists.

You will often move away from the object or person.

“I don’t need this person,” “ I am better off alone,” often comes to mind.

Shutting down is how you revert to independence and self-soothing.

What is harmful about this is that you are overvaluing independence and ignoring the opportunity to be vulnerable. The “do it on my own” instinct leaves you with fewer answers than talking to your partner about your emotions.

…

Feeling misunderstood

The next emotion that causes you to shut down is the feeling that you are not understood.

It is common not to be on the same page as somebody when relaying emotions. They’re your emotions.

A misunderstanding can feel like you have no voice in your relationship.

The “why bother” instinct kicks in the next time you think of bringing up an issue.

Resentment builds as you cannot trust your partner to hear your needs.

Feeling misunderstood is the instinct that most often snowballs. A simple misunderstanding can turn into an issue in communication that lasts for the duration of the relationship.

…

Shame

We all want to feel capable of moving mountains and being the best versions of ourselves.

The issue for the dismissive-avoidant is feeling incapable makes you feel shame and lesser.

You will feel unworthy of being in a relationship or incapable of being someone’s “better half.”

You will blame yourself before you find fault in your surroundings.

The vulnerability you feel makes you feel weak.

You’re not super(wo)man. The problems in your relationship are not all due to your actions. Your need to feel like you are capable independently negatively affects your self-worth.

…

Avoidant of drama

A characteristic of the dismissive-avoidant is to rid themselves of any drama.

The ideal relationship for the dismissive-avoidant is full of harmony and fun.

Drema often causes you to feel overwhelmed. When you feel overwhelmed, your instinct is to push the “problem” away.

You will become incapable of resolving issues because you will feel powerless.

When you feel a loss of power, it will send you into the previous section of feeling weak or vulnerable.

Relationships are not always going to be perfect. A disagreement or even a fight does not mean overwhelming drama either. The crucial piece of this section is understanding that relationships take work, and they all have highs and lows.

…

Confusion

Transparency is key. Transparency isn’t only a minor need for the dismissive-avoidant but humans in general.

We hate not having the answers.

In your relationships, you understand the how not the what.

“I want to feel loved” will leave you extremely confused.

Your brain is hardwired to problem solve, so the “how” needs to be answered for you to act.

Don’t take confusion to heart. Use it as an opportunity to find the pieces of the puzzle that fit to resolve the issue. Do not use confusion as an opportunity to push a problem away. Embrace the unknown and search.

…

Criticism

Criticism can feel harsh; I get it. It can feel like our best effort is worthless.

Unless it is a verbal attack, most criticism is a method for someone to express how you affect their feelings.

Your reaction to criticism makes you uncomfortable bringing up issues with your partner.

It also makes you defensive when you hear problems from your partner.

Letting criticism hurt you makes you deflect internally, halts the lines of communication, and harms trust.

Instead of taking criticism personally, look at it as a growth opportunity. If you do not like how your partner presents criticisms to you, be open about your boundaries around communicating issues.

…

Conclusion

Reversing these thoughts takes practice and the implementation of various techniques.

Stop making everything personal to you and feeling the need for independence.

So much easier said than done, right.

The next time you feel like shutting down or internalizing, write your top 5 emotions down on a piece of paper. Then break the issue down into the who, what, where, how, and why. It sounds like a slow process, but it is the beginning of conflict resolution.

Remember that the key is not deactivating and shut down.

“I feel like every time I have an opinion about something: I am rejected or told I am being defensive by my partner.”

Combining the points above tells your brain this is a valid reason to shut down and keep your opinion to yourself.

Instead, go to the source of your feeling of rejection. If you tell your partner you feel rejected, you are not blaming them, and you are not accepting shame or avoiding drama. If you tell your partner that they are the source, you are identifying who makes you feel misunderstood. You are also avoiding internalizing the issue and thinking about deactivating.

It seems simple to someone with a different attachment style, but to a dismissive-avoidant, this is a mountain to climb.

As you identify the pieces to the puzzle, you will be able to correlate it with how to move past your normal instincts laid out in this article.

…

The change you seek will not happen overnight. It takes patience, practice, and an understanding of self. As you recognize your triggers and responses, you will become better at self-regulating and self-soothing.

Step 1 is recognition, and step 2 is action and practice. Be patient with yourself, and your partner can be too.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***