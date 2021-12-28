6 Secret Signs of Fake Love

My dear readers,

I try to analyze the relationship of myself and so many people around me in great detail. I am usually the person who gives a lot in a relationship. Of course, when this is the case, the person who constantly strives may have doubts about the reality of love in the relationship.

Here are 6 secret signs that show whether the love of the other person is real or not.

1. If You Have Conversations Drier Than The Sahara Desert…

A healthy, genuine relationship requires both people to be open to talking about themselves and the world around them. However, if your partner does not start to talk unless they need something from you, and tries to stay silent even in the discussion and walk away; this means that he does not want to contact you. However, no relationship can work without a healthy communication process. Communication is at the top of everything in a relationship.

Someone who doesn’t care about your day, who doesn’t care about your thoughts, may be maintaining that relationship for other purposes. Because the most basic human need is to communicate.

2. Tries to Change Your Habits And You

Your partner, who tells you how perfect everything is in your first good days, may then start to say that these movements can be disturbing. It’s pretty normal for both of you to have certain characteristics about each other that you don’t like. No one is perfect, but falling in love with the other person’s character is what makes a relationship beautiful. But in fake relationships, your partner will probably want to change things they don’t like about you.

Never allow this.

You will live this life once and live it to the fullest. Not to make others happy. For this reason, talk openly with your partner without feeling bad.

3. They Do Not Cooperate to Find Solutions to Problems

There are problems in every relationship, even I think a problem-free relationship is the most problematic. Small fights and bickering take the relationship out of monotony.

But after a while, if you always get offended and apologize in these discussions, or if your partner doesn’t listen when you share your problems, there is a big problem here. It’s a relationship, you don’t need to satisfy anyone’s ego. You are in this relationship to be happy, but if your partner ignores you and does not try to find solutions to arguments or problems, I would say reconsider your relationship.

4. They don’t Make Future Plans With You

You want to take your loved one to a very special place for you, you dream of the house you will have in the future, you save for your future, individual dreams disappear and two people start sharing dreams. Naturally, this is how it develops, and it excites you. But if you are not in your partner’s future dreams, let’s be honest, why do you think your lover does not think about them?

If your partner seems uninterested in engaging in such a conversation with you, your partner is likely having commitment issues. Worse still, he/she thinks you are not that person. Because it makes it better to have the person you love attend a dinner, and if there is someone you love in a moment, that moment becomes even more valuable. So if he/she doesn’t put you in such a place, he/she won’t put you in the future.

5. They Express Their Love on Social Media and Around Their Friends More Than They do in Private.

If your lover exalts you with his/her friends or on social media, but doesn’t show any interest in you when they’re together, there’s a big problem here.

Being alone is not an obstacle for them to show their love!

On the contrary, your lover should remove all him/her walls when he/she is with you.

Your partner is likely to measure your happiness by the level of success of your relationship. So if people comment on what a great couple you are, it will translate into happiness for your partner.

So, if affectionate gestures stop behind closed doors and silence begins, it means that your partner likes to put on a “show of affection” for the public to see. However, in a real relationship, real love is important, not show.

Also, I leave you a story that you should read, if this title suits you.

6. You Are Not Their Priority

I saved the most important for last. I made a lot of mistakes here, keep your eyes peeled. Here you experience the most unpleasant moments of the relationship. The person you value, maybe the person you love the most, does not give you the necessary priority. If your partner ditch your meetings and end up making silly excuses, if your partner say he/she needs to work hard at work or your partner doesn’t like using the phone, you have to understand that you are not their priority. You probably feel this too. But as you try to talk about this situation, if your partner comes over you and says that you have set them up in your head, the situation is not pleasant.

After All

My dear readers, do not leave yourself in these situations, you are a very nice person. You are one in this world. No one can use you, or your lover can do such things to you for his/her own ego.

Shrug your shoulders and think about your relationship, if this makes sense to you, openly share this with your partner. If you thought wrong, your partner will try harder, but if he/she still doesn’t care about you, put an end to your relationship and don’t feel sorry for it.

Besides, I want to share something with you. My readings and views are increasing day by day, I think you like my content here and it gives a lot of morale. Thank you all so much in my writing journey. 🖋

