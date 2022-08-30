6 Signs Your Best Friend Secretly Loves You With a Passion

Luck.

A few times in our lives, we get lucky and meet someone who genuinely has our best interests at heart. We meet a ride-or-die friend, and they transform our lives for the better.

They fill some of our voids, console us when we’re sad, and tell us the truth when we don’t wanna hear it. But best friends do way more. And they move in silence.

Here’s six more signs your best friend secretly adores you:

They return your text messages

“Your priorities are your character.” — Anonymous

Care is shown through the importance you give someone. Where they are on your list of priorities. When you text your friend, they don’t leave your message unread for days.

They make sure you never feel unimportant, and they’ll tell you if they’re busy.

What to do

Don’t overlook this caring behavior. Over time, you may get used to their prompt responses. But don’t. Reciprocate the timeframe (or explain why you can’t), and tell them how much you enjoy their conversation.

They cheer you on

“A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.”

― Steve Maraboli

A friend who loves you is your second biggest cheerleader. (The first should be you). They’re always the first to rave over everything you do — big or small.

They’re the loudest at your games, the quietest at your chess matches, the umph in your triumph. This friend loves everything you do, and they want more for you.

They push you to go further, work harder, and rest in between.

And, most importantly, they cheer who you are — even if you do nothing. For them, it’s not about what you do. They just love who you are.

What to do

Hype your friend up back. Be at every event you can. Reassure them when they’re unsure, and boost them when they’re beat. And never judge them on how much they do or don’t do.

Give them the same grace and acceptance to just be. Make sure they know you love them for them.

They’re fun to be around

“Be kind for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” — Ian Maclaren

Being fun for someone else isn’t as easy as it looks. It takes knowledge of what they like, what they don’t like, and what will make them smile.

Your friend may make it look effortless by now, but remember they’re putting in a lot of effort to balance what they want and what you want.

They’ve studied the types of jokes you like, the kinds of touches you like, the types of people you vibe with.

They’re working their butts off to be a fun friend for you.

What to do

Know as much about your friend as they know about you. Don’t be that person who doesn’t know their friend’s middle name. No, give as much as your friend gives.

Compromise, forgive, and make your friend’s day as bright as they make yours.

They listen to you

“When we listen, we hear someone into existence.”― Laurie Buchanan, PhD

Something good’s happened. Something bad’s happened. And you need someone to talk to. Your best friend picks up on the first ring — ready to celebrate or commiserate.

They’re always there, and they enjoy helping you either get through or get to the party.

And when you’re feeling like a pile of radioactive garbage, they create that safe, non-judgmental space where you can vent.

Whether you just need them to nod their head or you’re looking for a laundry list of advice, your friend’s got the right response ready.

What to do

Close your mouth, turn off your need to respond, and listen. When your friend’s got a problem, listen with all of your self. Look at them — or not if they don’t want you to — and put all your focus on their issue.

And if they come to you with good news, put all your energy into their victories.

They ask what you need

“Listening is the secret to discovering great stories.” — Fyrefly London

Your best friend doesn’t assume they know what you need. They ask. They focus on your comfort.

You may have been friends since diapers or last year, but they don’t pretend to know what you want. There’s a huge list of what you could need: a hug, time alone, advice, an ear to listen, a pack of Peanut M&M’s, or something else.

Your friend waits for you, then respects what you say.

What to do

State your needs plainly. And if you can, don’t leave your friend in the dark too long. Give them some updates, so they don’t worry too much. Let them know your honest feelings, and give them the same treatment.

You may be best friends, but that doesn’t mean you can read minds. Ask what they need and how you can help.

They have your back

“If by my life or death I can protect you, I will.” — J. R. R. Tolkien

You may be wrong, but your friend will have your back — in public. Behind the scenes, they’re gonna tell you you’re wrong. And go into great detail how.

They’re not hating on you or trying to make you feel bad. They want you to become stronger, more self-aware, and more mature.

Your best friend isn’t gossiping behind your back or letting other people talk junk about you. No, your friend loves you, and they think the best of you — even when you’re not being your best.

Whether it’s a fight, a promotion you didn’t get, or a breakup, your friend’s there when you need them.

When you lean back, you never have to worry about falling and getting a concussion.

What to do

Always have your friend’s back too. Tell them if they’re wrong and push them to be the best version of themselves.

Don’t be a crisis factory. Your friend has their own life, and your constant crises will wear them out. Come to them when you’re in real need. Solve most of your problems yourself.

And, for goodness sakes, take some of their advice. They mean you well.

…

This list is simple, but sometimes, we take these small things for granted. These real friends for granted. Don’t be that person. Always remember to say thank you. Reciprocate often. And tell your best friend how much you love and appreciate them.

They’re working hard for you.

Because they secretly love you with a passion.

—

***