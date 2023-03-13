6 Signs You’ve Hit True Love Gold

Gold is great! It’s beautiful, it’s malleable, flexible, conductive, and most importantly, it doesn’t tarnish or rust. Now you know you have it. It is indeed precious, so never let it go.

As promised, here are those signs!

1. Thinking And Talking About The Long-Term Comes Naturally For BOTH Of You

When you imagine your future, your partner is in it. You both have the ability to imagine yourselves still being together 5, 10, or even 50 years from now. You are either already acquainted with one another’s families or plan to do so as soon as possible.

The KEY in your five-year plan involves your partner! And it’s a reciprocal plan.

You and your partner have talked about major life decisions like getting married, having children, and choosing a place to live. Both of you are willing to make sacrifices for the sake of the relationship, and you are content with how quickly things are moving forward between the two of you.

It’s not the speed that matters. It’s the lack of fear proceeding onward and upward.

2. You Look Forward To Spending Time Together

You don’t feel intimidated by being apart and might even like it occasionally, but you still prefer to be together. When you’re apart, you think about the other person and look forward to reuniting when you can.

Yes, I see you. Ya, you over there…checking your phone looking for that silly love text message when you’re apart. Spending time apart is healthy, but you still miss them. Your smirking when you get that text, oh ya, I see you.

Both of you feel completely at home and at ease in each other’s company as if you’ve always been a part of each other’s deepest worlds. There’s no one reason why two people should fall in love; not every couple stays together forever.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There is no reason, but you don’t need a reason.

Take a step back and examine your relationship with an impartial eye if you need clarification on your partner’s suitability. Feeling most or all of these things, at least sometimes? Do you share these sentiments with your partner?

If your relationship is still young, it’s okay if some parts are missing. Building trust between two people takes time, so it’s important that you and your spouse strike a happy medium.

3. Time Apart Is Cool Too, Even Necessary

When both parties (parties sounds so formal, I mean I see you and they sitting in a tree…K I S S I N G) continue to pursue their own interests outside of the relationship and come together out of desire rather than out of necessity, a relationship is at its strongest and healthiest. You will know that you can trust your lover if you are in love with the proper person and if you have one of the signals that true love is there.

You don’t feel envious of his buddies or their interests at all. You also have a satisfying personal life, and you take pleasure in following your own interests.

You don’t spend your time away wondering about whether or not the relationship is healthy enough to last since you know that when you get back together, both of you will have fresh experiences to share with the other.

4. You’re Best Friends And It’s Not A Cliché

Do you recall the days of your youth when you and your best buddy were inseparable? You sat up all night talking and sharing secrets you’d never tell anyone else, and you spent the days lazing around on the grass watching the skies. You were each other’s first thought when trouble struck.

Meeting the perfect person and falling in love with them is a lot like going back in time to a simpler time. You might not have time to lie on the grass because of the stresses of job, school, and competing duties.

But you two are so comfortable with each other that you can share anything and know that no matter what challenges life throws at either of you, you will face them as a team.

5. Arguments Are Impossible To Avoid, But You Do It In A Healthy Way

Conflict is unavoidable in any relationship, but if you’re with the right person, you’re committed to resolving your disagreements.

You trust each other enough to share your honest thoughts and beliefs, and you value one another enough to acknowledge the validity of the other’s points of view.

In a debate, you focus on proving your case rather than assaulting your opponent, and you look for ways to solve the problem rather than just calling it quits.

Finding common ground and agreeable solutions is a priority for you.

It is necessary and achievable for some people to gain this knowledge. Developing these abilities together can help you determine if your love is the “right one” for you.

6. You Accept Reality

Relationship fears are unavoidable. Doing so is not living in reality, but with your love…YOU LAUGH IN THE FACE OF FEAR!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Ralph Hutter on Unsplash