6 Social Life Skills That Will Help You Look More Attractive

Many people argue that social life skills are non-cognitive skills (related to motivation, integrity, and interpersonal interaction) geared towards navigation in everyday social settings.

These can be thought of as the skills one uses to function socially at home, school, work, and other places where social interaction takes place. Skills such as planning, organization, self-management, and time management are often called “self-regulatory” or “executive” functioning skills because they involve regulating one’s impulses and managing time appropriately.

A social life skill is the ability to interact with others appropriately. For example, if somebody is angry or sad, they need to express their feelings adequately to avoid worsening the situation.

You may not be aware, but you can employ many social life skills to make yourself more attractive in your circle. Today we’re going to discuss some of the most effective ways to improve your social life skills.

***

1. Smile — Always Give a Smile, Don’t Underestimate the Power of Smiling

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.

I have been noticing a lot of people walking around with a smile on their faces. As I would observe the interactions of these individuals, I would see that many times the person they just encountered had a change in their mood. This always made me feel good. It is good to smile every day when you meet someone because it will make you and everyone around you feel better.

Smiling is a simple and effective way to make someone’s day. By giving a smile, you could brighten up someone’s mood and even change the course of their day.

A study showed that people who smiled while grocery shopping were less likely to get ignored and more likely to get help than those who did not smile. When we smile, we release endorphins which help us feel happy and relaxed.

***

2. Keep Your Phone in Your Pocket Until Your Conservation or Meeting Overs

Technology has become an integral part of day-to-day life. It’s so much a part of our lives that we have come to rely on it for every little task. You might find yourself checking your phone for the time or playing a quick game during a break in a meeting or conservation. Much research sheds light on how too much using your phone can affect you and those around you, for better or worse.

When everyone is constantly on their phone, it is essential to realize that phones represent a distraction that can create problems.

In a study conducted by the University of Texas at Austin, researchers found that people who used their cellphone during a conversation saw their mental capacity decrease by 10%. This is just one reason you need to put your phone away and focus on what is happening in front of you.

***

3. Never Break Eye Contact Until the Conversation or Meeting Is Made

Always be Last To Break The Eye Contact Until Your Conversation or meeting is over.

Many people say that they do not like making eye contact with others because it makes them feel uncomfortable. However, the opposite is true. Eye contact is one of the best ways to make a great first impression on someone else. The more eye contact you make with people, the more confident you will feel and the more engaged in conversation they will be. People who are constantly looking away during conversations are often seen as shy or having something to hide from those they speak to.

***

4. Always Give a Firm Handshake To Show Your Energy

Always give a firm handshake so that other people know how energetic you are

You may not think about it, but how you shake hands can make a huge difference in your professional world. A firm handshake will show the person you are meeting that you are confident and energized. When people meet someone for the first time, they often ask themselves if they want to work with or be friends with long-term. A handshake is a great way to project that energy because it gives an immediate impression.

A handshake is a visual way to greet someone without words, and it doesn’t take up much time. It also lets the other person know how energetic you are so that they can approach the conversation.

This is especially true for professionals who are meeting new clients or making good impressions. For men, it’s important not to go limp because the handshake should be more robust than a woman’s handshake. It can make people feel intimidated or unconfident when someone’s hand dangles loosely in theirs.

***

5. Listen More Than You Speak

You have two ears, only one mouth; that’s the ratio you should use with them.

Listening is a necessary and invaluable skill. Listening can help us understand and learn about the thoughts and feelings of others, and it is that understanding that will allow us to help.

Listening takes time, patience, and deep focus, but we receive far more than what we give in return. It’s important to listen because listening is an essential skill for communicating with others and allows us to grow as people.

***

6. If Someone Is Interrupted, Ask Them To Continue

Every time someone is interrupted, they are immediately put on the defensive. They may feel that you don’t value them or their contributions. Worse, they may not be able to continue what they were saying because they’ve forgotten where they left off by the time they get back to it. Even if you didn’t intend to cut someone off, it’s essential to make sure that the person knows that you still want them to finish their thought.

If you’ve ever been in a conversation with someone and they have to stop mid-sentence, it’s likely because you interrupted them. Don’t be embarrassed if this happens; use this as an opportunity to ask them to continue what they were saying. This is great for any long-term conversations you may have with people who are easily distracted, short on time, or who happen to be busy at work.

—

***