6 Subconscious Reasons for Not Having Healthy Relationships

“I always attract the same people” “I do my best but I can’t understand where the problem is” “I have always given love but never received love” Do these sentences sound familiar to you from somewhere? At the beginning of the sentences we use most in our relationships in our daily lives, we attribute the same reason to relationships that do not reach a good end no matter what we do. If you say at least one of the above sentences often, it means that you are choosing to stick to causes rather than seeking solutions to things that go wrong in your relationships.

If you find yourself in the same unhealthy relationships that repeat over and over, then it’s time to go a little deeper into your behavior, into your subconscious. Your subconscious behaviors may be undermining both yourself and your relationships according to your fears without you noticing, and you are sticking to the same behavior patterns by continuing these repetitive behaviors without realizing it.

Although there are many reasons behind sabotaging our relationships, such as our attachment patterns from childhood, most of the behaviors that we do not realize are hidden in our subconscious. By discovering our subconscious, we can go down to the essence of our fears, anxieties, and every behavior we protect ourselves unknowingly, by being more aware of our behaviors.

In this article, we will examine how some of the behaviors and emotions that we hide in our subconscious affect our relationships.

Ego conflict

Our egos are a mechanism tasked with keeping us alive. Most of the time he thinks he is doing the right thing by keeping us away from disagreements, and radical change. According to Sigmund Freud, the ego is the most fundamental part of our existence that encourages humanity to meet its most basic needs.

Our egos can be like a grenade that brings us into conflict in our relationships even on the smallest point. Because while the ego tries to keep us alive, it tends to over-extend some details. When the ego is not used properly, it can always give a desire to be right. Because as being human, we defend ourselves. The ego doesn’t want us to underestimate it, it just wants to be right. No matter how spiritually developed we are, the shadow of our ego follows us throughout our lives.

One of the main reasons we cannot have a healthy relationship dynamic is to follow our ego. I know my ego very well, but I feel we do not have the strength to fight it. Because when I notice him, he’s already done what he’s going to do. In an article on Tiny Buddha, Jacqueline Vanderpuye compares our ego to a grumpy, barely controllable monster. I agree with this analogy. You cannot properly talk to the ego. It often infuriates you by attacking your sensitive points. That’s why I find it extremely helpful to understand its dark nature without trying to change our ego.

If you watch it carefully, the ego will show you your shadow sides and make you know yourself. Follow him. Write and observe what he says when he makes you angry.

Not understanding the shadow sides

As we mentioned in the predatory nature of our ego, we all have a shadow side. These shadow sides are our suppressed features we are not even aware of. Our shadow aspects, which the famous psychiatrist Carl Jung mentioned for the first time, are the rejected self that we are not even aware of. When this self emerges at our most vulnerable moment, the part of us may surprise us inside. So if we don’t explore this dark room, we will be more likely to undermine our relationships. Why then? Because if we are not aware of our shadow sides, our communication with ourselves will be weak. How do we achieve success in our relationships with others when we can’t even get along with ourselves?

When we can’t accept all aspects of who we are, we can create a dishonest value picture for ourselves to love and be loved. The features we dislike demand attention from us every time we come across them. We grow when we look at them more carefully. This allows us to create a deeper sense of empathy in our relationships.

Thinking about our worst sides makes us feel vulnerable. But it is precisely this vulnerability that we must value if we want to achieve healthier relationships. As we try to defend ourselves, we weaken our relationship with the other person. Try to be transparent with yourself. We should have the parts we are ashamed of as well as our good features, and this shame should feed our being.

Low self-esteem

You know how ruthlessly your inner critic criticizes you at the slightest mistake. This feeling is something that comes up in everyone’s life from time to time. This changes as you take your ruthless critic more seriously. The thing that lowers your self-confidence is that you see yourself as lower than you are, and that voice inside you is constantly doing things to prove this to you.

So how does a lack of self-worth affect our relationships? Everyday health site says a lot in the scientific research it shares that low self-esteem affects our relationships.

Low self-confidence leads to a deterioration in the perception of yourself and then your partner. Of the over 500 men and women who took part in the study, those with low self-esteem stated that they felt threatened by their spouse’s flaws and that they also saw their relationships as black and white in two poles. This proved that people with low self-confidence changed their minds more quickly, causing difficulties in their relationships.

Review your inner conversations, when you find in which situations you speak harshly to yourself, you will approach the factor that makes you feel low. Find and write your trigger words. Try to share this with those around you. If you discover your emotional language, you will find the opportunity to balance your self-confidence from one point. Because it may incline you to talk to others in ways similar to how you talk to yourself, and you may not realize how you are disrupting your relationships.

Need for approval

The need for approval is a result of low self-esteem and fear of rejection. It can be very difficult to realize that you always have an external validator. Needing acknowledgment for both your own and your partner’s feelings can put relationships at a dead-end. Because the feeling of trust lags the feeling of approval. If you don’t trust your relationship, you may hide.

Our unrealistic expectations and perfectionism can trigger our need for approval. Our low self-esteem can feed our inadequacy and push us to seek more external approval. In such cases, the person does not trust his own thoughts and communicates more with people who can get their opinions. Our need for approval can also cause us to avoid responsibility in the relationship by delaying our decision-making at some point. In the article published in Psych central, it explains that the feeling of validation revolves around the need to gain physical and emotional security.

What might be the reason we seek this deep level of emotional security outside?

Not being able to put yourself in the center of life

We need a deep sense of security in relation to the previous item. That’s why we live with a constant urge to be validated. In order to get this approval, our behavior may be pushing us to make sacrifices without realizing it. I know many people around me who sacrifice a lot and put themselves at the center of their lives. They can never say no and want to spend their lives around other people’s wishes. Here, it may be because of our root belief that we cannot receive love without sacrifice. Our disbelief that we will be loved for who we are, pushes us away from the center of our lives and our core selves by making an active or passive effort.

We fear that if we put ourselves at the center of our lives, they will accuse us of being selfish. If you are the one who constantly gives in romantic relationships, this creates fatigue that you cannot notice in the later stages of the relationship. You can’t understand why, because you’ve always felt that way. It means letting go of the strings a bit in your relationship and maintaining a balance of giving and take. Because you have already exceeded the limit of tolerance. And you can’t build your relationships on this unstable foundation.

Fear of being alone

Every behavior we do is related to the previous cause. Fear of being alone comes from the backdrop of toxic relationships that we cannot understand. Although the sentence “human is a social being” is a cliché, our behavior of spending our lives by sharing things with many good or bad people is dominant.

According to research, people who have a fear of being alone can be drawn into the wrong relationships by lowering their standards. Because they do not believe that they can find relationships that are more suitable and more satisfying for them. The fear of being alone can push us into toxic relationships by emphasizing our sense of worthlessness. Because people who are afraid of loneliness, say they prefer to be in any relationship rather than being alone.

One thing we can do for ourselves at this point is to admit the reasons for our fear of loneliness. Are we afraid of growing old alone? Finding permanent solutions in ourselves instead of finding a random partner will be more beneficial for our long-term happiness.

As a result, the subconscious reasons we always find ourselves in the wrong relationships are based on our superficial self-knowledge. When we take our communication with ourselves to a deeper level, we can see the behaviors and types of relationships that make us happy in life more clearly.

