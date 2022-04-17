6 Things You Need to Outgrow to Become a Better Partner

Do you think working towards becoming a better partner isn’t a necessary decision that needs to be made?

Do you think your partner should learn to love and respect you just the way you are no matter your attitude?

Well think again

If you don’t build up the necessary stamina ahead of time, the rigors of everyday living in a relationship will crush you.

Being in a relationship involves a lot of restless ups and downs that you were never trained about.

The rise in breakups, divorces, single parenting, domestic violence, and depression reflects the failure of no other single element than people who were not prepared for the challenges of being a better partner in their relationship.

Being a great spouse and having a happy love life can be difficult if you are not well prepared.

If you can address these issues sooner rather than later, you’ll be on your way to being a better partner and avoiding the worst outcomes.

Weaning from juvenile attitudes and habits that distract you from growing the stamina and fortitude you need to handle every hard period of your relationship is the only way to secure a better, healthier connection.

The habits listed below are ones you should get rid of if you want to be a better mate.

…

1. Realizing that love is not a bed of roses

From the outside, being in a relationship appears to be pleasant and easygoing, but it may also be really difficult.

Recognizing that love isn’t always as joyful as society and social media portrays it to be and that there are some unpleasant sides to it, will go a long way toward helping you overcome some behaviors that are keeping you from being a better spouse.

Taking your partner out on a date, going on vacations, and buying expensive gifts for your spouse are all examples of what love looks like in today’s society and on social media.

However, you must realize that traveling on vacations, purchasing expensive gifts, and taking your partner out on a good date are all things that require cash, which you will most likely have to work for.

Understanding that putting your work and time into something more genuine and tangible will only assist your love life to improve.

Your love life will be ruined if you live your life based on social media’s notion of love.

…

2. Making selfish decisions

Setting and achieving goals develops your ability to begin a project, resolve to complete it, and then follow through on it until it is completed.

Setting objectives and plotting plans for yourself solely, without taking into account your spouse’s interests, will only make you the worst spouse ever.

Your ideal love life begins the day you begin establishing goals that will benefit both you and your partner and then go above and beyond in assisting each other in achieving those goals.

Always keep in mind that your actions will have implications not only for you but also for your spouse.

…

3. Not taking responsibility for your actions

Not owning up to your actions is one of the crucial factors that destroy relationships.

Taking full responsibility for your actions reflects how mature and responsible you are as an individual.

If you desire a healthy long-lasting relationship, then you seriously need to learn to own up to your actions.

…

4. Impulsive behavior

Impulsive partners behave on the spur of the moment, with little or no attention to the repercussions.

This type of behavior is typical, particularly among adolescents and teenagers, and it frequently results in regret.

These habits are frequently ill-conceived, prematurely expressed, excessively dangerous, or unsuited to settings, resulting in unfavorable outcomes that jeopardize long-term relationship goals and tactics for a happier love life.

To improve as a partner, you must stop rushing into decisions and making reckless errors without first considering the consequences. Because when it backfires, it affects both you and your partner.

…

5. Dating for fun

Most teenagers enter early relationships for the sake of having fun, not because they need it.

They date for the most part merely for pleasure, oblivious to the reality that being in a relationship comes with a slew of issues that must be addressed.

Dating for the sake of having fun has an expiration date. It also implies that you have no intention of dating such a person for a long time and are only doing so to pass the time.

If you truly want to be a partner, don’t date only for the sake of dating, as this may close certain doors in the future.

Recognize that if you truly want anything serious, you must take it seriously. If you want to settle down and become a better mate, you must stop playing around.

…

6. Being closed-minded

If you desire to become a better partner, then:

Stop being more interested in proving yourself right

Stop trying to always show your partner where he/she is wrong without understanding where they’re coming from

Stop listening to your own voice all the time

Stop assessing situations always from your own perception.

Instead, start:

Being curious to hear what your partner thinks

Being humble about your knowledge and expertise

Being encouraging when you’re wrong

Being slow to judge

Being a good conversationalist, and watch yourself get transformed into a better romantic partner.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***