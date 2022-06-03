6 Toxic Things Parents Say to Their Children

***This blog post is based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

When it comes to parenting, there are several things parents say on an average day. Some are age-appropriate generalities. while others are more direct and come off as being manipulative or demeaning.

This can be especially harmful to children, who might not understand the difference between “I care about you” and “You’re on your own.”

This article lists phrases that parents should be careful not to say to their children.

And even if you can’t help yourself from saying these things, at least remember that kids are sensitive to the tone of voice used, so even if you have to say it, make sure to keep it low-key!

1. “Look at this guy. He is much better than you.”

This is the kind of phrase that parents can say with more than one child. Oftentimes, parents will compare a child’s ability to play an instrument or excel at a sport to that of another child.

The problem with this statement is that it creates an environment where kids are fearful of excelling. When they feel like they aren’t doing something well, they start comparing themselves to other children and feel bad when they aren’t up to par.

And let’s not forget the problem with comparing kids to each other.

Nobody is equal to everybody else, so when you compare your child to someone else’s, you’re saying that your child is not good enough as they are. And if it’s not obvious already, children don’t like to hear that.

2. “Don’t come home from school with a poor report card. You’ve got to be the best in the class.”

When a child doesn’t do well on a test or gets a bad grade, parents will often say, “you have to succeed no matter what.” Or you might hear, “you better get an A because I worked for you so hard.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is not only hurtful, but it can also cause difficulties in emotional regulation. Kids learn that they have to please their parents at all costs, and if they fail, they will be abandoned or abused.

When a child knows that failing to please her parents will result at the end of their relationship, she is essentially under stress from the moment she starts school till the end of it.

And since parents tend to give kids attention when they do well and ignore them when they don’t, this kind of saying can cause children to focus more on competing with others rather than enjoying what they are doing.

3. “If you work hard, you’ll get what you want. If not, you won’t even be able to make it.”

Do you think kids want to hear their parents negatively talking about the future?

Of course not! If a child is working hard toward something and doesn’t get it, she/he will be disappointed and discouraged.

A better approach would be to encourage the child’s work by saying, “You’re doing a good job at this. Keep up the good work. I’m proud of you.”

4. “I’m your parent. I know everything. You have to listen to me.”

Kids often don’t understand why parents are telling them something and have no choice but to obey, even though it might negatively affect them.

This can cause children to feel like their opinions don’t matter or that their parents aren’t listening to them because they’re looking out for them only from the perspective of what’s good for the family or their reputation.

And this is a way of saying, “I’m your boss, and I have no compassion for you as a person.”

5. “If you fail, it’s because you don’t study enough. If you fail in life, it’s because you’ll probably be a loser.”

This is another example of parents who want their children to be successful regardless of what they want to do with their lives.

They treat their children like slaves that are obligated to give them satisfaction by doing what they expect.

“Children are individuals who need freedom and need to be free to choose their paths in life.”

And if a child fails in what he’s doing, that could be for many reasons. It doesn’t necessarily mean that he failed because he wasn’t studying hard enough.

6. “I’ll give you love only if you do what I tell you to do.”

By saying this to a child, a parent is essentially saying that the child’s needs don’t matter; only the parent’s needs are important. Children are always looking for love and attention from their parents. And when a child feels like he’s not receiving that love or attention, he might become depressed and desperate for it.

The best way to solve this is to give the kids attention when they need it and let them have their own space when they don’t.

…

Kids need to be treated with respect, no matter how old they are. By saying these things to your children, you’re insinuating that your children are below you somehow.

It creates the kind of mindset that makes you realize why many parents are struggling with their children. That’s not what parenting is about, though. And if you’re guilty of saying these things to your kids, stop it now!

Yes, children need to be guided, and there are times when they need discipline as well. But from an emotional standpoint, there is a big difference between saying “I want what’s best for you” and “You’ll better be successful or else….” Children will always want a life that makes them happy.

So stop putting pressure on their shoulders. Enjoy your children for who they are and accept them for their decisions.

Teach them that failure is a part of life instead of something to be ashamed of.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***