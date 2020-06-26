“Happiness is available… please help yourself.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

A common misconception is that you must sit for hours on end in silence to have a ‘real’ meditation practice. This is not true. Try each of these types of meditation and find what works — for you.

Initial Tips

To save on repeating common themes through each of these meditation descriptions, note the below tips and keep them in mind throughout your practice.

1. Return to the focus of the mediation each time your attention wanders.

Your attention will wander — and that is perfect. Every time you notice you have become distracted it is an opportunity to start again. This is the entire philosophy of meditation. You can always begin again. Your brain is a muscle that can be trained and the more practice of starting over you have, the better you will become at it.

2. Notice whatever feelings come up, and let them go again.

When you give yourself time to sit and listen to yourself, many things will inevitably come up. This is good. You may cry or laugh and this is the process. We cannot control what comes up, but we can control our reactions. This is an invaluable skill to becoming more emotionally aware and taking back control over how we react to our emotions.

3. Trust the process.

If you have set a timer for 5 minutes or 20, sit through the entire practice even if you want to give up. Start small (3–5min) on the length of your practice to mitigate this and not create a daunting task, and then work your way up. But when you start, commit. Just put yourself there and the process will work. Even if you get very little ‘meditation’ done, you have practised self-control and determination to see something through. This will give you a self-esteem boost and encourage you to try over and over again. It is worth it.

Remember — You can always start over.

7 Types of Meditation to try:

1. Breathing

What is widely known of and commonly thought of as the meditation, is far from the only variety. But it does work. Find somewhere comfortable, quiet and sit crossed legged or on the edge of a sofa/ chair. Focus on your breath. Slowly, inhale in and out and notice the sensations of your breath. Is the air cool on your nostrils or warm? Can you feel your chest rise and fall with each breath? Choose one of these sensations and stick to it throughout the session.

2. Hearing

If the silence doesn’t work for you, listening might. Make yourself comfortable either lying, sitting on a chair, or cross-legged. Take a few deep breaths to centre yourself and then start to notice the sounds around you. Acknowledge them but try not to focus on them. Can you hear sounds near and far? Pleasant or otherwise? None of the specifics matter. Just note them lightly and allow them to move on. This may work better for you than trying to focus internally.

3. Walking

Walking meditation is great for those who prefer to be moving. This can be up and down the garden or walking to the shops. If you’re walking, you can meditate. Clear your mind and focus on the repetition of your feet touching the floor, the heel lifting, the leg raising and then being placed back on the ground. Slow and mindful is great, but you do not have to walk so slow as to draw attention to yourself when walking down the street. If practising in a smaller space, pace ten steps, turn on the spot and walk back. Repeat for the time you have allocated.

4. Body Scan

Lay down and make yourself comfortable. Centre yourself with a few breaths and have your arms by your side, palms up, and legs hip-width apart. Focus your attention into your feet. Feel them, but do not move. Next move to your ankles, and feel. Repeat this for all body parts as you slowly move up your body, ending at the scalp. Do not rush this and take as long as you need. If you prefer to be guided through this meditation, search ‘Yoga Nidra’ on youtube and there are plenty of great videos to help. This is a perfect meditation to use before bed to ease any of the day’s worries and get a great nights sleep.

5. Mini-meditations

Anything can be used to be mindful. Think of a small task; Making a coffee, a cup of tea, washing the dishes, standing in a line. I will use coffee as an example because it is something I personally enjoy. Notice the small details that you would usually ignore when on auto-pilot. The sound of the water filling and boiling in the kettle, the colour change as the coffee steeps, the aroma that fills the air, the heat on your tongue of that first sip. Concentrate on the little details and enjoy the process of whatever it is you’re doing.

6. Loving-kindness / Mantra

I find it particularly useful to focus on a mantra rather than my breath during meditation. The mantra reinforces whatever message you wish to try and cultivate. Lovingkindness meditation by Sharon Salzberg is a great example of this. Internally repeat the words:

“May you be safe, may you be happy, may you be well” — Sharon Salzberg

These words can be directed at yourself, another, or all beings. Breed positivity for all by setting aside some time to wish others and yourself well.

Find what works for you

I hope that through these varieties of meditations, you will find what fits in your life. Try them all if you can and vary your practice. Different days may call for a different approach but the main takeaway is that these will benefit you both in the short term and long term.

If you would like to read more in-depth about each of these meditations from one of the founders of the Insight Meditation Society, I highly recommend ‘Real Happiness — The Power of Meditation’ by Sharon Salzberg. Her book inspired me to keep my practice going, to vary things up and gain more appreciation for sitting and listening to my inner self.

