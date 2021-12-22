7 Benefits of Dating an Overthinker

When it comes to dating, every person on the spectrum is different. Some people like to take things slow and relax into a relationship, while others seem to jump into bed the first time they meet someone.

In popular culture, there is a stigma around overthinking and over-analyzing things. Many people feel as if they are doing something wrong when they think too much.

While some people may think that one of these approaches is obviously better than the other, there are actually many benefits of dating an overthinker.

They won’t let you sleep on an argument. They believe in fixing things straight away. They value the little things like effort and affection more than gifts. They will prioritize you because they will put your feelings before their own. They will be there for you and have your back, no matter what. They want to learn and will be interested in your likes and dislikes. They are good listeners. They have high levels of empathy.

As an overthinker myself, I can attest that I have experienced all of these benefits at one time or another. If you are dating someone who is an overthinker, then chances are you have also experienced some of these benefits as well.

When it comes to dating, there is a lot to consider and a lot to learn about the person you’re with. Hopefully, this post has helped you understand a little more about being in a relationship with an overthinker.

If you’re dating an over-thinker, you might have to work a bit harder. But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t worth it! Over-thinkers are some of the most loyal people out there, and they are extremely driven to succeed. With the right partner by their side, over-thinkers can achieve great things.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***