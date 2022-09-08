7 Blatant Lies That Hollywood Teaches Men About Love

Romance movie writers are pathological liars.

Almost every popular romantic movie teaches men to act in ways that women do not find attractive in real life.

This is more of a problem than you might realize.

The media plays a huge role in shaping our view of the world, especially when we’re adolescents who are short of life experience.

It teaches children and young adults what a ‘real man’ or the ‘perfect woman’ should be like — and Hollywood is doing a particularly awful job at representing a male heartthrob.

This is partly why so many young men are struggling to make intimate connections with women.

In this article, we’ll explore seven of the most blatant lies that TV and movies teach men about love.

Lie #1: Women Love To Make The First Move

In most popular films and TV shows, the woman makes the first move to kiss a man.

Women are also far bolder about declaring their romantic interests in film than they tend to be in real life.

In reality, most women expect men to approach them, ask them out and go for the first kiss. Women are often completely passive around the men they like, usually because they don’t want to be seen as ‘easy’.

Hollywood suggests young men should wait for a ‘sign’ before making a move on their crush. In most cases, they’ll be waiting a long time.

Lie #2: Women Love Grand Gestures

Men win their crushes over with grand gestures so often in fiction.

In fact, these gestures are responsible for some of the most iconic romance movie scenes of all time.

In reality, it’s seen as needy and desparate to over-invest in a woman who hasn’t even agreed to be your girlfriend yet.

Lie #3: Socially Awkward Men Are Endearing

So many male protagonists who ‘get the girl’ are shy and socially awkward. Most likely, this is to appeal to the average nice guy who is inept with women himself.

In real life, these men often make women so uncomfortable that they can’t bear to be around them. At the very most, they’ll be friends with a shy man, but they’d never consider dating him.

Self-confidence and assertiveness are among the most fundamental traits that a man must develop to be attractive to real-life women. A woman needs to know that her man will be able to look after her in any social situation. That’s why they always go for the strongest, most socially-confident, high-status man they can attract.

Yet, Hollywood teaches unconfident low-status men that they’re fine just the way they are.

Lie #4: Obsessing Over Women And Confessing Your Feelings Makes Them Fall In Love

Another common theme of romance movies: a man deeply obsessing over a woman.

In the movies, a woman will fall for this guy once she realizes how much he cares.

In real life, these guys are called ‘simps’ or ‘stalkers’ and they’re openly mocked by men and women around the world.

Lie #5: Women Can Transform A Complete Asshole With Her Love

If a woman doesn’t fall in love with the shy ‘nice guy’, she falls for a complete asshole and turns him nice with her affection.

This is far less common in real life — and guys probably won’t fall for a hooker with a heart of gold either.

Lie #6: Women Will Still Respect Men After Their Boyfriend Humiliates Them

This is a rarer scenario, but it happened in my favorite movie ‘The Karate Kid’.

In that film, Johnny Lawrence kicks Daniel Larusso’s ass, but Daniel still steals his girl in the end.

Daniel had somewhat of an impressive redemption arc, but I still wasn’t buying it.

If a girl’s boyfriend makes you look weak and inferior, she is going to lose so much attraction for you, no matter how unjustified it was.

Lie #7: They Lived Happily Ever After

This is less a lie, more an accepted suspension of disbelief.

Most people understand that couples will have ups and downs after they get together and the credits roll.

Still, it’s a nice way to round off the article…

…

