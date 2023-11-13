7 Crucial Steps to Healing After Discovering a Partner’s Infidelity

Discovering a partner’s infidelity can be a challenging experience. To help navigate the healing process, we’ve gathered seven insightful suggestions from relationship coaches and therapists. From focusing on personal happiness to benefiting from professional counseling, these experts share their first steps to healing after such a discovery.

Focus on Personal Happiness

Understand and Communicate

Accept Your Emotions

Release Emotional and Physical Tension

Allow Space for Grief

Seek Emotional Support

Benefit from Professional Counseling

1. Focus on Personal Happiness

While it may seem impossible when you’re in the most heartbreaking pain of your life, there is surprising power in prioritizing making yourself happy by doing three things each day for frivolous fun.

When my student, Jill, discovered her husband’s infidelity, she was so angry she didn’t think that was possible. But, seven months later, she shared that paddle-boarding, smiling at people she passed on the dock, and watching a comedy series that cracked her up was not only good therapy. Those activities filled her up, so she wasn’t just focused on what her husband was doing. Her joyful self-care was indispensable for reclaiming her life from the shock and grief of the betrayal and ultimately helping her make the other changes that saved her marriage.

You may one day look back and think of that Dickens book that starts, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” It’s already the worst of times. What can you do today to make it the best of times?

Laura Doyle, Relationship Coach and New York Times Bestselling Author, Laura Doyle Connect

2. Understand and Communicate

Making sense of what happened requires asking relevant questions about the sequence of events, as well as the motivations behind the infidelity. A huge requirement for this is creating a space together that can hold all emotions safely, even the anger and the pain. Most couples would benefit from working with a therapist or relationship coach.

Disclosing how the infidelity unfolded will lead to understanding the relationship’s vulnerabilities. The next step is writing down what questions you have about preventing this from happening again in the future. From then on, the real work begins by ensuring repair from the partner, reconnection from both and a recommitment to the bond.

Gaby Balsells, Relationship Coach, Modern Intimacy

3. Accept Your Emotions

Acknowledge your emotions instead of trying to shuffle them under the rug or keep them bottled up. You may feel shock, hurt, anger, and sadness. Be kind to yourself and realize that this is not your fault nor a reflection of your self-worth. There is never a valid excuse for cheating.

Trina Leckie, Breakup and Relationship Coach, breakup BOOST

4. Release Emotional and Physical Tension

One of the crucial first steps to healing is allowing yourself to feel and process your emotions. Acknowledge the pain, anger, confusion, and sadness that infidelity has brought into your life. It’s essential to permit yourself to grieve the broken trust and the relationship you thought you had.

Breathe in deeply, and allow yourself to be fully present with your feelings. Try to be comfortable in the discomfort you may notice. On your exhale, release any tension and resistance, or even allow yourself to physically shake your arms and legs to help let go of the tension in your body. If you want, try hugging yourself to know that you are here for yourself and safe.

Amanda Stretcher, Therapist, Crescent Counseling

5. Allow Space for Grief

One of the first steps to healing after discovering a partner’s infidelity is allowing space for the grieving process to take place, as infidelity is a key source of grief and loss dynamics where death or illness are not in play.

The individual should allow themselves to feel the range of emotions associated with this “loss,” with the space to process what that individual expected from the partner who has not sustained fidelity and is grieving the relationship that once was.

Typically, the initial response is to focus on the other’s infidelity and to punish them in various ways, including disassociation. Or, at the very least, live in a place of unhealthy resentment, which hurts both parties and can delay or eliminate restoration of the relationship. However, this is counterproductive to the healing process and only leaves that individual in a place of turmoil and resentment, without much room for growth in the relationship following the discovery of infidelity.

Adam Ratner, Co-Owner, Supervisor and Therapist, Grow Wellness Group

6. Seek Emotional Support

After uncovering my partner’s infidelity, a vital initial step in the healing process was seeking emotional support. I confided in close friends and family, sharing my pain and confusion. Their empathetic listening and advice helped me process the intense emotions I was experiencing.

Additionally, I found therapy to be immensely beneficial. A professional therapist provided a safe space to explore my feelings, gain clarity, and develop coping strategies. Seeking emotional support was crucial; it reminded me that I wasn’t alone in this challenging journey of healing and rebuilding my life.

Ben Seelen, Founder, Rugby Brix

7. Benefit from Professional Counseling

After discovering my partner’s infidelity, the first crucial step I took towards healing was seeking professional counseling. It provided a supportive and non-judgmental environment where I could openly express my emotions, questions, and concerns. This therapy helped me gain insight into the underlying issues in our relationship and guided me in making informed decisions about our future. Having a trained therapist as a mediator also facilitated more productive conversations with my partner.

Overall, counseling was instrumental in my healing process, helping me cope with the emotional turmoil and work toward resolution and recovery.

Rob Blum, CEO, Blumsafe

Implementing Expert Tips for Healing After Infidelity

Dealing with a partner’s infidelity is a rocky journey, but taking the proper steps can bring about healing and clarity. Here’s how you can translate the expert tips discussed in this article into actionable steps:

Prioritize Personal Joy : Identify activities that genuinely make you happy and make time for them daily. Even small actions like enjoying coffee, reading a book chapter, or taking a stroll in the park can make a difference.

: Foster Communication : Initiate open dialogues with your partner about the infidelity, ensuring a safe space for both of you to express your emotions and concerns. Seek answers to lingering questions, but avoid blame games. It’s about understanding, not accusing.

: Accept Your Feelings : Acceptance is key. Acknowledge your emotions without judgment. It might help to journal your feelings or discuss them with a trusted friend.

: Release Tension : Find healthy outlets for emotional and physical tension. Whether it’s through exercise, meditation, or even shouting in an open space, find what works for you.

: Grieve Properly : Allow yourself to grieve the betrayal and loss of trust. It’s a crucial part of the healing process.

: Seek Support : Contact supportive friends, family, or support groups who understand what you’re going through. Consider joining online forums or local support groups for individuals who have experienced infidelity.

: Engage in Professional Counseling : Engage the services of a professional counselor or therapist to work through the emotions and issues surrounding the infidelity. If willing, attend couples counseling to work on rebuilding trust and understanding in the relationship.

:

Each step may unfold differently for everyone, as healing is a highly personal process. Remember, it’s essential to be patient with yourself as you navigate through this challenging period. While these tips are expert-backed, the most crucial guidance comes from within you. Tune into your needs and feelings, and take one day at a time to recovery and healing.

Recognizing the Call for Professional Help

After facing the storm of a partner’s infidelity, it’s essential to remain attuned to your emotions and mental state. Sometimes, the hurdles along the healing path signal a need for professional intervention. Here are some signs indicating that therapy might be a beneficial step:

Persistent Emotional Turmoil : If you find yourself stuck in an emotional whirlpool of anger, sadness, or confusion that hinders your daily functioning, it’s a sign that professional help may be needed.

: Difficulty in Communication : A lack of understanding or the inability to articulate your feelings with your partner, despite attempts, could signify that a therapist could assist in bridging that gap.

: Unending Cycle of Blame : If conversations about infidelity continuously circle back to blame and accusations without resolution, it might be time to seek professional mediation.

: Intrusive Thoughts : Being constantly haunted by images or thoughts about your partner’s betrayal to the point it disrupts your concentration or sleep may indicate a need for therapy.

: Recurring Anxiety or Depression Symptoms : If you’re experiencing persistent anxiety, depressive episodes, or a loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed, these are classic signs that professional help might be beneficial.

: Struggles with Self-esteem : Infidelity can significantly impact your self-worth. If you struggle to regain self-confidence, therapy could provide insight and coping strategies.

: Difficulty in Moving Forward : If you find it hard to make decisions regarding your relationship or are paralyzed by fear of future betrayals, professional guidance could provide clarity and direction.

: Impact on Other Relationships : If the betrayal’s aftermath affects your interactions with family, friends, or colleagues, this broader impact is a cue for seeking therapeutic support.

:

Healing from a partner’s infidelity is indeed a testing journey, and recognizing when to seek professional help is a step toward nurturing your mental and emotional well-being. Therapy can offer a haven to explore your emotions, gain deeper insights, and work towards a resolution, whether personal healing or mending the relationship.

