7 Crucial Things Women Want During Sex

Unless you’re a super brave woman, discussing female sexual dysfunctions and satisfaction isn’t easy. It’s a very raw and sensitive issue. Many women aren’t comfortable admitting that the sex they’re getting is mediocre at best. Or that they have problems with their sexual self-image.

In February 2020, a study was conducted to determine how many premenopausal women have experienced sexually related distress, and boy was the number high — a whopping 50.2%. These women attributed their distress and lack of sexual satisfaction to factors like responsiveness, orgasm, arousal, and desire.

Heavy, I know. And yet, we’re still not comfortable dipping our feet in these conversations. Sigh.

But, do you know what happens when we bury our heads in the sand? Nothing. Silence only masks the problem.

I’m a firm believer that sex should be passionate, enjoyable, and satisfying for both partners, cementing intimacy, and enhancing emotional connection. I’m sure you know the importance of these components for a healthy relationship.

Admittedly, some issues like sexual self-image and dysfunction are the domain of sex therapists and psychologists. But, when it comes to sexual satisfaction, I know women need specific crucial things. That’s why I went on a hunt to gain even more insights.

I asked my girls what they wished men could do to give them that great sexual experience. Boy, did they speak. And speak. And speak. In the end, it boiled down to seven crucial things.

Disclaimer: (My girls and I have experience in heterosexual relationships, so I’ll only address this but feel free to chip in on the conversation if you’re of a different sexual orientation.)

Ok, Let’s proceed.

“Everything in the world is about sex except sex. Sex is about power.” ― Oscar Wilde

Please, Please, Be Clean.

Okay, let’s get one thing straight. We don’t care if you have a six-pack or one pack. It helps to have a good body, but it’s your heart we’re really after. But, for goodness sake, show us you respect our bodies — and yourself — by not jumping to bed with a sweaty, smelly body.

You know how you feel when we shave and smell good? We want to feel the same way. When you’re clean, it signifies a respectful and responsible personality. This is what we want to see if we’re going to give you access to our bodies. A clean body works for you too. Don’t you feel more confident in bed?

Make no mistake, if we’re disgusted, we’ll not let you touch us.

Learn What We Don’t Like.

You don’t go to someone’s house and disregard the rules, right? The same principle applies to our bodies. Take time to learn what makes us feel good, what turns us on, what turns us off. The positions we like. The things we want to hear. The silence we prefer and so forth.

But far more important than what we like is what we don’t.

If we tell you we don’t like anal sex, we don’t like anal sex. Don’t even try. Guilty-tripping us into acts we detest only reinforces the fact that you don’t respect our bodies or who we are. Not cool.

The good news? We’ve grown now, our bodies are no longer a mystery. So we won’t hesitate to tell you how we want you to handle us. Pay attention, darl. If we feel short-changed, things are going to go downhill pretty fast.

Because we’re not selfish, we’ll take it upon ourselves to find out the type of sex you enjoy. We expect you to meet us halfway — scratch that, we expect more from you. Please, surprise us.

Speaking of Which… Don’t Be Selfish.

Even though we know we won’t always orgasm, we want you to do your absolute best to get us to the mountain top. Don’t make us feel like we’re doing all the work while you reap the benefits. Unleash those tricks tucked under your sleeves. Your imagination exists for a reason.

If you need to up your game, websites like activeman got you covered. No excuses. Guess what? There’s an easy way to do this; lengthy foreplay works wonders. When it’s time for you to do the big task, you’ll breeze through.

“No woman gets an orgasm from shining the kitchen floor. ”

― Betty Friedan

Make Us Feel Cherished.

Of course, we know we’re sexy and smart and hot and gorgeous and sweet and spicy all at the same time. But we still want you to tell us. Not as a by-the-way. Say it intentionally. Over and over again. Why?

We’ve noticed that somewhere along the line, dudes become complacent and dish out compliments like they’re going out of stock. We want mountains of compliments. Especially in bed.

Tell us how much you love the arc of our hips, the silkiness of our skin, and the softness of our lips. Make us feel we’re the only woman who matters. Do you know what that’ll get you? We’ll be more responsive. We’ll open up. We’re givers remember? So we’ll give you more than you expect. So do it.

Give Us All of You.

If there’s somewhere else you’d rather be, please shut the door on your way out. But if you decide you’re making love to us, give us a hundred percent attention. It’s such a big deal for us to allow you into ourselves, show us you understand what a sacred act it is.

If we have to share you with WhatsApp, we’re going to let your contacts have you. We only want to be with men fully invested in us.

We Want Assurance That We’re Not Jeopardizing Our Life and Health.

Most of us adore babies. However, surprise babies are a big fat NO. It’s a complicated mess which only we will suffer for. And we love ourselves too much to allow you to put us in that tight corner. This is why we need you to wear a condom. Also, we don’t want to contract STDs and the slew of other conditions that emerge with unprotected sex.

Don’t be surprised when we ask about your sexual history. And no, we don’t want a detailed checklist or something like that. We just want an idea of where you’ve been just before we met you. We want to know who we’re getting in bed with because our health matters a lot. If you’re not up for this discussion upfront, sorry mate, we’re out.

It’s our life on the line here, so no apologies whatsoever.

The Aftermath: Allow Us Time To Process.

We’ve had mind-blowing sex, now what? Simple. We want to lie on your warm chest for a while. We want your big strong arms to cuddle us. We want kisses on our forehead. We want to talk (nothing new here)

What we don’t want is for you to spring out of bed as if you’ve been stung by a bee and leave us lying there, scratching our heads like, “Really? Now?” There’s no other way we’ll take this other than this whole mission was about one thing and one thing only: The cookie.

Ouch, we’ll feel sooo used! But most importantly, we’ll know you’re not a gentleman. Have you seen gentlemen do this? Sure, have the cookie but remember we’re much more than our bodies, so connect with us on a deeper emotional level and allow us time to process what just happened.

“I don’t know the question, but sex is definitely the answer.”

― Woody Allen

All You Need To Know.

In a nutshell, if you want to satisfy a woman, do these seven crucial things.

Shower. Please. Don’t ask her to do things she doesn’t want to do. Do your absolute best to get us there. Make her know you cherish her. Give her your 100% attention. Assure us that our health and life is safe with you. Don’t make us feel used.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

