7 Easily Overlooked Habits of Couples Who Are Happy & Successful

We all love great relationships. Many of us badly wish and hope we end up in happy, satisfying, and successful relationships. However, the term “happiness” is problematic.

It means something almost entirely different for everyone. But irrespective of what it means to you, I hope it doesn’t in any way mean something that “happens.”

Because one random quote I’ve heard times and times over is:

“Happiness doesn’t just happen; you have to create it.”

And the truth is, ever since I heard that quote, I began to view things differently. In fact, I developed this belief that if happiness doesn’t just happen but can be created, then habits are one of the surest ways to create happiness.

Hence, creating a happy and fulfilling relationship will be more feasible with the right habits.

That’s why it might help if one can emulate the habits of couples who are happy and successful because doing so might save him the stress, time, and disappointments that come with trying to reinvent the wheel.

So what are the habits that set happy and successful couples apart from the rest?

Here goes:

1. Caring selflessly about each other’s happiness.

I’m not sure if it’s really obvious to you, but I know that many couples often forget that this is one of the most vital cruces of being in a relationship.

It would be best if you always looked forward to a relationship where you and your partner prioritize each other’s happiness as much as you prioritize your individual needs and happiness.

When you’re single, your biggest priority will often be your happiness since you have the freedom of singledom that often comes with the freedom to do whatever you want, with whoever you want, at whatever time. You wouldn’t do that in a committed relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

At least, you shouldn’t if you want a happy and successful relationship.

A relationship where both parties involved often make sincere and persistent efforts to make each other happy, are considerate towards each other’s feelings and decisions, and contribute equally to ensure the relationship thrives will undoubtedly be happier than one that’s the complete opposite.

That’s precisely why a relationship where only one of the partners prioritizes the other’s happiness even as much as their own will often feel wrong, one-sided, and unhappy at best.

Suppose it feels like your relationship is far from happy and fulfilling. In that case, it might be because you’re the only one invested, making all the efforts and sacrifices to support your partner, make them happy, and keep the relationship afloat.

I’ve been in one of these types of relationships in the past. And all I did was give and give while receiving so little in return.

All my days in that relationship were resentful, as I was mostly unhappy than happy.

That relationship is one of the worst ones I have ever been in.

…

2. Having a healthy self-relationship.

If you don’t want to end up stuck in a prison of unhappiness, you shouldn’t ever have a toxic relationship with yourself.

I must admit that I used to have a terrible relationship with myself. But after a few painful and unhappy relationships, I learned to prioritize my self-relationship.

Your relationship with yourself is unarguably the most important one in your life. Hence, if you have a bad relationship with yourself, your happiness will suffer in any relationship you find yourself in, no matter how good your partner might be.

When you have a terrible self-relationship, it often means you don’t prioritize yourself, which, in turn, means you neglect who you are and your needs.

And that’s precisely why having an unhealthy self-relationship will:

Impact how others see you.

And how they treat you.

Plus, ultimately make it easier for you to end up in a prison of unhappiness.

Hence, the happiest couples aren’t overly critical of themselves, nor do they condone or justify unhealthy behaviors in others or even sacrifice too much of themselves for any reason. But, yeah, they prioritize their relationships with themselves that much.

…

3. Having this one essential quality.

The idea of patience in a relationship might sound all too cliche, but it’s one of the essential prerequisites for making the most out of any relationship.

And the truth is, even though a lot of us think we have the most of it, we tend to be less patient with those who matter the most to us.

And at the end of the day, we end up forcing or rushing through things even when they’re uncomfortable for our partners; sometimes, we find it hard to even listen to each other, be empathetic towards one another, or even give up the need to be right all the time.

No relationship can be happy and fulfilling when one, a few, or all of these define the relationship.

…

4. Being utmost respectful toward each other.

Just like patience, this sounds like overly cliched common knowledge, but it’s one of the most common reasons behind many unhappy relationships today.

“Respect your partner and never settle for a disrespectful partner” is like a song we know and hear almost daily. Yet we often find ourselves in relationships where our partners or we are fond of minimizing and disrespecting one another’s thoughts, opinions, viewpoints, and beliefs.

The worst relationships you can ever find yourself in are ones in which your partner doesn’t respect your boundaries or your standards—that they intentionally put up behaviors that’ll cause you pain and jeopardize the relationship.

However, the case is different for couples in a happy and successful relationship.

Of course, they’re not perfect and can unintentionally act disrespectfully toward each other, but they’re respectful enough to take responsibility and work toward resolving and restoring positive feelings.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

5. Being anything but overly judgmental.

Being in a relationship environment that isn’t judgmental will make your life 10x easier and even happier. It can even make the relationship a strong, lasting one.

On the other hand, being in an overly judgmental relationship will frustrate the heck out of you thanks to your partner’s obsession with (your) past or their inability to accept and see your whims, nuances, and idiosyncrasies for what they really are: part of your identity!

It’s one hell of a challenge to deal with a partner who’s so obsessed with your past sexual or relationship histories that they’ll brutally make you feel guilty about whatever might have happened in the past.

It’ll be draining to be with someone who’ll always try to dictate how you should live your life because their critical and judgmental minds can’t accept that you’ll be different from them.

That’s precisely why couples in happy and successful relationships always accept, respect, and love each other for everything they are, including their pasts. Because they know full well that those past experiences have shaped and molded them into the people they are.

…

6. Prioritizing consistency and reliability.

Compared to other relationships, a relationship where you have to deal with trusting someone who’ll always give you reasons not to trust them will be more mentally and emotionally stressful.

That’s because, in such a relationship, you’ll be saddled with rationalizing endlessly and making up excuses for your partner’s unthoughtful inconsistencies.

To be happy in a relationship, among all things, that relationship must be one with a partner who’s anything but a flaky, inconsistent, and untrustworthy fellow who’ll always be unreliable, no matter how much you’re willing to trust them.

This means you’ll need to be with someone thoughtful and loving enough to avoid disappointing you daily.

It also means you’ll need to be with someone reliable enough to align their words and actions, keep to their promises, and show up for you whenever you need them.

However, it should go without saying that you also need to be as consistent and reliable as described above, or else the relationship will be unhappy, at least for your partner, thanks to you.

That’s why couples in happy relationships value this quality or habit so much.

…

7. Fighting the most healthily and productively possible.

To be genuinely happy and less stressed in a relationship despite occasional and inevitable mind-boggling fights or arguments, you need to divorce or have a distant relationship with the following:

The need for power, dominance, and to be right even at the expense of the well-being of your relationship.

It’s unrealistic to expect you and your partner to refrain from fighting, arguing, or having conflicts. In fact, you both are bound to hurt each other in ways that’ll drive you nuts. But what matters is how well you fight, argue, or whatever.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A happy and functional relationship requires a focus on arriving at win-win situations instead of striving to be right, justifying actions, and all sorts of selfish things.

If your relationship isn’t as happy as you hope for, especially during or after conflicts, ask yourself whether you and your partner behave like people on a mission to conquer the world together.

Because focusing only on your interests during conflicts instead of considering each other’s needs will ensure you live in abject unhappiness as long as the relationship lasts—which won’t be very long.

…

Do you want to get in control of your love life? Join my newsletter to receive more free and practical love hacks.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Becca Tapert on Unsplash