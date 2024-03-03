7 Enchanting Ways Your Partner Silently Screams “I Love You”

I am a hopeless romantic.

Most of my favorite movies have an obvious cheesy love trope. From the start, you can tell that these two will end up as a couple at the end. It is so obvious, and yet it still hooks me.

It is no surprise, then, that I am always asking people I interact with for vivid details on what makes their relationships tick. It is a learning point for me on how I can improve my relationships, and it also makes for great stories for me to share with you.

I have always believed that love speaks louder in actions than in words.

Sam and Bernah embody that it in their relationship. I think it is the little things, the subtle gestures, that truly convey someone’s affection and devotion.

Grand romantic gestures are nice, of course, but I believe it is the everyday moments that hold the most weight in a relationship.

…

What makes Sam’s relationship tick?

Sam says he has never been one for grand declarations of love or flowery speeches, but his actions towards Bernah speak volumes.

He is “shy” to keep saying I love you because of cultural beliefs and restrictions, but he makes sure to show his love for Bernah even without uttering the words “I love you.”

From Sam’s experience, I discovered that love is often communicated in more ways than just words.

Love can be found in the subtle gestures, the small acts of kindness, and the way your partner interacts with you on a daily basis.

Here are 5 Enchanting Ways Your Partner Silently Screams “I Love You”

1. Doing Something For You Just The Way You Like It

“As we serve others we are working on ourselves; every act, every word, every gesture of genuine compassion naturally nourishes our own hearts as well.” — Mahatma Gandhi

There is something incredibly intimate about doing something for you, just the way you like it, without having to ask you.

Someone knowing just how you like your coffee in the morning, or how you prefer to have your clothes laid out on the bed before a workout, or how you like your pizza with extra cheese and no onions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You name it.

I think this act shows that your partner cares about you having things go right. It is about the thought and consideration that goes into something that might otherwise be ignored for its simplicity.

…

2. Listening, Really Listening

“Most of the successful people I’ve known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” — Bernard Baruch.

Effective communication is key in any relationship, but it is not just about talking.

It is about truly listening to each other.

When your partner puts down their phone, looks you in the eye, and actively listens to what you have to say, it is a powerful sign that they value your thoughts and feelings.

It shows that they care about what is going on in your life and want to be there for you, even if it is just to lend an ear.

…

3. Random Acts of Kindness

“Kindness can transform someone’s dark moment with a blaze of light. You’ll never know how much your caring matters. Make a difference for another today.” — Amy Leigh Mercier

It is the little things that count.

Leaving a love note on the bathroom mirror, picking up your favorite snack on the way home from work, or surprising you with a warm bubble bath after a long day, these random acts of kindness show that your partner is thinking about you even when you are not together.

It is these unexpected gestures that make you feel cherished and appreciated.

…

4. Supporting Your Passions

“There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” — Nelson Mandela

One of the greatest ways someone can show their love is by supporting your dreams and passions.

It could be that you are pursuing a new hobby, starting a business, or chasing a lifelong goal, it does not matter what it is.

Having a partner who cheers you on every step of the way is invaluable.

When they attend your art show, celebrate your achievements, and encourage you to keep going even when things get tough, it is a clear indication that they believe in you and want to see you succeed.

…

5. Being Present in the Moment

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

In today’s fast-paced world, it is all so easy to get caught up in distractions and forget to truly be present with each other.

When your partner puts away their phone, turns off the TV, and just spends quality time with you, it can be a beautiful expression of love.

Quality time can be cuddling on the couch, taking a walk in the park, or simply enjoying each other’s company in silence. Being fully present in the moment shows that they value and cherish the time they spend with you.

…

6. Taking Care of You When You Are Sick

“A husband’s strength is not only measured by his physical abilities but also by his ability to comfort and care for his sick wife.” — Unknown

When you are feeling under the weather, having a partner who takes care of you can mean the world.

That could be by bringing you soup, fluffing your pillows, or simply sitting by your side and offering words of comfort, their actions speak volumes.

It shows that they are willing to put your needs above their own and are committed to being there for you in sickness and in health.

…

7. Celebrating Your Successes, Big or Small

“Promise yourself today to be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.” — Christian D. Larson

Your partner’s reaction to your achievements can reveal a lot about their feelings for you.

I watched a Tiktok where a woman shared that her partner was jealous of her achievements and she brought videos forward to prove it. Whenever she would have a win, he would act so dejected and try to put her down.

Having a partner who celebrates your successes with genuine enthusiasm is a sure sign of their love and support.

It demonstrates that they are genuinely happy to see you succeed and are proud to be by your side through all of life’s triumphs.

…

In Bernah’s words

Being a words of affirmation girlie, it initially did not sit so well with me that a person could do all these actions without saying “I love you” and have it make a difference. I just felt like if that were my relationship, I would still feel unsatisfied.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I am aware that people are different and they feel loved in different ways.

So I had to find out how Bernah felt about Sam’s expression of love.

“Love isn’t always about grand gestures or lavish declarations. It is about the everyday actions, the small moments of kindness and thoughtfulness, that truly reveal someone’s love and devotion. In Sam, I found a partner who expresses his love for me in the most unexpected and beautiful ways, without ever having to say a word.” — Bernah

Firstly, it’s in the way Sam makes me a cappuccino every morning without fail, knowing just how I like it — extra chocolatey with a dash of milk. It may seem trivial, but that he remembers this minor detail every single day speaks volumes about his attentiveness and thoughtfulness.

Then there is the way Sam always leaves a little note on the bathroom mirror for me to find before he leaves for work. It could be a simple “Have a great day” or a silly doodle, but it never fails to bring a smile to my face. It is his way of reminding me that he is thinking of me even when we are apart.

Another unexpected way Sam expresses his love is through his unwavering support and encouragement. He cheers me on during tough days at work and lends a listening ear when I’m feeling overwhelmed. He is always there for me, no questions asked. Knowing that I have someone in my corner who believes in me unconditionally is incredibly reassuring.

Sam also demonstrates his love through acts of service. He is the first to offer help with household chores or run errands without being asked, easing my burden and showing that he is willing to go the extra mile to make my life easier.

Most important for me, it is the way Sam looks at me — with warmth and affection in his eyes, as if I am the most precious thing in the world to him. In those moments, I know I do not need to hear the words to know how much I mean to him. His gaze says it all.

…

Final Thoughts

I know that there are different strokes for different folks. And although I would not thrive being with someone who does not say the words “I love you”, I appreciate the fact that having a partner who does not say them doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of love in the relationship.

From Sam and Bernah, I have learned that maybe love is not always about grand gestures or extravagant displays of affection. Sometimes, the small, everyday actions speak the loudest.

If you find yourself in a relationship like theirs and want to know how your partner really feels about you, pay attention to those enchanting, unexpected ways they may be screaming “I love you” without saying a word.

It might be in the little things that we find the truest expressions of love and devotion.

…

And Now Your Thoughts

What makes your relationship tick? Please let me know in the comments section.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Asdrubal luna on Unsplash