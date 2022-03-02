7 Good Reasons You Shouldn’t Date People Who Are Friends With Their Ex

Many people say you can be friends with your ex. I disagree.

As a relationship coach, I have thoroughly studied clients who are still friends with their ex (or plan to be). Their intentions are shocking. Combining my experience with the latest research, I’ve identified the most common arguments why you should keep your hands off those who still contact past partners.

…

1. They Might Be Psychopaths

A 2017 study has shown psychopaths are more likely than others to stay friends with an ex.

The reasons they gave for staying in contact were even more alarming: it gives them access to certain resources like information, money, or sex. They added the “practicality and chance of hooking up” to their motivation.

As I wrote in a previous article, psychopaths are extremely charming. They mesmerize ex-partners to stay in contact and will manipulate you, too.

If you meet someone who collects ex-partners, beware they might keep them on hold for egoistic opportunities. You don’t want to date someone who exploits others and very likely you, too.

…

2. They Are More Likely to Cheat

All guys I dated who were friends with an ex cheated on me.

In the same study as above, being friends with an ex was found to be a possible predictor of ongoing sexual attraction. Interestingly, men ranked reasons related to sexual access higher than women. The threat of having sex with an ex might be common sense, but I see many clients refusing to believe that.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dark personality traits like psychopathy, narcissism, or Machiavellianism have a strong correlation to infidelity. As mentioned, those are also the ones who are more likely to keep a past partner around.

If your date has their next supply aka their ex ready for sex, they are likely to go for it.

…

3. They Live in the Past

In general, people who dwell on their past have less time to live in the present moment with you.

Research proves one reason people stay friends with an ex is because of security. They want to keep them around due to shared memories and don’t want to lose their emotional support.

When your date can’t let go of the past it could be a sign they are not very resilient and emotionally stable to overcome difficult times. Great things happen out of the comfort zone — keeping an ex means going back to your comfort zone and not fully embracing new chances.

…

4. They Have Low Self-Esteem

What I’ve noticed in my clients who still contact their ex is they have extremely low self-esteem.

This usually manifests in two significant patterns:

They think they don’t deserve any better, so they just keep going back to their ex

They constantly need approval, and getting approval from an ex is often easier than from others

Having an ex around or even knowing they will “jump” in any case is not the right way to prove you are loveable. You don’t want to date someone who makes their self-worth dependable on other people and even worse, their ex.

…

5. They Might Still Love Their Ex

Another reason to keep an ex around is unresolved romantic desire, according to this study. Often, there is still hope to rekindle a romantic relationship.

When asking people who are friends with their ex about their feelings, most of them get very defensive. They claim they are “definitely over it” and “don’t have any feelings for them”. All of a sudden, 3 months later, they are back together.

I’m not saying this is true for everyone but well, science doesn’t lie. About 40 to 50% of people have reunited with an ex to start a new relationship.

This is not a small number, so beware this might happen to your date who is “just friends with their ex”, too.

…

6. They Might Be Anxiously Attached

Research shows anxiously attached individuals have more desire to stay friends with an ex. According to studies like this one, this trait more likely results in attempts at re-establishing the relationship.

Besides possibly wanting to reconcile with an ex, your date likely has an anxious attachment style. These people can be extremely insecure, possessive, and demanding of you. They rely on you to validate their self-worth and often cause drama to get attention. Unless you have a secure relationship pattern, it could be difficult for you to deal with these characteristics.

…

7. You’re Never the Only One for Them

Lastly, if your date still sees or texts their ex, beware that you are never the only one for them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Some experts say it’s okay to text your ex in a new relationship as long as there are strong boundaries it’s a platonic relationship. But after all, how do you truly know it’s only platonic?

It’s your choice but ask yourself why you’d date someone knowing they still want to spend time with past lovers. If you know your worth, you know you deserve someone who gives their attention to you. And you definitely shouldn’t be their bypass before they go back to their ex.

…

Final Thoughts

People say they moved on but still want to see their ex. Unless your date needs to communicate with a past partner because of a shared child, chances are high they still have some romantic or sexual interest for them.

Worst case, you might even be caught with a psychopath or narcissist.

Don’t settle for those who live in the past, but those who invest in their future with you. Every minute your date spends with an ex is a minute less spent with you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***