7 Habits of People Deeply In Love

“I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim.

Love is indeed the most powerful feeling in the world. It’s two hearts being connected to each other. Fresh love can kickstart butterflies in your stomach. It’s the tingling feeling of being with someone who makes you feel like you’re on top of the world. It’s the feeling of being tickled in your heart and loving the feeling.

You learn a lot with the person you’re in love with. You feel nervous (in a good way) with the love of your life. It’s as if there are fireworks going on in your mind. Love lives in your heart rent-free.

You feel so many things when you’re around this person but you can’t explain what it is.

These habits will help you to understand your circumstance better.

. . .

You Are Erasing the Old Story With Forgiveness.

You understand the past is the past and there is no need to feed on it anymore. Both of you have learned valuable lessons from it and the bond between you has grown stronger. You are both quick to move on from what happened with love and forgiveness. This is because there is peace in love and when there is peace in love you want peace with the one you love.

You love each other so much that you won’t let any issues ruin the perfect spark between you. It’s easy for both of you to move on from what happened and appreciate the beautiful moment between the both of you. You persist in keeping the love between you alive. You forgive each other easily without bad blood between you two.

“Forgiveness says you are given another chance to make a new beginning.” – Desmond Tutu.

Affirm:

“Letting go of anger and forgiving my partner heals my heart.”

. . .

You Are Sensitive To Each Other’s Pain.

Because true love means you care about the one you love. You’re willing to get ready and travel to the other side of the world if your significant other is going through a tough time. Seeing the pain in the one you love has crushed you.

You think your partner is so perfect and it hurts to see your partner being sad. You want him/her to be happy, and you are there for your significant other. It’s both of you against the world. You two get worried when you haven’t heard from each other for a while.

Both of you are good at making each other smile.

“I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams.” – Dr. Seuss.

Affirm:

“My partner and I are faithful and loyal to each other.”

. . .

You Feel Like You’ve Met Each Other Before.

When you first meet each other, it’s like you feel familiar with each other before. You find it hard to explain what it is, but it’s like you two have known each other before. You’re soulmates, or better, twin flames for that part.

Time flies so fast when you talk with each other. You are slowly showing the real you to the person. You don’t know why you feel this way about someone you met. You just recognize his/her soul and feel an instant recognition.

You feel at home when you spend time with the one you’re in love with. It’s as if you have known each other for a lifetime. The chemistry between you two is natural and out of this world. You share the same viewpoint and philosophy about life. The chemistry is full of fire and passion.

Once you meet each other, it’s like the both of you are saying

“I’m so glad I finally got to see you again.”

“When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul.” – Joey W. Hill.

Affirm:

“My partner and I can be fully ourselves without judgment.”

. . .

You Feel Completely Warm In Each Other’s Presence.

You don’t feel alone anymore and you completely soften up when you’re hanging out with the one you love. You two are showing emotional vulnerability to each other. You have the freedom and space to be weird with each other without unreasonable judgment.

You know you’re in love when you’re used to seeing your partner acting silly in front of you. You love each other’s weirdness. You are best friends and best lovers at the same time. Your partner is tickling your heart whenever you spend time with him/her. It brings out the best of you. You love this person so much.

“The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.” – Charles de Leusse.

Affirm:

“I can share everything with the one I love.”

. . .

You Take Care of Each Other When Sick.

Your significant other is at home with a fever and this is where true love is being put to the test — You exhibit love, care, and nurturing to your partner in a challenging moment.

You planned out the whole care package setup — Medicine, soup, tea, massage, blanket, and funny jokes to light up the mood of the one you’re deeply in love with. You turn on the TV to watch a great movie together. Your love helps to make your partner feel better emotionally. Love heals us all.

If your partner needs medicine at the pharmacy, you go and buy it immediately. You spoil each other whenever one of you gets sick. Being in love makes you do everything for the one you love — In sickness and in health. — Which is being mentioned in the wedding vows.

“Love is like a virus. It can happen to anybody at any time.” – Maya Angelou.

Affirm:

“We are always there for each other, no matter what.”

. . .

Social Anxiety Is Gone When You Call Each Other.

It’s as if your significant other has cured your social anxiety. Both of you take the call immediately without being afraid of being seen as weird. You know each other and this has given you space to be who you are. You no longer have to put up a mask. You are the best version of yourself with the one you love.

You are normally shy or introverted when you’re around people but you’re completely open and social with the person who stole your heart. You can talk for hours with each other without holding anything back.

Dr. Greenberg on PsychologyToday.com mentioned this from the research: “A large body of research shows that loving connection is beneficial to long-term physical health — and loneliness and a lack of social connection have been shown to shorten our lifespans as much as smoking.”

“Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” ― Nicholas Sparks.

Affirm:

“We share everything with each other it’s amazing.”

. . .

You’re Open To Try New Things With Each Other.

The things you normally would say no to are what you agree to do anyway — with your partner. You want to try new things with each other because you are interested in each other. You love to go on an adventure together and explore new things in the world.

You care about each other so much that you’re willing to compromise and try new things out with an open mind. This is because you trust each other. It’s a way of showing interest in the one you are in love with.

There was a scene in Titanic where Jack taught Rose to spit “correctly” and at first she thought it was gross but decided to do it anyway… on her fiance, Cal. Makes sense?

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu.

Affirm:

“I trust (name) enough to try out new things together.”

. . .

The Final Thoughts

If the two of you do these habits with each other, then you are luckier than you can imagine. You are blessed beyond life itself. You are living the dream in the reality.

People who are deeply in love can find anyone attractive in their daily life but choose to be with the one they love. No one is as unique and special as your significant other. No one has the same music taste as your partner. No one can make you laugh with unique jokes like the love of your life.

When you’re in love, your heart is so full of love. Love can change people for the better. Being in love is teaching us a lot of things that we didn’t know before.

Love is easy but has been made complicated. It takes maturity, empathy, selflessness, communication, understanding, and forgiveness to strengthen the love between two people.

The more you love yourself, the more your significant other will love you in return.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock