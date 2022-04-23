7 Habits That Are Making You Burnt Out

Burnt out is an entirely too common condition in the modern world. Modern workplaces are notoriously exhausting, and most of us stay on the go throughout our days. It’s easy to feel like we’re constantly struggling due to all the new demands and that we can’t possibly catch a break — but luckily, it doesn’t have to be like this.

There are some easy ways to help yourself avoid burning out without spending any time on self-care or making other changes to your lifestyle.

We’ve compiled a list of seven habits you may be unintentionally following that make you tired and disappointed. Unless you know about them and stop, there’s a decent chance that you’ll find yourself feeling exhausted. If you don’t want to burn out, here’s what not to do:

1. You make excuses for low performance.

People who burn out often do it because they make self-defensive justifications for their less-than-stellar performances. This is a major problem because you need to learn to be accountable for your actions, and if you’re not, you’ll have no motivation to step up and try harder. If you’re making excuses when things go wrong, there’s a lot of room to get burned out.

And you do this because you’re afraid of taking responsibility for your failures — but that’s not how it works. The only way you’ll ever be able to improve yourself is to admit when you’ve made a mistake and try your best to correct it.

If you keep making excuses, it will become more than just self-defense. It will turn into an irrational belief that you’re somehow incapable of managing your performance, and that’s a surefire road to being burnt out sooner or later.

2. You try to do everything yourself.

The way you view yourself is everything, and the more you start to feel that you’re a burden to everyone else around you, the less motivation you’ll have to be effective (besides, who has time for that?). You need to come to terms with the fact that at some point, someone has to do things for others if they want others to do for them.

This doesn’t mean you become a doormat. It means you understand that sometimes you need to depend on others, and that’s okay.

Rushing their help will just make them annoyed, not impressed. And if you feel like they’re not doing enough for you, then it’s your job to be someone who makes things better for yourself and others around you.

3. You hold expectations of perfection.

This one can be overlooked quite easily. If you expect things to always be perfect, you’ll be less likely to give yourself a break if something goes wrong.

If you’re always ready to punish yourself for making mistakes, you’ll never stop making mistakes — and sooner or later, instead of feeling like things could go better, you’ll feel burned out because you don’t want to make mistakes anymore.

4. You let your pride get in the way of change and improvement.

If you have a habit of taking pride in your achievements, you’ll miss out on opportunities to improve yourself. If you’re constantly measuring your success by the number of accomplishments you’ve achieved so far in life, it will be harder for you to find new ways to become better.

This is especially true if the things that you’ve accomplished are things that are already falling under your definition of success. If this is the case, you’re more likely to become burnt out because you’ll be so busy trying to show off to others that you’ll block yourself from finding meaningful ways to improve.

5. You’re not getting enough sleep.

Sleep is a personal thing, and everyone needs different amounts of it depending on their life situation. But if your lack of sleep is causing problems in your own life, then it’s time that you get some more rest.

Studies have shown that lack of sleep can make you more susceptible to burnout and alter your cognitive performance and mood. Getting enough rest is essential to be sharp during the day and still have the energy to tackle other important things in life. So if your tiredness is keeping you from successfully getting more rest, then it’s time to address this issue.

6. You don’t take care of your body.

Even if you’re not doing anything physical, you must look after your physical needs. How much you eat, when you eat, and how much exercise you get are all elements that tend to contribute to the overall health of your body. If you’re struggling to maintain proper eating habits or exercise enough, it’s never too late to take those things seriously — so do it!

7. You don’t know how to look after yourself emotionally.

Taking care of your body also means that you have to take care of your emotional needs. If your lack of sleep keeps you from getting enough rest, then it’s a good idea to focus on getting more sleep. But if having a lack of sleep is causing you to struggle with other aspects of your life, then it’s time that you address this too.

You’ll find yourself changing a lot when you start trying to get more rest and see improvements in other situations. If you don’t know how to take care of yourself emotionally, then it’s time that you start addressing that issue and learning the skills you need to more effectively manage your emotions.

If these habits are ones you’re already following and they’ve been affecting your ability to be productive, then it’s time to change them. You must understand that burnout is not something that happens overnight, but if you’re not mindful of your behaviors, then it will sneak up on you before long.

So before you go about your day, take a moment to reflect on all of the things you’re doing, and if there are tasks that you can delegate to someone else, then let them do the work. And if there are tasks that they’re not doing well enough, then take it upon yourself to help them out.

