7 High-Value Traits Women Find Irresistible In Men

So you are worried if he’s a keeper or not. He adores you; you adore him. You are ecstatically happy together.

It’s easy to see only good things in a man during the first stages of the relationship. But eventually, the love flush fades, and you are left with the real person beneath.

He may turn out to be the real gem, a genuine person as you hoped, or maybe he is fake, and all the good things you saw in him were camouflage.

Most women choose alpha males as life partners because they possess real high-value personalities. Their attractiveness and style stand out among men.

High-value men possess unquestionable character representing their integrity and discipline in themselves and their relationship with others.

But, what makes a man high value?

He’s emotionally intelligent.

Emotional intelligence includes many important personalities that make people successful in their careers and relationships.

Some people get emotional intelligence all wrong. They think it is some touchy feeling approach to life, like doing yoga, crying, or being vulnerable.

Self-awareness and self-management are what differentiate a mediocre man from men who know where they are going. When you have self-awareness, you are not conflicted about your goal in life.

Because self-aware men know what their passion is, and with self-management, they are able to materialize their goal. This is the number one personality trait of high-value men.

He has good social skill.

Some people think social skill is about long talks and hand-holding, which might be true when there is a need for it in the relationship.

Social awareness is equivalent to self-awareness applied to social situations. It allows the high-value man to understand the social dynamics around him. To know who is in charge, who is chasing, who is oppressive, who is submissive, and who counts for nothing.

Social awareness allows men to correctly tailor their behavior in the environment, forming the basis of charm, charisma, and everything else related to social skills.

He has a purpose

When a man knows what he wants and likes, it only takes a minimum amount of drive to develop a purpose.

A purpose means a man knows his “why.” When a man knows his why, he moves through life in confidence and focus.

He displays the charismatic leadership qualities that only those who seem to know their path have, even when it’s dark and difficult.

A purpose is what differentiates the men who spend the evening watching football and drinking beer from those who work and plot to move ahead in life.

He’s dependent on himself.

Driven men look at themselves as if they were machines. And they have the mindset that if they take care of the machine, they will go further.

So high-value men always eat well, exercise, keep learning, and invest in themselves.

They are like high-quality wine. You met them today, and they are good. You stick with them till tomorrow, and they are very good. And if you are with them until the day after tomorrow, then they are great.

They take care of people around them because they have leadership qualities. Taking responsibility for things and people is what turns high-quality men into high-quality leaders.

He has high self-esteem.

Most people mistake confidence for self-esteem, but they are different. Confidence ebbs and flows depending on your results and skills in a given field, while self-esteem remains unchanged by circumstances. It encompasses both losses and weaknesses.

High-value men have more control over their self-esteem than any other man. It’s called the anti-fragile ego.

Men with an anti-fragile ego enjoy more confidence, more internal strength, and more emotional resilience in the face of adversity.

Since an anti-fragile man does not build his self-esteem around other people’s approval, he’s more confident in his opinion. Even they are unpopular; they are not afraid to stand alone for what they believe in.

He is assertive

Assertiveness is the sweet spot that allows a high-value man to speak up for his rights without undermining others — demanding fair treatment while expecting respect from people. They seek power while respecting other’s rights to self-determination.

The high-value man adopts a mantra of assertive communication, which is “say what you mean, mean what you say without being mean.”

In contrast, low-value men are too afraid to speak their minds and enforce their boundaries, putting them in a weak position in life.

He has a secure attachment style.

When a man has a secure attachment style, he is emotionally mature and comfortable with intimacy.

They are not afraid of loving and opening up, and at the same time, they are not afraid of abandonment.

He will want to get on with your friends and family because he values their opinion of him. Even if your family is a bit weird or hostile, he will make an effort to get on with them.

Low-value men with an avoidant attachment style find it difficult to maintain long-term relationships. They will find it boring spending time with your friends and family.

Parting words

Being a high-value man requires a lot of effort. The more you show up for yourself, the more you bring confidence, independence, stability, and emotional intelligence into your life, which women are naturally drawn to.

At the end of the day, not everyone has the same ideal values of a high-quality man, so being viewed as high value by everyone is impossible.

A man can be of high value to a woman and not to another, depending on what exactly she is looking for. However, these are the most attractive traits commonly found in men of high value.

