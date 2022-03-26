7 Important Lessons I Have Learned in My 17-Year Marriage

For those that are single and searching for their life partners, I will share seven key lessons I have learned from 17 years of marriage. I believe they will benefit someone out there, even if they are married.

This post is the second in the series of lessons from my marriage. Please check out the first article here.

1. “Being in love” is not the only criteria that you’ve found your life partner

This is because the feeling of “being in love” is transitory and does not last long. So instead, it is better to identify other desirable traits in the person you wish to marry. Characters that may stand the test of time is different for everyone. For me, they include patience, compassion and intelligence.

…

2. There are two phases of love in marriage

The initial infatuation during courtship passes within the first year or two. Things are done effortlessly during this earlier phase. We are euphoric and feel “being in love”.

We usually think that such a feeling will last forever. So, we become confused when the euphoric feeling evaporates. Yet, it is entirely normal, and there is nothing wrong with us or our partner.

The second phase starts after the first year, with reality setting in and the hard work of marriage beginning. Therefore, it is not surprising that the highest divorce rates occur within the first two years after the wedding.

…

Though marriages may be made in heaven, they must be nurtured on earth.

Anon

…

3. Every marriage passes through different seasons

As in nature, marriages pass through Spring, summer, winter, and fall. But, according to Gary Chapman, “Marriages are perpetually in a state of transition, continually moving from one season to another — perhaps not annually, as in nature, but just as certainly and consistently.”

Winter represents the “discouraged, detached, and dissatisfied” season. Examples include deaths of loved ones, sicknesses, and job layoffs.

Springtime comes with “its openness, hope, and anticipation.”

At other times, we enjoy the Summer’s warmth and become “comfortable, relaxed, enjoying life.” Everything seems to be perfectly in tune.

Lastly, Fall presents with “its uncertainty, negligence, and apprehension.”

My marriage has passed through most of the above “seasons”. Please know that the challenging seasons do not usually last long. So, be encouraged.

…

4. You and your partner most likely have different emotional needs in marriage

The main problem in marriage is that we typically treat our spouses the same way they treat us. Because we like to receive gifts, we should not assume that our spouses will also like gifts.

Instead, we should find out their emotional needs. Not understanding this concept is one of the causes of conflicts in marriages.

…

5. Your personalities play a huge role in marriages

Are you a night owl and your partner a lark or early bird?

Are you an introvert and your partner an extrovert?

Are you an optimistic person and your spouse a pessimist?

The list goes on….

Personality differences can lead to incompatibilities in marriage. Still, we can accommodate the quirks of our partner.

…

6. Good communication is key in marriage

You need to listen more and speak less to your spouse for better communication. Good communication takes hard work.

Marriages require daily efforts and commitment to last long.

Communication to a relationship is like oxygen to life. Without it, it dies.

Tony Gaskins

…

7. The best thing you can do for your children is to love your spouse

You have to re-ignite your passions and nurture romantic love when children arrive.

Marriage is a fairly long travelled route. But, as in the rudderless pre-GPS era, most of its rough terrains and blind spots are only discernable after embarking on the journey. So, better be prepared for the ride!

David Onu

…

To recap

Now, you have seven of the key lessons I have learned from my marriage. How nice it would have been to know more about these ideas when I was single?

Which of the above lessons resonate with you the most? I would love to hear your thoughts.

Thanks for your time.

…

…

***