7 Love Philosophies to Help You Create Your Perfect Relationship. (These Have Stood the Test of Time).

Are you a young adult looking for the key to a successful relationship? Here are seven love philosophies that may help you find your perfect match.

Kindness, conscientiousness, and a good sense of humor are the always admirable personality traits. Being kind is not easy when so much of the world is cruel. Having a sense of responsibility is crucial in a relationship, but it means being mature and self-aware. And when life is tough, as it often is, a bit of humor can help balance it out.

Some people also believes that “like” is a chemical reaction that can disappear, but “love” is a responsible decision. Love is a choice. When you like someone, it’s easy to say it, but love is a more profound feeling that requires a mutual understanding and a shared commitment to building a future together.

Giving what the other person needs is the real form of giving. It’s important to communicate your needs and boundaries clearly to your partner and avoid doing things that could jeopardize the relationship. Sometimes, you might think that you’ve done a lot for your partner, but if it’s not what they need, it won’t make them happy.

In a relationship, the key is to be willing to work on it together, sacrifice where necessary, and communicate openly with each other. Every individual is different, and there’s no such thing as a perfect match.

Prioritizing self-care is also essential. If you can’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to take care of your partner. A healthy relationship involves both parties living their lives to the fullest and being at ease with each other.

Recognize when a relationship isn’t working out and move on instead of forcing yourself to stay in a toxic situation. Don’t hold on to relationships that aren’t suitable for you.

Finally, remember that your existence is worthy of favor. You have unique qualities and deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. No matter how the world treats you, you should always believe in your own value and be confident in yourself.

In summary, finding the right partner takes time and effort, but it’s worth it when you find someone who makes you happy and accepts you for who you are. These seven love philosophies by Sandy can help guide you in your quest for the perfect relationship.

Love is a complex and multifaceted concept that has been the subject of much debate and discussion over the centuries. While many people may have different interpretations and ideas about what love truly means, there are certain love philosophies that have stood the test of time and have been embraced by many as a guide for navigating this complex emotion. Below are seven love philosophies that can help us better understand and cultivate love in our lives.

1. Love is an Action, Not Just a Feeling

Love is often portrayed in movies and TV shows as a magical, all-consuming feeling that sweeps us off our feet and makes us feel like we are floating on clouds. While there is certainly a strong emotional component to love, it is important to remember that love is also an action. Love is something we do, not just something we feel. When we love someone, we show it through our actions, such as being kind, patient, and supportive. Love is not just about how we feel, but also about what we do.

2. Love Requires Vulnerability

Another important love philosophy is that love requires vulnerability. In order to truly love someone, we must be willing to open ourselves up and be vulnerable. This means being willing to share our deepest fears, hopes, and dreams with our partner, and being willing to listen to theirs as well. Vulnerability can be scary, but it is essential for building trust and intimacy in a relationship.

3. Love is About Acceptance, Not Change

Many people go into relationships with the belief that they can change their partner. However, this is not a healthy approach to love. Love is about accepting someone for who they are, flaws and all. Trying to change someone only leads to frustration and disappointment. Instead, we should focus on loving and accepting our partner as they are, and supporting them in becoming the best version of themselves.

4. Love is a Choice

Love is not just a feeling that happens to us, it is also a choice that we make. We choose to love someone, and we choose to continue loving them even when things get difficult. This means being willing to work through challenges and disagreements and putting in the effort to maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

5. Love Requires Communication

Communication is essential for any healthy relationship, and this is particularly true when it comes to love. In order to love someone well, we must be willing to communicate openly and honestly with them. This means expressing our thoughts and feelings clearly and also being willing to listen to our partner’s perspective. Good communication helps to build trust, intimacy, and understanding in a relationship.

6. Love is About Giving, Not Just Receiving

Many people approach love with the mindset of what they can get out of it. However, true love is about giving, not just receiving. When we love someone, we should focus on what we can do to make them happy, rather than what they can do for us. This means being selfless and generous in our actions and seeking to serve our partner’s needs and desires.

7. Love Requires Time and Attention

Finally, it is important to remember that love requires time and attention. Relationships take work, and we must be willing to invest our time and energy into cultivating love in our lives. This means setting aside dedicated time to spend with our partner and being willing to prioritize our relationship over other things in our lives.

In conclusion, love is a complex and multifaceted concept that requires a combination of emotional and practical approaches in order to be nurtured and sustained. By embracing the seven love philosophies outlined above, we can better understand how to cultivate love in our lives. Love is not just a feeling, but an action that requires vulnerability, acceptance, and a willingness to communicate openly and honestly. It is also a choice that we make, one that requires time, attention, and selflessness. By focusing on giving rather than receiving, and by prioritizing our relationships over other aspects of our lives, we can build healthy and fulfilling connections with the people we love. Ultimately, love is a journey, one that requires patience, understanding, and a commitment to growth and self-improvement.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: iStock