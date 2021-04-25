Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 7 Mindsets To Overcome the Fear That Holds You Back [Video]

7 Mindsets To Overcome the Fear That Holds You Back [Video]

Do you feel you’re holding yourself back in life?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Do you feel you’re holding yourself back in life?

Do you avoid taking risks with people you’re attracted to? Do you find yourself shying away from new things in life, new experiences, new possibilities?

Are there things you’ve been talking about doing in your career or life that always seem to stay on the horizon and never actually happen?

It’s tough when life makes it hard for us to achieve things we want to achieve, but it’s far worse when we know that WE are the ones holding us back.

It could be through fear of rejection, failure, not feeling worthy, or simply being terrified of the unknown.

And we’ll find all sorts of logical and rational excuses for why we can’t do something now, why it’s not the right time, or why we’re not capable or ready.

But the truth is, we can waste our entire lives holding ourselves back from the life we could have and becoming the person we want to be. And that can happen in the blink of an eye. We wake up one day and realize that all that time we thought we had is gone.

This week’s video will save you from that fate . . .

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
well we finished the virtual retreat
00:03
just over a week ago and
00:08
you didn’t come here to do a little bit
00:11
of tinkering with your life you came
00:12
here to change your life
00:14
to change the conversation you’re having
00:16
with this life
00:18
with yourself and with the people around
00:20
you
00:21
and my god it was a beautiful experience
00:28
during the virtual retreat one of the
00:30
advantages of doing it virtually
00:32
is that we have a live chat and every
00:35
time i got a glimpse
00:36
of what was going on in the live chat it
00:39
was exceptionally
00:42
beautiful
00:45
and one of the common themes was this
00:48
feeling of
00:48
people having held themselves back until
00:51
this point in their life and
00:53
finally feeling free to go after what
00:56
they want
00:56
in fact there’s a lot of people that
00:57
said i almost held myself back from
00:59
doing the virtual retreat
01:00
you know i almost didn’t do it and now
01:02
i’m so glad i did
01:03
this is a common theme in people’s lives
01:06
this idea that
01:07
you have this potential this unrealized
01:10
potential
01:11
and yet somehow we get in the way of
01:14
that potential
01:15
we hold ourselves back and one of the
01:18
big reasons we hold ourselves back
01:19
is because of the fear of how people
01:21
will react
01:22
what other people will think if we step
01:25
out and do something different to what
01:27
we’re doing now
01:28
so i wanted to give you some practical
01:29
tools that i use to help me
01:32
overcome those fears of what people
01:34
think and
01:35
keep moving forward anyway the first one
01:38
is i’m prepared to be wrong i
01:41
don’t put a ton of stock in the ability
01:45
to be right all the time
01:46
i like being right i like when people
01:49
say
01:49
man you nailed that but the bigger
01:52
picture for me
01:53
is the search for truth
01:56
and i’m willing to get things wrong in
01:59
the search for truth and i know that if
02:00
i make a video
02:02
where something goes wrong or people
02:04
correct me or
02:05
add a subtlety or a distinction to a
02:07
point that i’ve made
02:09
that can make a future video better and
02:11
craft
02:12
it’s almost like those comments that
02:14
people make
02:16
they chisel away at the point i’m making
02:19
and
02:19
offer me a better way of thinking about
02:21
it so that the next time i say it to a
02:23
new audience
02:24
i say even better number two i remember
02:27
that the race
02:28
is long that i can be judged
02:31
today for something i say or do
02:35
but the over a lifetime what’s more
02:38
important
02:38
is how i’m judged on my character
02:42
and character is consistent character
02:45
to me operates on a longer timeline so
02:48
anytime
02:49
i’m worried about how someone’s going to
02:50
judge one move i make i remind myself
02:53
that the race is long
02:54
i am going to have many many many
02:57
moments in my lifetime
02:58
to show people who i really am instead
03:01
of worrying that everything that i
03:03
am has to be well represented in this
03:06
one snapshot number three i remember
03:10
that intentions
03:11
matter if i put out a video a lot of
03:14
people will comment on what my
03:16
intentions are for me you know they’ll
03:19
some people will ascribe the worst
03:21
intentions
03:22
to what i do or what i’m saying and
03:25
the danger is in valuing their
03:29
representation of your intention over
03:32
what you know to be your true intention
03:35
when my head hits the pillow at night
03:37
what i want to know
03:38
is did i mean well
03:41
did i try to do the right thing
03:45
was i trying to do something good and
03:48
if i didn’t communicate that well then
03:51
that’s a communication issue i just need
03:53
to work on how i communicate those
03:54
things
03:55
but what i don’t do is allow other
03:58
people to tell me
04:00
what i meant by something or what my
04:03
intentions are
04:04
if you know your intentions are good
04:06
return to that
04:07
number four i remember the people that
04:10
love me
04:11
and know me and understand what i’m
04:14
trying to do
04:15
my two brothers jameson my mom
04:19
my dad i think of the people that really
04:22
get me
04:23
and who know me for who i am so that
04:25
when someone says something nasty
04:28
or judges me too harshly without really
04:31
knowing me
04:33
i remember the opinions of the people
04:35
that truly
04:36
know me and i return to that because
04:40
ultimately
04:41
those are the opinions that matter and
04:43
that may not be your mum or your dad by
04:45
the way you know it might be that
04:47
your mum or dad don’t know you as well
04:48
as your best friend does
04:50
at this stage or your partner you know
04:52
and that might be some of the root of
04:54
the conflict that you have with certain
04:56
people in your lives is that
04:57
they’re not as close to you as certain
05:00
other people who you’ve chosen to make
05:02
family but the person who truly knows
05:05
you
05:05
and knows you at your core and how good
05:08
your heart is return to what those
05:11
people think about you
05:12
number five i focus on the bigger
05:16
picture that i’m painting
05:17
in my life i think about all of our
05:20
lives as a giant canvas
05:22
that we’re adding to every day with each
05:24
brushstroke that at the end of our lives
05:26
is going to be the picture
05:28
of who we were what we stood for what we
05:30
created what our life meant
05:32
and therefore when someone judges your
05:35
brushstroke
05:36
when they’re looking at something you’re
05:37
doing in your day-to-day and judging it
05:39
or commenting on it or criticizing it
05:42
remember they can only see that brush
05:44
stroke and
05:45
they don’t have the picture of the whole
05:47
painting maybe they’re not
05:49
zoomed out enough to see what i’ve
05:50
already created and they’re
05:52
certainly not aware of what’s being
05:54
created
05:55
of what that painting is going to look
05:56
like at the end so
05:58
i don’t allow someone’s judgment of the
06:01
brushstroke
06:02
to deter me because i understand that
06:05
they
06:06
don’t have a perspective of the full
06:08
picture that’s being painted
06:10
number six i always remember that my
06:13
best
06:14
has to be enough for me i’m always gonna
06:17
fall short
06:18
i’m gonna fall short of certain
06:20
expectations that
06:21
people have of me on any given day i am
06:24
gonna
06:25
fall short of sometimes the expectations
06:28
i have of myself
06:29
and sometimes by the way that’s true
06:31
even in a relationship you know we get
06:32
worried that like am i going to lose
06:34
this person
06:35
am i going to be enough for this person
06:38
we think about that in jobs 2
06:39
am i going to get fired am i going to do
06:41
well enough for this job
06:43
our best has to be enough for us because
06:46
that’s all there is
06:47
is us waking up giving our best that day
06:50
and resigning ourselves to the fact that
06:52
that’s what we were able to do that day
06:54
tomorrow we’ll wake up and we’ll do the
06:55
same thing again but if that’s not
06:57
enough
06:58
for somebody else or an organization or
07:01
the world
07:02
or an audience that’s okay
07:05
my best has to be enough for me
07:08
your best has to be enough for you
07:11
number seven
07:12
i remember that despite all of my better
07:16
wisdom the feeling
07:19
of worrying about what other people
07:20
think is
07:23
something that’s not my fault there is
07:25
an evolutionary
07:26
programming to this you know the ancient
07:29
fear of being
07:30
outcast from the tribe that it may
07:33
affect
07:34
our survival in some way if the angry
07:37
mob comes to our door if people don’t
07:39
like us this is not our original
07:43
thought it is millions of years old we
07:46
just get
07:46
stuck with this thought that’s not our
07:48
own that’s part of our programming
07:50
that’s not our fault it’s our burden and
07:53
what we have to allow ourselves to do is
07:55
take a
07:55
wiser stance than that primitive egoic
07:58
stance that’s
07:59
perhaps always going to be with us in
08:01
some form
08:02
and what i do to combat that is i don’t
08:05
try to eradicate
08:07
the part of me that cares what other
08:09
people think
08:10
i find a goal that’s more important than
08:13
the goal of making people like me
08:15
the desire to be liked is a low
08:16
frequency goal
08:18
the the i have three other things that i
08:22
have as higher frequency goals that are
08:24
more important than the desire to be
08:25
liked
08:26
one of them is to speak truth and and
08:29
that’s whether i’m being liked or not i
08:31
want to speak truth
08:32
the second is to make an impact in the
08:35
world in my own
08:36
modest way and the third is to live a
08:39
full
08:39
life and i know that i cannot achieve
08:42
those three goals speak truth make an
08:44
impact live a full life
08:45
if i’m trying to constantly serve that
08:48
lower frequency master if i’m trying to
08:51
serve the goal of being liked all the
08:53
time which by the way is an impossible
08:54
goal
08:55
to achieve it cannot be achieved but
08:58
trying to achieve it will also cost you
09:00
the higher frequency goal because you
09:02
can’t do those things
09:03
whilst you’re trying to be liked all the
09:05
time you don’t have to even think about
09:06
it in terms of confidence
09:08
it’s just rational to say the only
09:10
achievable goal
09:11
is the higher frequency goal but i can’t
09:15
achieve that unless i let go of this
09:18
egoic low frequency goal that
09:21
by the way for those of you that are
09:23
wondering about the virtual retreat
09:26
is one of the primary aims of that
09:29
retreat
09:30
is to get people in touch
09:33
with what it is they actually want to do
09:37
in their lives what’s important to them
09:39
what they stand for
09:41
i’m not talking about external material
09:44
goals and achievements i’m talking about
09:47
what do they want to achieve in their
09:50
life
09:50
as a high frequency goal because once we
09:53
get connected to that
09:55
it’s then that we’re not it’s not that
09:57
we’re able to eradicate
09:59
all of these fears it’s that we just
10:00
found something much more important
10:02
and that becomes our compass our north
10:05
for the way that we live our lives
10:07
if you missed the retreat in march
10:10
i have another one coming up in
10:12
september which will be the
10:14
final virtual retreat of the year from
10:16
the 24th to the 26th
10:18
i would encourage everybody who is
10:21
thinking about this to come and get on
10:23
board now
10:24
for a couple of reasons one we just for
10:26
the next
10:27
30 days released an early bird special
10:30
on this program meaning it’s 25
10:33
off it is the best price that will have
10:35
between now and the program itself in 30
10:38
days the price goes up again
10:40
the second reason is so that you have a
10:42
date in your diary
10:44
that makes you feel like you know what
10:45
no matter what else happens in my life
10:47
this year
10:48
my growth is secured that’s how i feel
10:50
every time i book myself onto a program
10:52
or a mastermind with amazing people that
10:54
i know are going to level me up even if
10:56
it’s six months away it gives me this
10:58
sense of i can breathe because i know
11:00
that this part of my life is going to be
11:02
handled
11:03
i’ve put something in the diary i can’t
11:05
avoid it’s happening
11:06
and by the way the last reason is
11:08
because when i have a date in the diary
11:10
like that
11:11
it gives me a sense of urgency about
11:13
doing things today because i want to
11:15
have achieved things and made things
11:16
happen and have grown
11:18
by the time that date comes around so
11:20
just having that date
11:21
the 24th to the 26th of september in
11:24
your diary
11:26
will make you do more between now and
11:28
then
11:29
because you’ll want to have momentum by
11:31
the time you get there i’ll leave a link
11:33
here
11:33
get on board now if you’re even thinking
11:35
about doing this year and you know
11:36
you’re going to sign up later
11:38
sign up now i will see you in next
11:40
week’s video thank you as always
11:41
for being here
11:59
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x