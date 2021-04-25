7 Mindsets To Overcome the Fear That Holds You Back [Video]

.

.

Do you feel you’re holding yourself back in life?

Do you avoid taking risks with people you’re attracted to? Do you find yourself shying away from new things in life, new experiences, new possibilities?

Are there things you’ve been talking about doing in your career or life that always seem to stay on the horizon and never actually happen?

It’s tough when life makes it hard for us to achieve things we want to achieve, but it’s far worse when we know that WE are the ones holding us back.

It could be through fear of rejection, failure, not feeling worthy, or simply being terrified of the unknown.

And we’ll find all sorts of logical and rational excuses for why we can’t do something now, why it’s not the right time, or why we’re not capable or ready.

But the truth is, we can waste our entire lives holding ourselves back from the life we could have and becoming the person we want to be. And that can happen in the blink of an eye. We wake up one day and realize that all that time we thought we had is gone.

This week’s video will save you from that fate . . .

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 well we finished the virtual retreat

00:03 just over a week ago and

00:08 you didn’t come here to do a little bit

00:11 of tinkering with your life you came

00:12 here to change your life

00:14 to change the conversation you’re having

00:16 with this life

00:18 with yourself and with the people around

00:20 you

00:21 and my god it was a beautiful experience

00:28 during the virtual retreat one of the

00:30 advantages of doing it virtually

00:32 is that we have a live chat and every

00:35 time i got a glimpse

00:36 of what was going on in the live chat it

00:39 was exceptionally

00:42 beautiful

00:45 and one of the common themes was this

00:48 feeling of

00:48 people having held themselves back until

00:51 this point in their life and

00:53 finally feeling free to go after what

00:56 they want

00:56 in fact there’s a lot of people that

00:57 said i almost held myself back from

00:59 doing the virtual retreat

01:00 you know i almost didn’t do it and now

01:02 i’m so glad i did

01:03 this is a common theme in people’s lives

01:06 this idea that

01:07 you have this potential this unrealized

01:10 potential

01:11 and yet somehow we get in the way of

01:14 that potential

01:15 we hold ourselves back and one of the

01:18 big reasons we hold ourselves back

01:19 is because of the fear of how people

01:21 will react

01:22 what other people will think if we step

01:25 out and do something different to what

01:27 we’re doing now

01:28 so i wanted to give you some practical

01:29 tools that i use to help me

01:32 overcome those fears of what people

01:34 think and

01:35 keep moving forward anyway the first one

01:38 is i’m prepared to be wrong i

01:41 don’t put a ton of stock in the ability

01:45 to be right all the time

01:46 i like being right i like when people

01:49 say

01:49 man you nailed that but the bigger

01:52 picture for me

01:53 is the search for truth

01:56 and i’m willing to get things wrong in

01:59 the search for truth and i know that if

02:00 i make a video

02:02 where something goes wrong or people

02:04 correct me or

02:05 add a subtlety or a distinction to a

02:07 point that i’ve made

02:09 that can make a future video better and

02:11 craft

02:12 it’s almost like those comments that

02:14 people make

02:16 they chisel away at the point i’m making

02:19 and

02:19 offer me a better way of thinking about

02:21 it so that the next time i say it to a

02:23 new audience

02:24 i say even better number two i remember

02:27 that the race

02:28 is long that i can be judged

02:31 today for something i say or do

02:35 but the over a lifetime what’s more

02:38 important

02:38 is how i’m judged on my character

02:42 and character is consistent character

02:45 to me operates on a longer timeline so

02:48 anytime

02:49 i’m worried about how someone’s going to

02:50 judge one move i make i remind myself

02:53 that the race is long

02:54 i am going to have many many many

02:57 moments in my lifetime

02:58 to show people who i really am instead

03:01 of worrying that everything that i

03:03 am has to be well represented in this

03:06 one snapshot number three i remember

03:10 that intentions

03:11 matter if i put out a video a lot of

03:14 people will comment on what my

03:16 intentions are for me you know they’ll

03:19 some people will ascribe the worst

03:21 intentions

03:22 to what i do or what i’m saying and

03:25 the danger is in valuing their

03:29 representation of your intention over

03:32 what you know to be your true intention

03:35 when my head hits the pillow at night

03:37 what i want to know

03:38 is did i mean well

03:41 did i try to do the right thing

03:45 was i trying to do something good and

03:48 if i didn’t communicate that well then

03:51 that’s a communication issue i just need

03:53 to work on how i communicate those

03:54 things

03:55 but what i don’t do is allow other

03:58 people to tell me

04:00 what i meant by something or what my

04:03 intentions are

04:04 if you know your intentions are good

04:06 return to that

04:07 number four i remember the people that

04:10 love me

04:11 and know me and understand what i’m

04:14 trying to do

04:15 my two brothers jameson my mom

04:19 my dad i think of the people that really

04:22 get me

04:23 and who know me for who i am so that

04:25 when someone says something nasty

04:28 or judges me too harshly without really

04:31 knowing me

04:33 i remember the opinions of the people

04:35 that truly

04:36 know me and i return to that because

04:40 ultimately

04:41 those are the opinions that matter and

04:43 that may not be your mum or your dad by

04:45 the way you know it might be that

04:47 your mum or dad don’t know you as well

04:48 as your best friend does

04:50 at this stage or your partner you know

04:52 and that might be some of the root of

04:54 the conflict that you have with certain

04:56 people in your lives is that

04:57 they’re not as close to you as certain

05:00 other people who you’ve chosen to make

05:02 family but the person who truly knows

05:05 you

05:05 and knows you at your core and how good

05:08 your heart is return to what those

05:11 people think about you

05:12 number five i focus on the bigger

05:16 picture that i’m painting

05:17 in my life i think about all of our

05:20 lives as a giant canvas

05:22 that we’re adding to every day with each

05:24 brushstroke that at the end of our lives

05:26 is going to be the picture

05:28 of who we were what we stood for what we

05:30 created what our life meant

05:32 and therefore when someone judges your

05:35 brushstroke

05:36 when they’re looking at something you’re

05:37 doing in your day-to-day and judging it

05:39 or commenting on it or criticizing it

05:42 remember they can only see that brush

05:44 stroke and

05:45 they don’t have the picture of the whole

05:47 painting maybe they’re not

05:49 zoomed out enough to see what i’ve

05:50 already created and they’re

05:52 certainly not aware of what’s being

05:54 created

05:55 of what that painting is going to look

05:56 like at the end so

05:58 i don’t allow someone’s judgment of the

06:01 brushstroke

06:02 to deter me because i understand that

06:05 they

06:06 don’t have a perspective of the full

06:08 picture that’s being painted

06:10 number six i always remember that my

06:13 best

06:14 has to be enough for me i’m always gonna

06:17 fall short

06:18 i’m gonna fall short of certain

06:20 expectations that

06:21 people have of me on any given day i am

06:24 gonna

06:25 fall short of sometimes the expectations

06:28 i have of myself

06:29 and sometimes by the way that’s true

06:31 even in a relationship you know we get

06:32 worried that like am i going to lose

06:34 this person

06:35 am i going to be enough for this person

06:38 we think about that in jobs 2

06:39 am i going to get fired am i going to do

06:41 well enough for this job

06:43 our best has to be enough for us because

06:46 that’s all there is

06:47 is us waking up giving our best that day

06:50 and resigning ourselves to the fact that

06:52 that’s what we were able to do that day

06:54 tomorrow we’ll wake up and we’ll do the

06:55 same thing again but if that’s not

06:57 enough

06:58 for somebody else or an organization or

07:01 the world

07:02 or an audience that’s okay

07:05 my best has to be enough for me

07:08 your best has to be enough for you

07:11 number seven

07:12 i remember that despite all of my better

07:16 wisdom the feeling

07:19 of worrying about what other people

07:20 think is

07:23 something that’s not my fault there is

07:25 an evolutionary

07:26 programming to this you know the ancient

07:29 fear of being

07:30 outcast from the tribe that it may

07:33 affect

07:34 our survival in some way if the angry

07:37 mob comes to our door if people don’t

07:39 like us this is not our original

07:43 thought it is millions of years old we

07:46 just get

07:46 stuck with this thought that’s not our

07:48 own that’s part of our programming

07:50 that’s not our fault it’s our burden and

07:53 what we have to allow ourselves to do is

07:55 take a

07:55 wiser stance than that primitive egoic

07:58 stance that’s

07:59 perhaps always going to be with us in

08:01 some form

08:02 and what i do to combat that is i don’t

08:05 try to eradicate

08:07 the part of me that cares what other

08:09 people think

08:10 i find a goal that’s more important than

08:13 the goal of making people like me

08:15 the desire to be liked is a low

08:16 frequency goal

08:18 the the i have three other things that i

08:22 have as higher frequency goals that are

08:24 more important than the desire to be

08:25 liked

08:26 one of them is to speak truth and and

08:29 that’s whether i’m being liked or not i

08:31 want to speak truth

08:32 the second is to make an impact in the

08:35 world in my own

08:36 modest way and the third is to live a

08:39 full

08:39 life and i know that i cannot achieve

08:42 those three goals speak truth make an

08:44 impact live a full life

08:45 if i’m trying to constantly serve that

08:48 lower frequency master if i’m trying to

08:51 serve the goal of being liked all the

08:53 time which by the way is an impossible

08:54 goal

08:55 to achieve it cannot be achieved but

08:58 trying to achieve it will also cost you

09:00 the higher frequency goal because you

09:02 can’t do those things

09:03 whilst you’re trying to be liked all the

09:05 time you don’t have to even think about

09:06 it in terms of confidence

09:08 it’s just rational to say the only

09:10 achievable goal

09:11 is the higher frequency goal but i can’t

09:15 achieve that unless i let go of this

09:18 egoic low frequency goal that

09:21 by the way for those of you that are

09:23 wondering about the virtual retreat

09:26 is one of the primary aims of that

09:29 retreat

09:30 is to get people in touch

09:33 with what it is they actually want to do

09:37 in their lives what’s important to them

09:39 what they stand for

09:41 i’m not talking about external material

09:44 goals and achievements i’m talking about

09:47 what do they want to achieve in their

09:50 life

09:50 as a high frequency goal because once we

09:53 get connected to that

09:55 it’s then that we’re not it’s not that

09:57 we’re able to eradicate

09:59 all of these fears it’s that we just

10:00 found something much more important

10:02 and that becomes our compass our north

10:05 for the way that we live our lives

10:07 if you missed the retreat in march

10:10 i have another one coming up in

10:12 september which will be the

10:14 final virtual retreat of the year from

10:16 the 24th to the 26th

10:18 i would encourage everybody who is

10:21 thinking about this to come and get on

10:23 board now

10:24 for a couple of reasons one we just for

10:26 the next

10:27 30 days released an early bird special

10:30 on this program meaning it’s 25

10:33 off it is the best price that will have

10:35 between now and the program itself in 30

10:38 days the price goes up again

10:40 the second reason is so that you have a

10:42 date in your diary

10:44 that makes you feel like you know what

10:45 no matter what else happens in my life

10:47 this year

10:48 my growth is secured that’s how i feel

10:50 every time i book myself onto a program

10:52 or a mastermind with amazing people that

10:54 i know are going to level me up even if

10:56 it’s six months away it gives me this

10:58 sense of i can breathe because i know

11:00 that this part of my life is going to be

11:02 handled

11:03 i’ve put something in the diary i can’t

11:05 avoid it’s happening

11:06 and by the way the last reason is

11:08 because when i have a date in the diary

11:10 like that

11:11 it gives me a sense of urgency about

11:13 doing things today because i want to

11:15 have achieved things and made things

11:16 happen and have grown

11:18 by the time that date comes around so

11:20 just having that date

11:21 the 24th to the 26th of september in

11:24 your diary

11:26 will make you do more between now and

11:28 then

11:29 because you’ll want to have momentum by

11:31 the time you get there i’ll leave a link

11:33 here

11:33 get on board now if you’re even thinking

11:35 about doing this year and you know

11:36 you’re going to sign up later

11:38 sign up now i will see you in next

11:40 week’s video thank you as always

11:41 for being here

11:59 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video