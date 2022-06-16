7 Must-Know Facts About Attractiveness that Can Improve Your Relationships

Have you ever wondered what makes two people attracted to each other? There are many different theories out there, and scientists are still trying to figure out all of the intricacies of attraction.

This blog post will explore seven curious facts about attraction in relationships. These facts may potentially help you out when dating someone new.

“Outer beauty turns the head, but inner beauty turns the heart.” — Helen J. Russell.

7. Attention to detail

Attention to detail in conversations and body language is a subconscious way of showing interest. If you want to attract someone, make sure to listen when they are talking and try to engage in thoughtful conversation.

As a result, you may as well remember and mention the essential critical facts from the other person in future conversations; this could highly impress your partner for being a great listener, especially when you demonstrate it more by actions rather than just words.

In addition, if you want to attract someone, you need to pay attention to the small things in yourself. This includes being well-groomed, smelling nice, and wearing clothes that fit well. It would be best if you also tried to be aware of your body language simultaneously.

6. The color red increases your attractiveness.

It has been scientifically proven that the color red can increase your attractiveness. This is because red is associated with excitement and energy, two things that are very attractive to people.

Therefore, if you want to attract someone, consider wearing red the next time you go on a date. You might find that it makes a difference! In addition to wearing red, you can also use the color in other ways. For example, you can decorate your home with red accents or even wear red lipstick.

5. Inaccessibility is great for long-term relationships.

It may sound counterintuitive, but inaccessibility can be incredible for long-term relationships. This is because it creates a sense of mystery and intrigue that can keep things exciting for years to come.

If you want to attract someone for a long-term relationship, consider playing hard to get. In addition, this could demonstrate to your potential partner that you have a purpose in life which is another desirable trait to own or find in someone else.

However, this doesn’t mean that you should never return their calls or texts, but you should make sure that they always have to work harder to get your attention. You’ll create an air of mystery that will keep them coming back for more. And who knows? They may even start to appreciate you more as a result.

4. Opposites do not always attract

Contrary to popular belief, opposites do not always attract. Research has shown that people are more likely to be attracted to those similar to them. A credible reason could explain this is how most people formed a deep connection with their parents in their childhood.

For this reason, consider finding common ground. This could include shared interests, values, or even lifestyle choices. By applying this, you’ll increase the chances of having a lasting connection with the other person.

3. Compliments are less impactful than a simple hi.

We all may know at least one or a couple of pick-up lines. For example, “Are you from Tennessee, cuz you’re the only ten I see” or “I like your hair.” Although these lines may work sometimes, they are not as impactful as you may think regarding a first impression.

A study was conducted to find out which opening line is the most effective when trying to start a conversation with a stranger. The results showed that one of the best ways to attract someone is by simply saying hi.

Perhaps consider ditching the pick-up lines and go for something more simple instead. Chances are, it will be much more effective.

2. Genetics plays a hefty role in first impressions.

Genetics plays a more prominent role than you may think when it comes to first impressions. Every person has their own unique perception of beauty, which is often influenced by their culture.

For example, symmetry is often seen as a sign of beauty in Western cultures. This means that people who have symmetrical features are more likely to be considered attractive.

On the other hand, more prominent women are often seen as more attractive in some African cultures because they are associated with fertility. Therefore, for an excellent first impression, it may be helpful to take your cultural background into account.

1. Looks aren’t everything.

It’s no secret that attractive appearance plays a role in attraction. However, many individuals are unaware that they aren’t nearly as essential as they might believe. Moreover, as time passes, most people tend to focus on personality traits.

For example, a handsome and nice-dressed gentleman could perhaps get a woman’s attention at a bar. But, if he has an unpleasant personality or is rude to the waiters, the chances of her wanting to see him again are slim to none.

On the other hand, an attractive woman might get approached by plenty of men. However, if she is not interested in any of them, they will most likely move on to someone else. Therefore, looks may help you attract someone initially. But eventually, it is essential to have more substance if you want to maintain their interest.

One of the most attractive qualities that you can possess is confidence. This means being comfortable in your own skin and not caring what others think of you. In addition, confident people are usually more successful in life, which is another quality that many people find attractive.

Unless you’re looking for something more than just a fling, consider focusing on the other person’s personality. After all, it’s what will really matter in the end.

The Bottom Line

What’s the takeaway from all of this? Attraction is vital in relationships, but it’s not always easy to understand. There are many factors that come into play, including genetics, body language, and even compliments.

Nonetheless, it’s important to remember that confidence is one of the most attractive qualities you can possess at the end of the day. So relax, be yourself, and let your personality shine through. Who knows? You might find your perfect match or even soulmate.

“When the inner beauty exceeds the outward beauty–it creates a magical dance in the heart.” — Angie Karan

