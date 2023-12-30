7 New Year’s Resolutions for Singles Trying to Find Love

New year, same single me. If that sounds like you and you’re hoping to find true love in the new year, don’t fret.

Making a few changes to your dating game — and your overall mindset — might help you find The One. Here are seven New Year’s resolutions for singles trying to find love.

1. Date outside of your usual type.

A lot of the time, we confine ourselves to a certain type when we’re looking for love. If you usually only go after brunettes, consider giving blondes or redheads a chance. If you only like men who are six feet tall, why not try saying yes to the shorter guys?

This goes outside of just physical types, too. If you’ve always dated blue collar workers, it might be time to consider dating a white collar worker. If you’ve always dated people who have kids, maybe it’s time to try dating people who don’t have any.

Sometimes, when we constantly go for the same person over and over, it could be the reason why things aren’t working out. Sticking to a very specific type could be holding you back from finding the love of your life.

2. Let go of anyone who isn’t in alignment with what you want.

Are you in a situationship? Do you have a friend with benefits? Is there a toxic ex who comes in and out of your life as they please? If any of this sounds familiar, this New Year’s Resolution is definitely for you. It’s time to let these people go, once and for all.

It can be hard to let go of someone who you have feelings for, but holding onto them can prevent you from finding the love you are deserving of. Instead of wasting time with people who aren’t for you, consider cutting ties and starting the year out with a clean slate to make room for someone who wants the same things as you.

3. Put yourself out there in new and different ways.

It can be difficult to meet new people. Putting yourself out there in ways that you never have before can help increase your chances of finding the one.

If you stick primarily to dating apps, why not hit up some local bars or cafes with your friends? Or consider going to a speed dating event. You never know who you might meet in these locations who you might not meet otherwise.

If you usually frequent bars and haven’t had a lot of luck, consider joining some local interest groups or taking some college classes. Whether it’s a hiking group or a creative writing class, your special someone might be interested in the same things as you are.

If you prefer to use dating apps, why not add some new dating apps into the mix for the new year?

4. Heal your unresolved trauma.

Most of us have some inner healing we need to deal with from past relationships before we can find true happiness with a future partner. Taking steps to heal those parts of yourself can help prepare you for the love you’re seeking. If you’ve had a recent breakup or haven’t healed from a past breakup, there’s no better time to heal from your trauma than now.

5. Work on bettering yourself.

New Year’s resolutions are all about improving yourself in some way or another. From earning that degree you’ve always wanted or asking for that job promotion to changing up your hairstyle, picking up a new hobby or working on your fitness, you should do whatever makes you happy.

The key is to do it for you and not anyone else. The better you feel about yourself, the more confidence you’ll have — and it will show the next time you go on a date with someone!

6. Stop comparing yourself to other people.

It can be difficult to watch everyone around you as they enter relationships and get engaged or married. But instead of stressing about why everyone around you is happy, be happy for them and focus on your own happiness — with or without a significant other. This leads us to the next New Year’s resolution.

7. Work on creating your own happiness.

You don’t need to be in love to be happy. Make it a goal this year to take steps to create your own happiness. Plan new experiences with friends and family, take yourself out on dates, and do whatever it takes to make you happy.

At the end of the day, we all want a significant other who’s happy and optimistic. You’re more likely to attract the right person with your beautiful smile.

These are just seven New Year’s resolutions for singles trying to find love. Sticking to one or more of these resolutions could help ensure you’ll ring in next year with that special someone.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Morgan Sessions on Unsplash