7 Online Dating Behaviors by Women that Frustrate the Living Hell Out of (Me) Men

Women often say that men are bad at online dating.

While I concur, we as men don’t fare so well when doing the whole online dating thing.

Often we mess things up that are totally within our control — poor photos, getting sexual too quickly, and indiscriminate swiping, to name a few.

But this doesn’t mean women are perfect.

As someone who has used dating apps on and off for the past eight years, I have run into my share of bad online dating practices by women. Or—at least the ones that bother me the most. Obviously, every men has their own pet peeves. These are merely mine.

Today I want to share the top seven that I have experienced that instantly make me want to rip my hair out.

…

1. Selectively replying to questions

I find this egregious, especially when the questions are of the innocent variety.

It makes me think you are having too many conversations such that you don’t have time to read each message in detail.

Selectively responding when you have no valid reason is a sign of a lazy conversationalist in my book. If there is no ebb and flow to the conversation, then what’s the point?

People who are lazy and inattentive communicators online are often the same way in the real world.

2. Taking forever to respond

I get it. Sometimes people get busy, and life gets in the way. But if you are so busy that it takes days to respond, then you probably should sort out your busy schedule before attempting to date.

The problem with online dating is that there is no context for late responses. It’s easier to assume a late response is due to a lack of interest and move on. At this stage of the interaction, people do not know you that well.

Very rarely have I been able to resume conversations that went dead for more than a few days.

3. Having profile pictures of everything but you

This includes scenery, pets, artwork, or quotes. Not being able to see how you look is an instant red flag in my book.

What are you hiding?

My first thought upon seeing such profiles is to assume the person must be insecure about their looks, which doesn’t bode well for any future relationship. Anyone who has dated an insecure person can attest to how exhausting the whole experience can be.

A clear picture of yourself is the bare minimum requirement to even begin using a dating app effectively.

So, no shots taken too far away to make out any identifying details, or large group photos — nobody wants to be playing where’s Waldo trying to figure out who is who.

The same goes for pictures comprising face shots or only the upper half. We need to see how you look, full body and all.

4. One-word responses

One-word responses are probably the biggest conversation pet peeves online daters face.

In my book, they are no different from not responding at all.

You cannot work with these types of passive communicators because the conversation ultimately leads to nowhere.

Now, some desperate guys might power through, hoping their match will warm up. But that’s a fool’s errand. More often than not, it’s a sign of disinterest.

I mean, would you reply with one word in real life? I certainly wouldn’t. Not unless I didn’t give a damn about the other person’s feelings, and even then, I would make it known before giving a deadpan response. Communication is a two-way street, after all.

5. Putting your Instagram handle in your bio

The first thing that comes to mind when I see a profile with nothing but an Instagram handle is that this person is not here for dating but to fish for followers.

Unfortunately, some people use dating apps for self-promotion such that even if your intentions are well-meaning, most people automatically assume the negative.

If one feels the need to put their Instagram handle on their dating profile, the sensible thing would be to wave it in as part of a detailed bio.

Still, I think the better way would be to give it out only when prompted.

6. My friends made me do it

There was a time when using a dating app would have been met with ridicule and scone. Back then, online dating was seen as the domain of the desperate and weird — the types who could not make love connections in the real world.

But times have changed.

Nowadays, using dating apps is perfectly acceptable. In fact, according to Statista, nearly half of Americans have met or know someone who met their significant other via dating apps.

So whenever I hear statements like: “my friend made me do it” or “I can’t believe I’m using this app,” it makes me think what decade is this person living in? Online dating is nothing to be embarrassed about.

7. Refusing to move things off the app

Nothing turns me off faster than a person who doesn’t want to move things off a dating app.

I don’t know about you, but my goal when dating online is to make a match, connect and move off the damn app ASAP. In my experience, the longer you stay, the more likely things will fizzle out.

Serious daters do not want to chit-chat mindlessly with no direction or purpose. They want to date, preferably in the real world.

And yes, I know. Some people need to feel comfortable first. But you don’t need to stay on an app to do this.

If anything, staying on an app is the antithesis of building meaningful connections. Dating apps foster an environment of intense competitiveness whereby individuals vie for attention, matches.

The large pool of potential partners and highly engaging and addictive features often make it challenging for people to maintain their focus on a single match.

Moving things off to non-telephone number-based messaging and voice chat apps like Telegram or Skype would be far more conducive to getting to know someone than would be possible on any dating application.

…

Parting words

These are the most common annoyances that stop me from interacting with my matches while online dating.

Keep in mind — some men may not care about these AT ALL!

I’m also sure there are more annoyances other men might experience that I did not list here. For example, I often hear them complain about women having too many demands or saying no hookups on their profiles. But those grievances do not bother me much.

Looking back at all my most successful matches that eventually turned into relationships, I can’t think of even one that did any of the aforementioned online dating annoyances, so that’s saying something.

—

