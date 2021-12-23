7 Power Colors That Speaks of a Woman’s Class and Elegance

If you are not Angelina Jolie or have the body of a supermodel, chances are you will get less attention from the opposite sex.

Its true beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. But let’s not forget that attraction is a force of nature. Our heart attracts what we see, and what we see reflects on how we feel.

Women of class are dangerously intimidating. Not because they’re exceptionally beautiful, but because of their choice of style and character.

When a classy woman enters a room, the atmosphere immediately changes. We can tell by how she walks, gestures, and speaks that her demeanor is full of power.

Men are often attracted to women who dress to kill. She doesn’t necessarily need to show off her nudity; her color choices can do that for her.

For the past two weeks, I’ve been dressing in specific colors. At first, I didn’t pick these colors intentionally, but I noticed that every time I wore these sets of colors, I would get more compliments than I usually do.

So I took out my investigative glasses and started examining why I had been complimented more whenever I wore specific colors.

From my investigation, this study explained that colors could affect our emotions. We can feel happy or sad just by looking at a color.

Warm colors can evoke different emotions than cool colors, and bright colors can create different feelings than neutral colors.

That’s why it is important to understand the psychological strengths colors can have on the average person.

I know you must be as shocked as I was. But hey, the good news is that we can all be classy and elegant without spending money on expensive clothing brands.

All you have to do is pick a color from the list below and blend in your accessories to match your style. That’s it! And you will be the most adored woman when you stand amongst men.

Red makes you feel passionate and confident

Red is the warmest and most dynamic color: it triggers opposite emotions. It is often associated with passion and love, anger and danger. It can increase a person’s heart rate and excite them.

It’s no wonder elegant women in red are statement makers. Just by showing up in red, heads start to turn even if they are not friendly people.

Black makes you feel sophisticated and serious

Black evokes power, luxury, elegance, but it can also signify professionalism, neutrality, and simplicity.

Women who wear black feel brave and unquestionable. It’s also used to describe mysterious people.

Black can make us intimidated, as it is closely related to authority and power.

I’m not much of a black color fan, but I never miss wearing a black dress when I want to make a statement with my appearance.

Orange makes you feel enthusiastic

Orange color enhances the feeling of vitality and happiness. Like red, it attracts attention and shows movement but is not as intrusive.

It portraits a mixture of aggressiveness and friendliness. This color makes people intrigued by you. When you meet people, they will be inquisitive to know more about you.

Green makes you feel optimistic

Green symbolizes health, a new beginning, and wealth. Wearing green can have a calming and relaxing effect.

It can also help ease feelings of anxiety, depression, and nervousness.

Have you ever noticed that you may be happier and less tired after exercising around the green colors? It makes sense then that people who exercise in spaces with more green feel better than those who exercise in gyms- where there’s less green.

Brown makes you feel down to earth

Brown can be sad and melancholic at times, evoking feelings of loneliness, sadness, and isolation. This color also creates a sense of stability and support.

It makes you feel practical and trustworthy and can also represent the old-fashioned and tried-and-true.

This is what some elegant women look like from afar. They are usually very serious, even when they go out to party.

Their discipline and grace make classy women a bit boring.

Gray makes you feel professional

Gray is a more mature and responsible color. If you want to show unattached or neural feelings, then grey is your best color.

Its positive connotations include formality and reliability. However, it can also mean being overly conservative, conventional, and unemotional.

The closer to black gray gets, the more mysterious and dramatic the color becomes.

White makes you feel authentic and gentle

If you want the people around you happy, you may want to tune those feelings by wearing more white.

White means minimalism and simplicity. Pairing your style with lots of white creates a minimal aesthetic and can result in a simple, fresh, and clean look.

The white color can make it easier to identify the happy face. However, for the sake of full disclosure, they can also make it difficult to tell when a person is sad.

Now you know how colors boost your emotions and likeability. This will help you have a happier view of your life and that of the people around you. So next time you shop, think about these colors that make you stand out.

