7 Reasons to Consider Dating Someone Who Isn’t Your Type

Let’s imagine for a moment that you’ve been single for a while, and you’re finally ready to start dating again. You go online or out to your favorite bar and begin scanning the room for someone who catches your eye.

But then something happens — you see someone who is absolutely not your type. They’re too tall, too short, too this, or not enough that.

What if the person you are interested in doesn’t fit into your perfect mold? Should you write them off right away or give them a chance? Here are seven reasons why you consider giving them a chance:

“When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.” — John Krasinski

1. Your comfort zone may expand.

When you date someone who is different from your usual type, it can push you out of your comfort zone. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing! Trying new things and expanding your comfort zone can lead to all sorts of new experiences, which can be pretty great.

Plus, you tend to be more open to new possibilities when you’re out of your comfort zone. So, if you’re looking for something new in a relationship, dating someone who isn’t your type might help you find it.

In addition, according to research from Yale, if you’re not making an effort to experience life outside of your comfort zone, you might be squandering your potential to learn new things efficiently.

2. Discovery of new attributes.

Dating someone who is different from you can help you discover new attributes that you would never have considered before. And, who knows, you may find that these unique attributes are precisely what you’re looking for in a partner.

So, if you’re open to it, dating someone who isn’t your type can actually be a good thing. It may surprise you in the best way possible. Maybe they have a great sense of humor or are really good with money. Who knows, they may be the perfect person for you.

Furthermore, love could be similar to music. For instance, you may be in love with Pop music and never really interested in Country songs, but one day you give a song a chance and realize that you actually enjoy it. Who would have thought?

You see, the taste of music isn’t much about the type of Genre but the quality of every different song from multiple genres. The same goes with people; it isn’t about the kind of person but rather the quality of every individual.

3. You may find a new perspective in life.

Different people see the world in different ways. So, if you’re used to eating a specific type of person, dating someone who is different from your usual style can open your eyes to new perspectives.

You may find that you have more in common with them than you first thought or that they challenge you in a good way. Either way, it’s always interesting to learn about how other people see the world. In addition, it can be a refreshing change to date someone who has a different perspective on life.

We all have our own unique perspectives, and we’re often drawn to people who share our views. But, sometimes, it’s good to step outside of our comfort zones and see the world from a different point of view. Dating someone who isn’t your type can help you do that.

4. It may end the lousy streak in your dating life.

If you’re on a string of bad dates, you might think that the best way to break the cycle is to date someone who is your total opposite. For instance, maybe your last relationship was with a workaholic, and now you’re determined to find someone who loves spending time with family and friends as much as you do.

Or, perhaps you’ve been dating people who are too easygoing for their own good, and it’s time to try someone who is a little more challenging. Whatever the case may be, shaking things up can sometimes be just what we need to jumpstart our love lives.

5. You may learn more about yourself.

Someone who is different from you may be able to teach you more about yourself by dating someone else. Dating someone who differs from you may assist you in determining what you really desire.

Why do YOU like the things that YOU want? It’s an interesting question to ask yourself and can only be answered by dating someone different from your usual type. On the other hand, if you’re used to dating people who are pretty different from you, it can be an excellent opportunity to learn more about what makes YOU tick.

We all like to think that we know ourselves pretty well. But the truth is, we’re always learning new things about ourselves. So, if you’re looking for an opportunity to learn more about yourself, dating someone who isn’t your type might be an excellent way to do it.

6. They may challenge you.

Dating someone who isn’t your type can be a great way to learn more about yourself and what you want in a relationship. If you’re used to dating people who are similar to you, dating someone who is different can help you figure out what you really want.

For example, if you’re used to dating easygoing people, dating someone who is more challenging may make you realize that you actually prefer a little bit of tension in a relationship. It’s all about learning what works for you.

In addition, if you’re used to dating people who are the same age as you, dating someone who is older or younger can be a great way to learn more about yourself. Age doesn’t have to be a factor in a relationship, but it can be if you want it to be.

7. It can be fun!

Dating someone who is different from you can actually be a lot of fun. It’s a chance to try new things and to learn about someone new.

So, if you’re up for it, don’t be afraid to give it a try. You never know; you might surprise yourself. And, who knows, you may find that dating someone who isn’t your type is precisely what you need.

Dating preferences vary from person to person. But sometimes, it’s worth giving someone who isn’t your usual type a chance. They may surprise you in the best way possible. Who knows, they may be the perfect person for you.

“Continue to share your heart with people even if it has been broken.” — Amy Poehler

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, dating is all about finding the right person for you. And that person may not necessarily be your “type.” Sometimes, it’s worth giving someone who isn’t your usual type a chance. They may surprise you in the best way possible. So, keep an open mind and have fun!

On the other hand, if you’re not feeling it, that’s OK, too. There is plenty of fish in the sea. So, don’t be afraid to keep looking until you find someone who will love you for who you are. Happy dating!

What do you think? Do you have any experience with dating someone who isn’t your type? Feel free to share your stories in the comments below!

