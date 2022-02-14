Have you been seeing someone for a time and have a sneaky feeling that things are going well but aren’t sure? Maybe you’ve already been boyfriend and girlfriend for a while, but he hasn’t said those three words, and you’re left wondering, “Does he love me?”

Don’t worry — you, like 99 percent of women, want to know where you stand, but you don’t want to appear desperate by asking him directly. After all, we all know how bad men are at expressing their feelings, so he could be madly in love with you but unable to express it.

Here are 7 signs a man is falling in love with you, which double up as 7 signs he isn’t.

He communicates openly & honestly vs. he hides things from you.

You can count on him to be there and listen to you whenever something in your relationship needs to be discussed. Similarly, if he has any problems, he expresses them straight to you rather than remaining silent and holding back.

Because you’re both truthful with each other, you don’t need to read between the lines. If you notice that he withholds information from you and you’re not sure where you stand with him, it’s a clue that something isn’t right.

His body language speaks volumes vs. his actions don’t show he cares.

You can always understand how your man feels about you by looking at his body language, even if he is a man of few words. If he makes frequent eye contact with you, holds your hand as you walk down the street, or simply hangs around with you while you’re cooking supper, it means he can’t get enough of you and wants to be even closer to you than he is now.

If he only does one or two of these actions on a regular basis, he may not yet be in love.

He treats you with respect vs. mistreats you often.

In any relationship, it’s a positive indicator if your male partner appreciates you and shows it in all areas of life. If he respects your beliefs, even if they differ from his, looks after you in any way he can, celebrates your accomplishments as if they were his own, and accepts your strange and lovely habits, it suggests he’s engaged in you for the long haul. It’s critical to express your dissatisfaction if you ever feel disrespected by whatever he says or does. You can go on if he apologizes really and doesn’t do it again; however, if he seems uninterested, it’s quite likely he doesn’t care about you.

He wants you to know his family and friends vs. he isn’t ready to introduce you.

If he’s excited to introduce you to his closest friends and family and is concerned that you get along with them, it’s a strong sign he’s serious about you and wants to see this relationship through. A man will not present you to the people who matter most in his life unless he is ecstatic to be with you and wants them to love you as much as he does. If he doesn’t try to introduce you after a time and you’ve been together for a long, tell him you’d want to meet them and see what he says. If he says no, it’s a strong sign he’s not in love.

He’s thoughtful when it counts most vs. he doesn’t think about you much.

Some men aren’t romantic by nature, so don’t expect roses and sings from them. Having said that, if a guy is falling in love with you, he’ll be thoughtful when it matters. Maybe he’ll run to the store and get your favorite candy bar, or cook you dinner when he knows you’ll be home late, or make you a hot water bottle when you’re having period cramps. These are the small indicators that he’s thinking about you and how you’re feeling, and that he wants to be the most loving partner he can be for you.

You’re best friends vs. there are other people he prefers to spend time with.

It’s a good sign you’re both falling for each other if he’s your favorite person to spend time with and you’re his. You don’t even have to be doing anything exciting; all you have to do is enjoy each other’s company. When you’re together, you light each other up, and everything seems better. If your relationship feels like this, it’s likely that he’s falling for you. If spending time together is difficult, this may not be the ideal relationship for either of you.

He supports you vs. he only thinks about himself.

Is he encouraging you with your career and all of your goals? Is he there for you when you’re feeling a little weak? In your relationship, is he willing to make sacrifices and compromise? Is he constantly on your side? If you answered yes to all of these questions, he’s probably not only a keeper, but also entirely committed to you.

Photo credit: iStock