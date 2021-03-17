7 Signs of a Subtly Inattentive Partner

We’d all like to find ourselves a caring, loving partner to call our soulmate. Sometimes, our yearning for that one true match made in heaven may cause us to overlook the small flaws or inadequacies that would otherwise disqualify a person from our perfect partner checklist. Those are the times we want so badly for something to be true, so we avert our eyes and make it so — even if that means living life with blinders on or worse, fitting a square peg into a round hole.

And at times, that square peg may be a truly inattentive, subpar partner who has weaseled their way into the round hole that is our coveted romantic relationship. Yes — I said, “weaseled their way into” because sometimes you aren’t the oblivious hopeless romantic lowering your standards out of desperation for companionship. Sometimes it’s actually your partner who has found a way to subtly disguise their inattentiveness with the slightest of jabs, veiled insults, and not-so-loving actions. This type of partner may be lurking in the shadows of your relationship, and you may not even know it.

But once you do take a closer look at the motives behind their commonly recurring actions, you may get a stark, eye-opening glimpse into who you’re really dealing with. And once you see them for their true selves, you may not be able to go back. There are some things in life you just can’t unsee.

. . .

1. They’re inconvenienced by small requests — and they may guilt you for asking them.

Have you ever found yourself in need of some assistance, but too feeble and hesitant to ask your partner for help? That may be more a reflection of them than you. What kind of mental fear-based (or guilt-based) conditioning have they done to pre-program your fierce independence at times when a little aid would come in handy? Does a bit of guilt-tripping ring a bell?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’ve asked your partner for help — for small, acceptable requests that even a platonic friend would be willing to happily oblige — and they’ve shamed you, guilted you, or expressed their extreme annoyance at being the slightest bit inconvenienced, this may be a sign you’ve got an inattentive partner on your hands.

Attentive partners are caring and externally focused, and their actions aim to make your life better. Inattentive partners do just the opposite, and your happiness is not at the top of their priority list. In fact, they have a hard time doing more than the bare minimum to improve your life and happiness, and if it’s between yours and theirs, they’re going to choose themselves every time.

2. They make your problems all about them.

Imagine you fall incredibly ill quickly and unexpectedly — so much so that you wind up in the hospital and upon release, bedridden for days. Some partners will be compassionate, empathetic, and eager to dote on you, hand and foot. They’ll bring you breakfast in bed, adjust your pillows, and charge your phone when you fall asleep with it in your arms. A subtly inattentive partner? They’ll make just barely perceptible snide remarks and utter hushed complaints about how your incapacitated state is affecting them — peripherally within earshot and ever-so-slightly audible to you.

They may huff at their newfound chore of walking the dog, as you lay in bed writhing in pain. They may choose this as the moment to make mention of your pile of dirty clothes on a chair. The ones you probably put there just before being whisked away to the utopian retreat that is the emergency room. They may moan and groan about their own job or their lack of time to attend to household duties, as you lie there immobile, feeling like a total burden, but also in too much pain (or on too many pain meds) to get out of bed and address their grievances.

It seems this type of person has forgotten who the real victim in the situation is: you. This is not the type of person you want around in your darkest hour, and they should make you think twice about the phrase “in sickness and in health”.

3. Spontaneous generosity is not in their wheelhouse.

You know those thoughtful people who always seem to go out of their way to surprise you with little gifts and unexpected favors? The people who do things simply because they thought of you? The ones who don’t need to be prompted by a Hallmark-invented occasion to bring a sprinkling of unexpected joy to your life? These are the spontaneous gift-givers and nice-thing-doers who seem to pull sunshine and roses out of thin air and hand-deliver them to your door on a random rainy Wednesday with the expectation of nothing in return. Subtly inattentive people are the opposite of them.

They never think to go out of their way and do something unexpected and nice, simply out of their generosity and desire to brighten your day. It’s not that inattentive people are necessarily mean, cold-hearted, or stingy; they simply don’t think about you all that much. They’re just a bit too inwardly focused to pass by a flower shop and decide to buy you a bouquet.

They may honor the standard holidays and gift-giving events in life, but spontaneous generosity is not exactly in their wheelhouse. And unfortunately, if you don’t call them out on this and explicitly request a change in behavior, they’re probably not going to think to improve on this on their own. Remember: they just don’t think about you all that much — or at least not without a clear-cut, prescheduled reason to do so.

4. They always have a scorecard in hand.

Lacking spontaneous generosity isn’t the only reason these people may not be the most giving. The scorecard also comes into play — and yes, they’re keeping one. These people feel that the scales of your relationship and any generosity that ensues between you should be perfectly balanced out and equal. If they do something for you, they expect something of similar or greater value in return. Selfless is kind of their antonym.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These are the people who will haggle over a gift-giving budget to make sure you match them to a “T” (or exceed them — they will allow for the scales to tip more in their favor, but never the other way). These people don’t just keep track of monetary exchanges; they also want equality in favors and actions. If they make you breakfast, they’ll expect you to cook dinner. If they took the dog out this morning, you’d better take her out tonight; no matter if you have an evening work call that runs long. You’d better cut it short or expect an unwelcome accident in the kitchen.

5. They’re quick to blame you for your own misfortune.

A sympathetic and caring partner will listen to your gripes and misfortunes with a nonjudgmental ear. They’ll seek to hear you out and possibly provide solutions to improve the current suboptimal situation. They may be objective and call out your hand in the scenario, but they would never place the full blame on you for events outside of your control. A subtly inattentive partner, on the other hand, will chalk your misfortunes up to your own negativity and place the blame on you, rather than considering the surrounding circumstances.

They may not even take the time (or dedicate the mental energy) to fully listen to your account of the unfortunate events or obstacles with which you’re faced. They’ll instead be quick to point the finger back at you, and oftentimes they’ll attribute your undesirable situation to vague or obtuse things like your negativity or your pessimistic mindset. In fact, they may even allude to the fact that the entire situation was brought about by the thoughts and feelings in your own head.

While in some cases this may be partly true, this type of partner will make it a blanket response to all of your misfortune. And it might not be because they’re rude, brutally honest, or judgmental; it might simply be because they weren’t fully listening and this umbrella of your “negativity” and “misery-inducing mindset” gives them an easy cop-out and catch-all response, regardless of the scenario in question.

In other words, this is a lazy listener’s response and likely more a reflection on their disinterest in hearing you out and dedicating any brainpower to your situation, rather than a thoughtful, informed assessment of the situation and how best to right the troubled ship.

6. They invalidate your deepest concerns.

When you do voice your deep-seated concerns and fears — regardless of how valid and pressing — they blow them off altogether. They may use phrases like “this will pass” or “it’s not that big a deal” and maintain the attitude that your problem isn’t worth the worry. Even if it is. In order to maintain that unbothered, detached stance, they keep a far distance from any real-life issues that may present themselves. Be it illness, work problems, or difficult family dynamics. They aren’t willing to go deep, even when problems or concerns mean a lot to you or are having a severe negative impact on your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And their unwillingness to go deep on problems affecting you could be bad news for the future of your relationship, too. Let’s say you overlook the other six traits here and make it down the aisle with Mr.NotSoRight. And ten years down the line some of these traits start popping up and rubbing you the wrong way. You think your marital problems are worth fixing and your relationship worth saving, so you suggest counseling. Guess whose response is going to be “We don’t need to go to counseling; it’s not that big a deal”? This gem of a partner.

They will take the “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” approach to everything, coupled with an overwhelming denial that absolutely nothing is broken since they really don’t want to take the time or dedicate the mental and emotional energy to fixing it. If you’re happy with the status quo and don’t mind settling for “good enough”, this might not be a dealbreaker. Otherwise? You may want to get out sooner rather than later, since changing or fixing these people is going to be a long, difficult, and painful effort, and no results are guaranteed.

7. Their reactions to your experiences are disproportionately small, and they feel the need to compete, rather than support.

Whether you’ve been wrongfully fired from your dream job or you’ve just gotten a deal on Shark Tank, these people will not let you have your moment in the sun (or rain). No matter the weight of your failures or successes, they’ll try to one-up you with their own. And the praise or comfort they do provide is minimal and surface-level, because unfortunately, no matter how much you’d like them to, they just don’t care that much.

Well, it isn’t only that they don’t care that much; it’s that they feel an unhealthy need to compete for attention or pity. Your grandpa could be dying, but they’ll bring the focus back to their stressful week at work. You could win a huge client, and they’ll proceed to discuss the compliment their boss doled out. They’ll show you the praising email, reiterate just how difficult the assignment was, and fish for compliments, even if they have to cajole you into them.

. . .