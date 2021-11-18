7 Signs of an Incompatible Relationship

You’ve been dating someone for a while, and you think you know them well, but then one day, it hits you that the two of you don’t seem compatible. You can’t even remember when things started to go sour.

To have a lasting relationship, it is necessary to be compatible with your significant other and vice versa. Sometimes the signs of an incompatible relationship can be hard to notice and can go unnoticed until an extreme issue arises, such as one person feeling suffocated by the other.

In this blog post today, we are going to discuss the seven indications of an incompatible relationship:

. . .

1. Arguments About Even the Most Irrelevant Things

Arguments about even the most irrelevant things are a pinpointing sign of an incompatible relationship. Your lover might seem perfect on paper, but what lies beneath the surface may be markedly different. These petty arguments stem from differences in opinion, outlooks on life, or any other minor thing that can be pointed to as evidence that you two are not meant for each other.

Do you feel that your lover’s arguments about even the most irrelevant things are a sign of incompatibility? If so, this might be the time to have an honest conversation.

Neither of you is perfect, but if your relationship is already on thin ice, it might be time to admit it to yourselves and work on moving past each other. Relationships are hard work, but sometimes they aren’t worth it.

2. Partner Is Constantly Seeking Attention From Other People

Do you feel like your partner is constantly seeking attention from other people? It might be a sign that you’re in an incompatible relationship. There are many ways to get attention from outside sources besides your partner, and it can be not very comforting when they spend time with others instead of you. When someone spends a lot of their time looking for external validation outside of the relationship, they usually have some insecurity issues.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A recent study by author and psychologist Marti Olsen found that one of the top reasons relationships fail is that partners compete for attention or don’t see each other as equals. The study also found that those who feel like their partner is too needy and wants to be the center of attention were more likely to cheat on their spouse.

3. There Is Constant or Persistent Arguing

In today’s society, many people do not feel as though they have a perfect relationship. There can be a lot of different factors that contribute to this feeling, but the one that is most talked about is constant or frequent arguing.

It is natural for couples to disagree on some topics, and sometimes we need to work through them and come up with solutions together. But if it is constant arguing on the small and unwanted things, that means you are in an incompatible relationship.

4. You Try To Change Each Other, Not Grow or Learn Together

There are many reasons that couples get into arguments. Some people feel like they need to change their significant other to be happy, leading to problems if the couple isn’t on the same page. Both parties need to grow and learn together, which is possible even if they are different.

In an incompatible relationship, couples often try to change each other instead of learning or growing together. When this happens, it can also be a sign that the relationship is not going to last. Sometimes incompatibility is because one of the partners has different goals, values, or beliefs than the other. For example, if one partner wants to have children and the other does not, this could lead to incompatibility.

5. You Feel Like You’re Living With a Stranger

In a relationship, it’s normal to experience changes in your feelings and the bond you share with your partner. One of these changes is when you find that you’re living with a stranger rather than the person you fell in love with. It may take a while, but it could be a sign that incompatibility has crept in if these changes are happening.

These changes in feeling may occur when one partner stops listening to what the other wants or needs from them.

As days go by, the two individuals will grow further away from one another. The incompatibility can be in various forms, such as fighting over chores, arguing about how to discipline children, not seeing eye-to-eye on finances, or just disagreements on what to do on weekends. These types of problems may also cause resentment and anger.

6. You Don’t Get Each Other

Every relationship has its ups and downs. But if you find yourself feeling pretty frustrated with your significant other, or vice versa, it might be time to take a break for a while. A recent study found that the more couples don’t “get” each other over time, the less likely they stay together. This doesn’t mean that all relationships are doomed, but just that sometimes there’s an incompatibility between two people that’s not conducive to being together long-term.

It’s widespread for people not to get to each other in relationships. Both people mustn’t pretend to get each other, or they will most likely end up not liking each other, which will lead to a breakup. A lot of couples are insecure in their relationships because they are afraid of not being liked.

7. One Partner Does Not Trust the Other Partner

When one partner does not trust the other partner, it can signify an incompatible relationship.

Trust is the foundation of every healthy relationship, and when one person doesn’t believe in their partner, it can be a sign of an incompatible relationship.

The lack of trust can come from many different sources — being cheated on, being lied to repeatedly, feeling controlled by their partner. All these factors will hugely be a damaging impact on that person’s mental state, and they will start to resent the other person with every fiber of their being.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***